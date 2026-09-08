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Australia - rainbow lorikeet

Note:

Science is based on verified observations of natural phenomena. Scientific laws are dropped when they don’t agree with natural facts.

Belief systems are beyond what we can observe and call science.

One belief system relates to the question of our existence. How did the universe begin? Who/What was the cause of the beginning, and who designed it? What is our future? How do we relate to the cause of the universe? What is the position of humans in all the wonders of the universe? Who created time and space? What happened before time existed, and what will happen after time stops? What is beyond the boundary of the universe?

Another belief system relates to very low-energy-density, long-wave infrared radiation emitted from the land and oceans, activating a very small percentage of the atmosphere, carbon dioxide from the use of fossil fuels, to cause catastrophic global warming. People leading this belief system demand expenditure of trillions of dollars to prove their beliefs will destroy the whole world. Most of these believers are white, well-educated Australians, Europeans, and North Americans, Californians and New Yorkers in particular.

This is one article among thousands that explains that infrared radiation from Sun-warmed oceans and continents does not cause man-made global warming, aka man-made climate change.

Does the Extreme Green Belief System present worse evils than other belief systems? Does the use of fossil fuels cause catastrophic global warming, sea level rise, and worse floods, droughts, hurricanes, and tornadoes? You can decide to follow this belief system or follow science!

[John Shanahan, retired civil engineer, professional engineer]

Abstract

The GreenHouse Effect GHE idea is said to be heating the Earth and human emission of CO2 by the burning of fossil fuels is adding to this heating of the Earth. The GHE is made up of many different interlinking ideas. Albert Einstein Award and Nobel Prize winning physicist Richard Feynmann is renowned for saying:

It doesn’t matter how beautiful your theory is, it doesn’t matter how smart you are. If it doesn’t agree with experiment, it’s wrong.

The GHE idea is not a theory. It doesn’t even rise to the scientific level of hypothesis. It is an idea that fails experiment and hence is wrong. In this paper, all these different ideas are put to the test by experiment and observation. They all fail.

Introduction

It is often said that there is a natural greenhouse effect or GHE. The difference between the theoretical black body temperature of the Earth’s surface of -18ºC and measured temperature of +15ºC with the 33ºC difference being caused by the natural GHE.

The natural GHE is defined as: The Earth receives visible EMR or Electro Magnetic Radiation from the Sun and, as a consequence, radiates InfraRed IR radiation upwards. Some of this is absorbed by Radiatively Active Molecules or RAMs in the atmosphere which re-radiates some of it back to the Earth’s surface as back-radiation. This back radiation is said to heat the Earth from -18ºC to +15ºC.

Then there is said to be a human contribution to this GHE warming by the human emission of CO2 from burning fossil fuels. This is referred to as the enhanced GHE. CO2 being one of the radiatively active gases and with extra CO2 the Earth’s surface gets extra warming.

All of the above have been falsified by theory, experiment and observations.

Definitions

GreenHouse Effect GHE and GreenHouse Gases GHG

These terms are extremely misleading and not correct. There are no such things as greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere and no such thing as a greenhouse effect. The analogy drawn is that the atmosphere acts like a real greenhouse. The glass roof lets in visible light that heats up the ground inside the greenhouse. The ground emits long wave infrared IR radiation. The glass blocks the IR and traps in the heat thereby heating up the greenhouse.

The claim is the atmosphere does the same. The atmosphere lets in visible light that heats up the ground which emits IR radiation. The so called greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere absorb the IR radiation and trap in the heat thereby heating up the atmosphere and the Earth.

This is all wrong. We’ve known for more than 100 years how greenhouses work and they don’t work like this. The glass does let visible light in but absorbs and emits IR. Emissions are in all directions so half is emitted out into the atmosphere and half back inside the greenhouse. This is once again absorbed and re-emitted by the ground and back to the glass and the process repeats. The re-emission is now only half the original emission. Once again half of this goes out and half hack in. So that’s half of half or a quarter. That makes it exponential. After 5 iterations, the original incident packet of radiation is gone out into the atmosphere. So all the glass has done is delay by a matter of microseconds the escape of this IR radiation out into the atmosphere. IR radiation is Electro Magnetic Radiation or EMR. Remember that EMR is traveling at the speed of light.

Greenhouses actually work by the glass blocking convection. This was even known by Fourier almost 200 years ago.

The atmosphere does have gases that absorb and emit IR radiation but they do not block convection, they do the same as the glass in that they delay, only slightly, the escape of an incident packet of IR radiation from the Earth back out to space. Nothing blocks convection except clouds at night.

These gases are properly termed Radiatively Active Molecules or RAMs and the effect on the atmosphere is properly termed Adiabatic Thermal Enhancement or ATE.

