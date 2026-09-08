John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Sep 9

What a great summation of heating, CO2, and water vapor with the contribution of heat to the earth. Of course, thankfully, we have the sun! I can hear greenie libtard heads popping after reading this - well those that can read!

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Steven Miller's avatar
Steven Miller
Sep 30

"So all the glass has done is delay"

Not really, because the re-emission can also occur by transfer of kinetic energy to the surrounding air molecules. It can do that with any of them, adding to the temperature of that little pocket of air.

So yes, it is in fact the "delay" that causes the warming, and it is in fact the EXTRA water vapour that ends up in the atmosphere that wouldn't be there otherwise that contributes to the 1.5 degrees we see now.

Just like having a blanket on...if there is no more heat input whatever is under the blanket gets colder and colder, but it certainly slows down the loss of thermal energy. And if you put a heat source next to whatever is there for twelve hours every twelve hours, it reaches an average equilibirium above what it would reach without the blanket.

And guess what happens if you add another blanket???? I'll leave that with you.

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