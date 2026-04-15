Source: https://www.fpcs.es/en/the-iranian-trap-anatomy-of-a-blunder/

Adolf Hitler

Joseph Stalin

War propaganda always seeks to portray wars as a conflict between good and evil. Such a mistake—believing that the wickedness of one side automatically makes its adversary virtuous—has historically had disastrous consequences. Thus, in World War II, this belief was exploited by the genocidal Stalin to cast himself —and with him, Communism— as “good” for standing up to Hitler, another genocidal maniac. We are still paying the price for that whitewashing.

Therefore, the fact that the Iranian regime is “evil” does not make its adversaries “good,” for war is most often a conflict between power junkies—that is, between evil and evil. Only by internalizing this concept can we objectively analyze what is happening.

Lessons from the past

About 3,000 years ago, Croesus, the extremely wealthy and arrogant king of Lydia, felt the need to curb the rising power of the Persian Empire before it became a threat to his own kingdom. Pondering on the wisdom of his plan, he decided to seek the advice of the Oracle of Delphi. A cautious man, before consulting it he sought to win the favor of the gods by sacrificing three thousand head of cattle and melting down a vast amount of gold. Once the divine will had been sweetened with such offerings, the Lydian king sent a delegation to Delphi to ask the oracles what decision he should make. As Herodotus recounts, his envoys posed the question thus: “Croesus, king of the Lydians, convinced that you are the only true oracles in the world, has bestowed upon you gifts worthy of your prophetic power. Now he asks you whether he should wage war against the Persians.” In response, “both oracles agreed in announcing to Croesus that, if he waged war against the Persians, he would destroy a great empire.” Faced with such a prophecy, “Croesus was greatly pleased,” and, convinced that he would destroy the Persian kingdom, he declared war on it.

However, things did not go as planned: the Persians soon defeated the Lydians, conquered their capital, Sardis, and took Croesus himself prisoner, who only then realized that, “in accordance with the oracle, he had brought an end to a great empire: his own”[1].

Trump, the wealthy and arrogant king of the United States, does not know who Herodotus is, but he has made the same mistake as Croesus. Believing he would destroy the Iranian regime, he is achieving the opposite: he has reinforced Iran’s geopolitical status as the de facto controller of the global economy through the Strait of Hormuz, bolstered the theocratic tyranny that subjugates the Iranian people, harmed the US Republican Party’s electoral prospects, and dealt a fatal blow to his own political movement (MAGA). Furthermore, he is ruining the U.S.’s international image, much to the delight of Russia and China.

Miscalculating the forces

“You shouldn’t have grown old until you were wise,” the jester said to King Lear in Shakespeare’s play of the same name. The jester’s role in medieval courts was to make people laugh, but above all, to tell uncomfortable truths, knowing he was safe from any punishment. There are some jesters in the White House, but none has had the courage to tell Trump the same thing, and he sorely needed it. Thus, in his recklessness, the U.S. president failed to properly gauge Iran’s strengths or his own weaknesses and gave the green light to a plan characterized by improvisation and wishful thinking.

In contrast, Iran had been carefully preparing for two decades and possessed hidden advantages behind its military inferiority. After nearly half a century entrenched in power, the regime relied on a well-established bureaucracy and a structured chain of command rather than a narrow-apex leadership pyramid whose elimination would have left the organization headless. Thus, assassinated leaders were replaced by others whose resilience, fanaticism, or intelligence might well have been superior to those of their predecessors.

Likewise, given the U.S. electoral calendar, the time factor worked in Iran’s favor. For them, survival was victory. This crucial advantage was reinforced by Trump’s hypersensitivity to the vicissitudes of financial markets and oil prices. Thus, when markets closed on Fridays, Trump would enter a cycle of threats that lasted only through the weekend, as he would backtrack on Monday before the markets reopened. Incidentally, it is hard to believe that there were no insiders with access to inside information who benefited from such sharp fluctuations—as predictable as they were lucrative—, as the Financial Times suggested not long ago[2].

Structurally, Iran had a geographical advantage that provided it with strategic depth and control of the Strait of Hormuz, its peculiar economic nuclear weapon. It also had the topographical advantage of its mountainous terrain, which diminished the effectiveness of any air campaign. In this sense, it appears that the regime has been rationing its missile launches, adjusting them to the pace of production and destruction in the hope that its enemies would exhaust their defensive resources first —as may well have happened. Desk warriors tend to forget that ammunition is finite and that in peacetime—when there is no economy centered on arms production—arsenals are stretched thin and take a long time to replenish.

Iran was also playing on several advantageous asymmetries, including the fact that an Iranian death did not cause the regime the same damage as an American death caused Trump. Moreover: in the victim-oriented Shiite culture, suffering and martyrdom constitute the supreme virtues, and casualties are not only accepted with a resignation incomprehensible to other cultures, but they also reinforce the will to resist[3]. Threats of destruction, therefore, have less intimidating value.

Finally, Iran’s strategy has consisted of expanding the conflict by projecting the damage it suffered onto its neighbors through an automatic retaliation system. Thus, any attack on its infrastructure was immediately replicated in other Gulf countries. Furthermore, Iran’s main weak point—its oil infrastructure—was untouchable, since its destruction would have led to the destruction of much of the Gulf’s infrastructure and created a supply shock that would have crippled the global economy. Therefore, although the severe damage suffered by Iran should not be underestimated tactically, its resilience mitigates its practical strategic consequences.

A flawed decision-making process

“How could we have been so stupid?” President Kennedy asked himself after the disaster of the failed Bay of Pigs invasion. In the 20th century, psychologist Irving Janis attempted to answer this question by studying flawed decision-making processes in the political sphere—both civilian and military—that had resulted in major fiascos. Thus, Janis identified several symptoms common to all of them, which he termed “groupthink.”