In the same way that IR EMR does not heat a greenhouse, it also does not heat the globe.

Agreed science

In discussion with climate alarmist scientists, some facts can be agreed on.

1. Water vapor is the main radiatively active gas.

2. The Earth can’t heat itself. (That can only happen by conduction, convection or radiation.)

3. "Back-radiation" is all of the radiation within a 180 angle emitted down from RAMs

4. The Earth emits IR radiation as a consequence of receiving visible EMR from the Sun. Some of this gets absorbed by radiatively active molecules in the atmosphere. This energy is emitted within nanoseconds randomly in any direction. Some ultimately makes it back to the Earth’s surface as backradiation. This radiation from molecules in the atmosphere is not a new source of EMR energy.

5. Radiatively active molecules are not a spontaneous generator of EMR radiation and not a new source of EMR, but rather a medium through which EMR energy passes.

6. Although agreeing that back radiation is not generated by the radiatively active molecules in the atmosphere, the alarmists will not agree that it is the Earth’s radiation.

7. RAM molecules in the atmosphere do not block convection.

8. It is impossible to measure the effect of back radiation on global temperature.

Note on item 3. Some down welling radiation reaching the Earth’s surface originates from the Sun. Some is a refection from water and ice in clouds.

The supposed Natural GHE

The question is posed - Is there a natural greenhouse effect Yes or No?

The answer: No.

Reasons and evidence

Summary of the Reasons

The Earth’s surface temperature is set by adiabatic auto compression or atmospheric pressure and maintained by the Sun. The idea that the 33ºC difference is caused by the natural GHE has been falsified by [Holmes 2017] and many others. ii

Back radiation heating the Earth has been falsified by observations as has IR radiation getting trapped in the atmosphere.

One of the tenants of the misleading GHE is WV feedback. The IPCC only refer to this in respect of feedback from warming caused by CO2. But CO2 doesn’t cause warming. If there is a GHE it is with WV. WV is many times more absorbing and emissive than CO2.

The IPCC don’t even consider or model WV feedback from WV warming which makes their models and predictions a joke. In any event:

1. Water vapor causes warming has been falsified by experiment. WV causes cooling not warming.

2. Water vapor feedback idea has been falsified by observations.

Another GHE idea is the Twomey/Best idea of convection heating the atmosphere raising the effective height/tropopause. This idea has been falsified by experiment.

Detailed Reasons

Water vapor is the most dominant RAM in the atmosphere. It is approximately 4% of the atmosphere and is 5 to 33 times more radiatively active than CO2. CO2 is 0.04% and is a minor RAM. CO2 is in such a small quantity that it is referred to in parts per million or ppm. It is 400ppm. There is 100 times more water vapor. Water vapor has a much wider absorption spectrum than CO2. CO2 has a very narrow absorption spectrum centered around 14.6μm, as well as around 4.2μm.

There is a cross over here with water vapor and CO2. They are both active around 14.6μm. What is supposed to happen is visible light from the Sun heats the Earth. The Earth reradiates long wave InfraRed IR radiation. The RAMs absorb and trap in the heat and this heats up the Earth’s surface.

What actually happens is the Sun heats the Earth which re-radiates IR radiation in the full IR spectrum. RAMs in the atmosphere absorb and emit some of this IR radiation in all directions.

Only a small portion of total IR radiated from the Earth is absorbed by CO2 before all CO2 molecules are saturated. CO2 absorbs and emits at a very narrow band around 14.6 micron. Emission is in every direction. Some re-emission goes out to space, some gets absorbed by other CO2 molecules, and repeats, some gets absorbed by water vapor molecules and some comes back and is absorbed by the Earth. When absorbed by water vapor, it is re-emitted at the full water vapor IR spectrum even though the absorption was at 14.6 micron.iii Same with the re-absorption by the Earth. Earth reradiates at the full IR spectrum of 1 to 100 microns.

So a very small amount of radiation comes back from CO2 molecules to the Earth’s surface at 14.6 micron. The Earth re-emits that at the full IR spectrum of 1 to 100 microns. A very small amount of this very small amount will get reabsorbed by CO2 molecules on it’s way out the second time, most escapes to space at different wavelengths through the atmospheric window. All IR escapes to space in less than 30 ms. iv It is impossible to trap EMR in the atmosphere.

IR radiates to space via a circuitous pin ball journey bouncing off molecules in the atmosphere, some coming back to Earth, and all taking a nominal number of time constants to escape to space. IR radiates at the speed of light. So all RAMs do is delay the escape to space of IR radiation by just a few milliseconds. Absorption and reemission results in nanosecond delays.v CO2 is the least of the RAMs, water vapor is the dominant RAM.

No heat is being trapped

If heat was being trapped in our atmosphere there would be less heat escaping into space than what we are receiving in from the Sun. But the Earth’s atmosphere is in radiative balance.vi

Twelve-month averages of all three of the variables (the TOA balance, reflected solar, and upwelling longwave) are all stable to within about ± 0.3 watts per square metre. … I call that extremely stable. Yes, with a longer sample size we’d likely see Out of a total of 340 watts per square metre going each way, that’s plus or minus a tenth of one percent greater swings, but still, that’s very stable.

There’s no sign of heat being trapped. A NASA study shows the same.vii

Abstract

The global albedo was found to be between 29 and 31 percent, which is less than earlier accepted values of 33 percent and more. The globally emitted long-wave radiation flux results in an equivalent black-body temperature of the planet earth of about 255"K, which is 3-4 degrees higher than was found in earlier studies. . . .. The global averages of the radiation balance obtained were between 0.002 cal cm-* min-l of surplus and 0.007 cal cm-2 min-1 deficit.

THE NIMBUS ii MEASUREMENTS

The reflected solar radiation and the outgoing long-wave radiation were measured in the spectral ranges from 0.2 to 4.0 microns and from 5.0 to 30.0 microns The global average of the incoming flux of solar radiation ranges between 0.484 and 0.488 cal cm-2 min-l (or Calories/cm-2 Measure of Arc flash heat energy)

These results indicate that the earth-atmosphere system is-even in smaller time periods-close to radiative equilibrium.

The logarithmic effect theory

Referring to the logarithmic effect that CO2 is supposed to have on temperature. 70% of it’s effect occurs at 200ppm, 85% at 550ppm and 97% at 1,000ppm. Most scientists refer to Jackson Davis’ 2017 paper. viii Reference is also made by Dr Dai Davis in a 2018 paper.ix

This theory has huge scope for being disproved. It is not Jackson Davis’ theory. It comes from Arrhenius in 1896. When scientists discovered water vapor was a RAM and far more powerful than CO2, Arrhenius’ ideas were discarded and they stopped teaching them in places of learning around 1920. Arrhenius got revived in the 1970s by the political activists. Here is what he had to say.

the well-known logarithmic relationship between RF by atmospheric CO2 (RFCO2) and its atmospheric concentration. The logarithmic RFCO2 curve, established more than a century ago (10), implies a saturation effect, or diminishing returns, in which the marginal forcing power of atmospheric CO2 declines as CO2 concentration in the atmosphere increases.

Ref: (10). Arrhenius, S. On the influence of carbonic acid in the air upon the temperature on the ground. Philos. Trans. 1896, 41, 237–276, doi:10.1080/14786449608620846.

To evaluate this possibility, the RFCO2 forcing curve was first constructed using the MODTRAN atmospheric absorption/transmittance code (Figure 8a). . . . The respective altitudes of the tropopause are 17.0, 10.9 and 9.0 km. The global mean tropopause of the International Standard Atmosphere is 10.95 km in altitude, corresponding to the mid-latitude (green) curves in Figure 8, which is therefore considered most representative of mean global forcing. Each latitude was modeled . . . Additional MODTRAN settings used to construct Figure 8 are the model default values, namely: CH4 (ppm) = 1.7, Tropical Ozone (ppb) = 28, Stratospheric Ozone scale = 1, Water Vapor Scale = 1, Freon Scale = 1, and Temperature Offset, oC = 0. The RF curves in Figure 8a demonstrate that the absolute value of forcing at the tropopause increases with atmospheric opacity (thickness) and is therefore greatest in tropical latitudes and least in the sub-Arctic, as already well-established . . . . . .

ΔRFCO2 curves (Figure 8b) are shown here only for the natural range of atmospheric CO2 concentration, i.e., ~200–6000 ppmv CO2, because only these values are normally relevant to forcing of T. .

To further complicate this theory, Davis used MODTRAN models. MODTRAN [Moderate resolution] one of several atmospheric absorption/emission codes have been developed to compute radiative forcing (RF) from atmospheric trace gases, e.g., CO2. It is a computer program developed for the Airforce Research Laboratory which (besides other things) can calculate the radiation flux at selected elevations in the atmosphere for specified constituents and conditions. x I.e. It is a mathematical theory or a model. As Richard Feynmann says, It doesn’t matter how good your theory is; if it doesn’t stack up against experiment, it’s wrong.

Dr Dai Davis has his own separate and different theory on all of this xi which he calls the Radiative Delay Effect (RDE) which he calculates at 0.1ºC and most of that is from water vapor.

It is said that radiative gasses (RGs, or greenhouse gasses) trap heat radiated from the Earth's surface causing it’s temperature to rise by 33 K above the theoretical temperature with no atmosphere. The word ‘trap’ is misleading. RGs delay the radiative transmission of heat from surface to space.

I estimate this delay and conclude that its average impact on atmospheric temperatures, the Radiative Delay Effect (RDE), is in the order of 0.14 [0.1 to 1] K. This result is then placed in the broader context of atmospheric thermodynamics where it complements recent work on the air-surface interaction. The combination leaves no significant role for carbon dioxide.

Back Radiation to the Earth does not warm the Earth

Some say that the back radiation referred to above heats the Earth’s surface. That can’t happen. The Earth can’t heat itself from it’s own radiation.xii

But no body of matter can be warmed in any way by absorbing its own radiation. This is not physically possible. If that were possible, bodies of matter could spontaneously heat up. Something we all know does not happen.

Imagine two bodies of matter next to each other. Each at the same temperature. [This is the equivalent of the Earth heating itself from it’s own radiation.] Each potentially absorbing radiation from the other. Neither can get hotter. Neither will get hotter, no matter how long you wait. Both bodies can lose heat to cooler surroundings, but neither can absorb heat from the other body as long as both bodies are at the same temperature. Heat is what a body of matter must absorb to get hotter. Heat is well-observed to flow by radiation or by conduction only from a body at a higher temperature to a body at a lower temperature. The smaller the temperature difference, the slower the flow of heat—the smaller the flux. Zero difference in temperature means zero flow of heat, which means zero increase in temperature of the absorbing body. Earth cannot physically be warmed by its own radiation.

Back radiation from the atmosphere is the Earth’s own radiation coming back on itself. The Earth radiated it upwards, it was absorbed by RAMs and re-emitted back down to the Earth. What came back was a diminished amount of the incident Outgoing Longwave Radiation (OLR) from the Earth.

For the Earth to heat itself, that is the same as putting two bodies at the same temperature beside each other as described above. Heat can only flow from hot to cold. That’s the 2nd Law of Thermodynamics. The Earth is at the same temperature as itself and hence can’t heat itself.

Heat can travel from one place to another in three ways: Conduction, Convection and Radiation. Both conduction and convection require matter to transfer heat.

If there is a temperature difference between two systems heat will always find a way to transfer from the higher to lower system. xiii

Conduction requires the bodies to be in physical contact with each other. But the same principal applies, no matter by Conduction, Convection or Radiation, the Earth can’t heat itself by any of those methods. If you placed the two bodies at the same temperature one on top of the other but not in contact, convection from the lower body can’t heat the upper body. Radiation and convection are just different forms of conduction.

Back radiation is the Earth’s own radiation and hence can’t heat itself. For the Earth to heat itself it requires another heat source other than itself.

Summary of natural GHE

There is 25 times more WV than CO2 in the lower atmosphere. WV has an emissivity and absorptivity that is between 5 to 33 times greater than CO2 xiv. WV dominates the absorption spectrum in the 1 to 100 micron IR range. CO2 has a very narrow absorption band centered around 14.6 micron. The mean free path for an IR photon in the atmosphere before it gets absorbed by a CO2 molecule is 33 metres. Only 4% of those CO2 molecules come from humans.

Based on all of that, it is impossible for CO2 to prevent the escape to space of IR EMR or to trap IR in the atmosphere. To trap IR in the atmosphere it would need to either get absorbed by CO2 or WV molecules and stay absorbed forever. Or bounce between molecules forever. Neither of these happen. WV also does not trap in heat or prevent the escape to space of IR radiation. In reality it takes less than 30 milliseconds for all IR EMR to escape to space. Nothing gets trapped. However 83% of the delay time for IR to exit the atmosphere is caused by water vapor.iv

If there were to be a GHE it could only be with WV. Any effect CO2 has is so negligible it would be impossible to measure. Mentioning CO2 in any GHE discussion is pointless and blaming it for anything is very unscientific.



The natural GHE is an idea that has never been observed by experimental observations and all the ideas that make up the natural GHE idea have been falsified by observations. The idea has never been scientifically proven. Although back radiation has been detected and observed, it’s effect on atmospheric temperatures has not, and measuring it’s effect on temperatures over and above natural warming is impossible. There are zero scientific papers in the empirical records that show, from observations based on experiment, that adding CO2 to the atmosphere causes warming. There are only two scientific papers in the empirical records where an attempt was made to measure this mythical warming from the back-radiation from RAM molecules. Wong & Minnett 2018. They measured warming of 0.0000000000ºC.xv The other was Postma 2012 where No “greenhouse effect” is observed in the measured data. xvi

All of this makes it impossible to prove the natural GHE idea. The idea is also misleadingly named.

Gerlich and Tscheuschner, 2009

By showing that (a) there are no common physical laws between the warming phenomenon in glass houses and the fictitious atmospheric greenhouse effects, (b) there are no calculations to determine an average surface temperature of a planet, (c) the frequently mentioned difference of 33°C is a meaningless number calculated wrongly, (d) the formulas of cavity radiation are used inappropriately, (e) the assumption of a radiative balance is unphysical, (f) thermal conductivity and friction must not be set to zero, the atmospheric greenhouse conjecture is falsified.

However for CO2, such anomalous heat transfer properties never have been observed. xvii

It is therefore impossible that there can be a natural GHE.

Not even on Venus. It is impossible for CO2 to prevent the escape to space of IR radiation or to trap it in the atmosphere for the same reason as on Earth. Even with 96.5% CO2 by volume. IR radiation escapes to space even quicker on Venus because there is no WV impediment. The 14.6 micron absorption band is just too narrow to do anything. Back radiation to the Venusian surface at 14.6 microns get re-radiated by the surface at 1 to 100 micron which then bypasses the 14.6 band on the way out.

The Wood’s Experiment 1909xviii, replicated by Nahle 2011xix, falsified the Radiative Transfer idea. It proved that IR radiation provided zero heat to a greenhouse. In the same manner it provides zero heat to Earth or it’s atmosphere. Zhitomirskiy 2022xx examined a number of experiments and determined no proof of the existence of the greenhouse effect.





Human Influence

Is there an enhanced GHE caused by humans?

No.

Summary of the Reasons

The anthropogenic CO2 idea is that the increase in CO2 emissions in the past mostly 70 years from 300 ppm to 400 ppm is totally caused by the human burning of fossil fuels. This increase in CO2 has increased the GHE effect and caused extra warming over and above the warming from the natural GHE effect and natural warming.

For this to be true, with this 25% increase in CO2, we would need to see a corresponding increase in down welling back-radiation from the atmosphere to the Earth’s surface. Observations show the opposite.

Only 4% of this increase in CO2 comes from humans, as measured, and confirmed by the IPCC and others. xxi

The supposed test for a human GHE is the tropical hot spot or THS. This is supposed to be the way to measure the existence of the anthropogenic GHE effect. It is a theoretical test designed by Ben Santer using one of his modeled illusions. Whether it is a true test or not is irrelevant because it has already been falsified by observations.

Detailed Reasons

With an “intensified” greenhouse effect, we should see a decrease in out-going long-wave infrared radiation into space. We should see warming of the atmosphere (the troposphere), a “hot spot” especially over the tropics. We should see more down-welling infrared radiation that further warms the surface. That’s the essence of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) hypothesis. But, real-world measurements show we are seeing none of those effects. xxii

According to satellite data compiled by NOAA, out-going long-wave radiation into space has not been decreasing but, in fact, slightly increasing. xxiii

The Water Vapor Multiplier feedback Idea Falsified

The idea says that a warming planet, caused (supposedly by CO2) causes more evaporation of water into the atmosphere. Water vapor has much stronger RAM properties and according to the IPCC idea, this is what they call the water vapor multiplier feedback that enhances their greenhouse idea and is supposed to cause more warming. There is far more water vapor than CO2 and, according to this GHE idea, that water vapor should cause a lot more warming than from CO2 and therefore there should be water vapor feedback from water vapor warming. But the IPCC don’t ever talk about water vapor feedback from water vapor warming. They only focus on demonizing CO2. According to the IPCC, water vapor does not cause warming. But after CO2 causes warming, that causes more water vapor from evaporation and this water vapor does cause warming. The IPCC discriminate between water vapor molecules. Some cause warming and some don’t. This, of course, is impossible.

And from another observational source.

All of these early GCM simulations were destined to give unrealistically large upper-tropospheric water vapor increases for doubling of CO2 blockage of IR energy to space, and as a result large and unrealistic upper tropospheric temperature increases were predicted.

In fact if data from NASA-MERRA24 and NCEP/NCAR5 can be believed, upper tropospheric RH has actually been declining since 1980.

See also Howard Cork’s discussion where he says: “positive feedback—where hot weather begets even hotter weather”.xxix This water vapor feed back idea has been disproved by numerous scientists and scientific studies.xxx The real problem with this idea is that CO2 does not cause warming in the first place. Not to mention the scientific studies based on observations show water vapor causes cooling.xxxi The Tropical Hot Spot THS or Human Fingerprint falsified This was one of the first ideas put forward by the alarmists. Climate models predicted that a human fingerprint was evident if there was a hot spot in the upper atmosphere above the tropics. Once again just models so one can have little regard for the prediction. In 1995 an IPCC scientist of dubious repute claimed he had discovered this fingerprint. The fingerprint was based on a report by Dr Ben Santer of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory presented to the IPCC Working Group 1. His work had only just been completed, it was unpublished and un reviewed. This was used in Chapter 8 of AR2. Chapter 8 and it’s summary were in conflict. xxxii The detection claim appeared incongruous with the skepticism throughout the main text of the chapter and was in direct contradiction with it’s Concluding Summary. (Page 279) In Santer’s presentation to the Working Group 1 lead authors, the most impressive graph showed a pattern of warming in the vertical profile of the atmosphere that was similar to what the modeling predicted for the CO2- sulphate effect (see Figure 16.1). It appeared that Santer had found a human “fingerprint” in the sky. Curiously, he had used an old dataset that finished in 1987, even though more recent data were available. Later, when his work was finally published, his results would be challenged by showing how the tell-tail pattern disappeared when the more recent data were included.

There wasn’t even any proof that a THS was a human fingerprint. It was nothing more than a modeled prediction.

Aside from his work being disproved before it was published, it has been disproved numerous times since from observations.xxxiii It hasn’t stopped Ben Santer though, he’s still pumping out papers claiming he’s discovered the THS again.

Raising of the tropopause idea

This is best explained by Clive Best.xxxiv This idea focuses on the very narrow absorption band of CO2 centered at 14.6 micron. It’s an old idea first posed by Twomey in 1989.xxxv See his Fig. 1. Twomey used the term “Effective Height” rather than tropopause which he had at 5,000 metres. In brief, convection heats the atmosphere raising the tropopause. This is an idea based on models. Best created a mathematical model that looks like the Nimbus ii satellite, then doubled CO2 to see what the model will give him. He has focused solely on CO2 to the exclusion of all else. CO2 is the least of all the RAMs. None of this passes observations based on experiment.

Best didn’t have to model a prediction, there is a live observation. Take CO2 from 400ppm to 953,400ppm which is what we have on Mars. We have the Mars spectrum to compare. It is virtually no different to Earth.

Fig. 4: Infrared spectrum of Mars: top observation by Thermal Emission Spectrometer (TES) on Mars Global Surveyor probe, bottom, model by F. Selsis. Because of tenuous atmosphere, the blackbody fit of the spectrum outside the absorption bands gives directly the surface temperature. Ollivier et al 2003

When you multiply the Earth’s CO2 by 2,383, it makes absolutely no difference.

This idea relies on the IR radiation from the Earth’s surface being absorbed by RAMs in the atmosphere and, being the “energy source” that drives the convection heat engine that maintains the earth’s lapse rate, raises the height of the Tropopause. The temperature of the Earth’s surface then has to heat up to create equilibrium with the Tropopause.

Varotsos and Efstathiou, 2018, in their paper Has global warming already arrived? xxxvi have gone through all these hypotheses and compared them against observations. Remember these are no more than hypotheses derived from models created by a Fortran program using the HITRAN database. And the logarithmic effect, that Clive Best also refers to, is based on a 120 year old disproved idea rehashed with a MODTRANs model. Varotsos and Efstathiou say the following:

The enhancement of the atmospheric greenhouse effect due to the increase in the atmospheric greenhouse gases is often considered as responsible for global warming (known as greenhouse hypothesis of global warming). In this context, the temperature field of global troposphere and lower stratosphere over the period 12/1978–07/ 2018 is explored using the recent Version 6 of the UAH MSU/AMSU global satellite temperature dataset. Our analysis did not show a consistent warming with gradual increase from low to high latitudes in both hemispheres, as it should be from the global warming theory. In addition, in the lower stratosphere the temperature cooling over both poles is lower than that over tropics and extratropics. To study further the thermal field variability we investigated the long-range correlations throughout the global lower troposphere-lower stratosphere region. The results show that the temperature field displays power-law behaviour that becomes stronger by going from the lower troposphere to the tropopause. This power-law behaviour suggests that the fluctuations in global tropospheric temperature at short intervals are positively correlated with those at longer intervals in a power-law manner. The latter, however, does not apply to global temperature in the lower stratosphere. This suggests that the investigated intrinsic properties of the lower stratospheric temperature are not related to those of the troposphere, as is expected by the global warming theory.

An identifiable signature of global warming is the combination of tropospheric heating and stratospheric cooling leading to an increase in the height of tropopause. However, according to Fig. 1 this is not the case, because the TA [Temperature Anomalies] trend at the tropopause is near zero.

In summary, the tropospheric temperature has not increased over the last four decades, in both hemispheres, in a way that is more amplified at high latitudes near the surface. In addition, the lower stratospheric temperature did not decline as a function of latitude. Finally, the intrinsic properties of the tropospheric temperature are different from those of the lower stratosphere. Based on these results and bearing in mind that the climate system is complicated and complex with the existing uncertainties in the climate predictions, it is not possible to reliably support the view of the presence of global warming in the sense of an enhanced greenhouse effect due to human activities.

Best and Twomey have the same idea. They are both modeled ideas that have never past experiment and never been proven.

IR Radiation cannot warm the Globe

As explained above, the Earth can’t heat itself from it’s own radiation.xxxvii

Also as explained above, with increasing CO2 in the atmosphere we should see increasing back-radiation but observations show decreasing back-radiation. xxii The human component of that increasing CO2 is only 4% in any event. It is impossible to measure any change in global temperatures caused by back-radiation from all RAMs. Most back-radiation comes from water vapor. Only 4% of CO2 comes from humans. It is even more impossible to measure back-radiation from the 4% of additional CO2 in the atmosphere.

There is another idea here that needs to be teased out. Back-radiation from a couple of molecules is supposed to heat the Earth’s surface. And from the Best and Twomey idea, radiation from a couple of molecules heats the atmosphere and the atmosphere heats the Earth’s surface. 71% of the Earth’s surface is the oceans. The oceans control global temperature. Wong & Minnett determined that IR EMR only penetrates the oceans surface skin layer to a depth of just a couple of micrometres. They also measured from their experiment that back-radiation caused zero warming to this skin layer of the ocean. So back-radiation does not warm the Earth.

It is impossible for the atmosphere to heat the Earth’s surface.

The air or atmosphere cannot heat the ocean. The Ocean being 71% of the Earth’s surface area controls the Earth’s surface temperature. The ocean controls the temperature of the atmosphere, not the other way around. That would be the tail wagging the dog. To heat the ocean surface layer by 1˚C we would need an air temperature of 4,000˚C.xxxviii

The alarmist movement are determined that the oceans are heating up because of their AGW idea. But it is impossible for their AGW theory to heat the oceans. That idea failed experiment.

The back-radiation idea fails experiment. The effect of the anthropogenic component of back-radiation is way beyond the bounds of realism and possibility.

Climate Models

The problem with this GHE idea is that it has never been scientifically proven and is impossible to prove. It is totally reliant on models, more appropriately named mathematical illusions. These models, known as GCM or General Circulation Models, are all based on false assumptions.

E.g. IPCC give CO2 an Emissivity/Absorptivity of 1.0 when it is actually 0.0017. GCM models are 0.77.xxxix

IPCC gives CO2 a Radiative Forcing of 1.7 W/m-2 [AR4-WG1-SPM-1 Pg 4].xl It was measured as Zero by Wong & Minnett 2018 xv and has been measured as negative 0.2W/m-2. [Kato et al., 2018] xli

It is easy to see how these mathematical illusions have been tuned and tweaked to give a predetermined outcome.

Kato et al., 2018

Summary of the Human Influence

The misleading human GHE idea is based on a whole lot of assumptions and a promise. Trust me in 100 years I will show you I am right. This is anti-science. It has never been proven by experiment and is impossible to prove with experiment. All of the ideas that make up the human GHE idea have been falsified by experiment. As mentioned above, CO2’s effect is impossible to measure and it is not even relevant to mention CO2 in the discussion. To blame CO2 for anything is anti-science. With only 4% of this “impossible to measure” stuff coming from humans it is even more impossible for humans to have any effect on the Earth’s atmosphere with CO2 emissions.

Conclusion

All of the ideas that make up the natural GHE and anthropogenic GHE have been falsified by measurements based on experiment. It is impossible for there to be a GHE let alone an enhanced GHE caused by humans. The proponents of these ideas have no scientific proof of their ideas. They are unable to back them up with measurements. The only thing they have to support their contentions are climate models, more appropriately named mathematical illusions which are all based on false assumptions. I.e. They are tuned to give the desired result. Climate models are science fiction.

The GHE theories are scientifically dead.

References

i The Case Against Man-made Global Warming - William A. Masters https://principia-scientific.org/william-a-masters-the-case-against-man-made-globalwarming/?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+psintl+%28Principia+Scie ntific+Intl+-+Latest+News%29

Fourier (1824, 1827) . . . acknowledged that the actual mechanisms that determine the temperatures of the atmosphere included mainly convection. . . . see page 586 of this 1824 memorandum: de Saussure's apparatus is a distant forerunner of the modern solar flux measuring devices which were born with the pyrheliometer of Pouillet (1838), see Snow (2015); Fourier clearly indicates (p. 586) that it is the movement of air (we would say convection) which is prevented by the glass; Poyet 2021; Ch. 2.3.1 Let’s get back to some Physics ; Origin of the Greenhouse effect concept Page 16.

The Rational Climate e-Book – Final First Edition https://www.researchgate.net/publication/351348366_The_Rational_Climate_e-Book_-_Final_First_Editionpdf Poyet, P., 2021.

The Rational Climate e-Book: Cooler is Riskier. The Sorry State of Climate Science and Policies. Final First Edition, April 19th, 125 Figures, 185 Equations, 473 pp., e-ISBN 978-99957-1-929-6, DOI: 10.13140/RG.2.2.28648.80640;

ii Molar Mass Version of the Ideal Gas Law Points to a Very Low Climate Sensitivity Robert Ian Holmes - 2017 http://article.sciencepublishinggroup.com/pdf/10.11648.j.earth.20170606.18.pdf

New Insights on the Physical Nature of the Atmospheric Greenhouse Effect Deduced from an Empirical Planetary Temperature Model Nikolov and Zeller, 2017 https://www.researchgate.net/publication/317570648_New_Insights_on_the_Physical_Nature_of_the_Atmospheric_Greenhouse_Effect_Deduced_from_an_Empirical_Planetary_Temperature_Model/download

Expanding the Concept of Atmospheric Greenhouse Effect Using Thermodynamic Principles: Implications for Predicting Future Climate Change Ned Nikolov, Ph.D. & Karl Zeller, Ph.D. 2011 https://tallbloke.files.wordpress.com/2011/12/unified_theory_of_climate_poster_nikolov_zeller.pdf

The “Greenhouse Effect” as a Function of Atmospheric Mass Hans Jelbring 2003 http://ruby.fgcu.edu/courses/twimberley/EnviroPhilo/FunctionOfMass.pdf

Common 0.1 [thinsp] bar tropopause in thick atmospheres set by pressure-dependent infrared transparency. Robinson & Catling, 2014 http://faculty.washington.edu/dcatling/Robinson2014_0.1bar_Tropopause.pdf https://arxiv.org/ftp/arxiv/papers/1312/1312.6859.pdf

Comprehensive Refutation of the Radiative Forcing Greenhouse Hypothesis Douglas Cotton https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=2884148



iii WV molecule can emit at a substantially different wavenumber than it absorbed at Dan Pangburn; P.E. (ret), MSME, ASME life member http://www.drroyspencer.com/2020/06/covid-19-global-economic-downturn-not-affecting-co2-rise-may-2020- update/#comment-491343 “Most molecules are active at essentially single wavelengths at earth temperatures so they absorb/emit at the same wavelength. WV is unique in that it is active at many different wavelengths at earth temperatures. Hitran identifies these as shown in Figure 2 at https://watervaporandwarming.blogspot.com. Whatever photon a WV molecule absorbs contributes to the bulk temperature. WV emits photons of probabilistic wavelength depending on the bulk temperature of the atmospheric ‘layer’.”

iv Delay Time for Terrestrial InfraRed Radiation to escape Earth's Atmosphere-2020b Godwin 2020 DOI: 10.13140/RG.2.2.32477.64481 https://www.researchgate.net/publication/346967791_Delay_Time_for_Terrestrial_InfraRed_Radiation_to_esca pe_Earth's_Atmosphere-2020b

v Atoms and Molecules – Ch 4 http://eodg.atm.ox.ac.uk/user/grainger/research/book/protected/Chapter4.pdf Electromagnetic Interaction with Atoms and Molecules Page 89 the lifetime of the excited state of an atom before radiative decay lifetimes are 1 to 10 ns

Absorption emission reflection and scattering

Chapter 3 https://cimss.ssec.wisc.edu/rss/bertinoro/source/text/03.pdf Talks about nanosecond delays at 3.7

vi Accuracy, Precision, and One Watt per Square Metre Willis Eschenbach / August 30, 2013 https://wattsupwiththat.com/2013/08/30/accuracy-precision-and-one-watt-per-square-metre/

vii THE RADIATION BALANCE OF THE EARTH-ATMOSPHERE SYSTEM FROM RADIATION MEASUREMENTS OF THE NIMBUS 11 METEOROLOGICAL SATELLITE by Ehrhurd Ruschke 1968 Goddard Space Flight Center Greenbelt, Md, https://ntrs.nasa.gov/archive/nasa/casi.ntrs.nasa.gov/19680018750.pdf

viii The Relationship between Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide Concentration and Global Temperature for the Last 425 Million Years; W. Jackson Davis - 2017 https://www.google.com.au/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=3&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=2ahUKEw in1cjn1eriAhXZfn0KHVMpCi4QFjACegQIBBAC&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mdpi.com%2F2225- 1154%2F5%2F4%2F76%2Fpdf&usg=AOvVaw1yf-9yOPszZgMXIsyo5Z4y - pdf The second chart is from this paper.