The first one was the “illusion of invulnerability,” which led “to excessive optimism and extraordinary risk-taking”. Then came the decision-making group’s blind belief in its moral superiority, “which inclined its members to ignore the moral and ethical consequences of their decisions,” and a stereotypical view of the enemy, who was considered so evil that dealing with them was ruled out. Other symptoms included self-censorship among group members in the face of pressure exerted against anyone who dared to express doubts, the consideration of only a limited number of alternatives, and the inability to revisit the decision after learning new information that had initially been ignored[4].

Around the same time, psychologists Amos Tversky and Daniel Kahneman published their pioneering work on heuristics and cognitive biases, which would explain the same phenomenon from another perspective. Indeed, overconfidence bias leads to a loss of touch with reality regarding one’s own strengths and weaknesses, as well as the objective probabilities of the decision’s success. Confirmation bias causes the leader to seek only information and advice that corroborates his prejudices, discarding those that challenge them. Finally, the availability heuristic assigns disproportionate weight to recent experiences—for example, Maduro’s “show”—considering them the standard for future probabilities of success.

The mistake of attacking Iran has also been a clear consequence of the pathology of power that seems to have so destabilized the mind of the American President during his second term, so different from his first. The worst pathology of power, incidentally, is that exhibited by megalomaniacs —that is, by those who want to leave a mark on history (“the most pernicious of human aspirations,” according to historian Richard Pipes).

Indeed, power alters behavior. Following the well-known work of a group of psychologists from Stanford and Berkeley, we know that the powerful “tend to become indifferent to what others think and become much more receptive to rewards than to punishments, given that they think they are untouchable. They also judge the attitudes and positions of others with excessive simplicity and less precision, are more prone to taking excessive risks, and distort reality—particularly the image they have of themselves compared to how they are perceived by others—, isolating themselves. Power also tends to disinhibit the powerful, who cease to exert self-control and construct the fantasy that their behavior will never have negative consequences. Thus, they begin to see themselves as above the law and also above social and moral conventions, believing that they are allowed to do whatever is forbidden to ordinary mortals and normalizing socially inappropriate, impulsive, and aggressive behaviors”[5]. These psychologists emphasized that there was only a fine line between the pathology of power and psychopathy.

The useful idiot

Dostoevsky wrote in The Idiot that “the motives of human actions are usually infinitely more complex and varied than the explanations we give for them afterward.” In Trump’s case, it has been the opposite: the motives behind his decision to bomb Iran are much simpler than the verbose and contradictory explanations given afterward to try to justify it. Success requires no explanation, but failure does.

There is little doubt that it was Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel (and, apparently, also of the U.S.), who pushed the American President to join the conflict without the latter realizing that their interests diverged. Thus, Trump would have dragged his country into a conflict that was not its own, based on the interests of a foreign nation and the testimony of foreign intelligence services, not on the reluctant opinion of the State Department or the CIA[6]. In other words, Trump became Netanyahu’s useful idiot, yet another example of the control Israel exercises over U.S. foreign policy. It should be clarified that, given his natural inclination to attack Iran, Trump was not forced against his will, but rather fell into a confirmation bias.

Indirectly, the U.S. president would have acknowledged something similar. When asked how he had reached the strange conclusion that Iran would attack U.S. interests if it were attacked by Israel alone—an argument put forward by his Secretary of State to justify his “preemptive” strike—he replied that, first of all, he had relied on what his friend “Steve” Witkoff “and Jared” Kushner, his son-in-law, had told him (thirdly, he mentioned Hegseth, his sinister and obtuse Secretary of War)[7]. At no point did he mention the DNI or the CIA Director. Both Witkoff and Kushner (a modern Orthodox Jew) have obvious pro-Israeli sympathies and serve as an easy conduit for Netanyahu. Both, incidentally, are also quite ignorant of international affairs, but they are loyal to the president, who seems to have developed a persecutory mania following the harassment he endured from the Deep State during his first term and does not trust his own establishment. It is possible that, for this reason, the U.S. may have a leader isolated from reality. This is bad medicine.



Once it became clear that the special military operation was not yielding the desired results, Trump began a embarrassing drift. With his constant contradictions, his tiresome bullying, and foul, aggressive language unbecoming of his office (including his intolerable disrespect toward Pope Leo XIV), he only managed to convey an image of mental instability and nervousness that contrasted with the apparent calm of the Iranian leaders’ statements. The U.S. government repeated over and over that it had achieved a sweeping victory, but its unease suggested the opposite. The fact that Vice President Vance leaked his opposition to the war to the media indicated that many in Washington believed a grave mistake had been made.

Trump’s zigzagging revealed a bewildered president who, in an attempt to attract Iran’s attention, was pulling every lever in the book without any of them seeming to work. Iran paid him no heed. Likewise, his messages contained a truthfulness factor close to zero, as he invented completely imaginary talks with Iran in February, claimed the existence of secret Iranian negotiators in favor of a deal, or portrayed an enemy desperate to negotiate. In Islamabad, however, it has become clear who was in a hurry to reach an agreement and who was not.

The ceasefire

The ceasefire (where is the bluff of “unconditional surrender”?) is nothing more than a hastily stitched-together patch. Fragile and fictitious, it has gotten off to a bad start. According to Iran and the Pakistani mediator himself, the agreement also included Lebanon; according to Israel and the U.S., it did not. It seems quite obvious that the latter lied, since the mediator has no interest whatsoever in distorting the truth and his original statement—which specified the inclusion of Lebanon—was not refuted by the U.S.[8]. On the other hand, the US’s credibility under Trump is practically nonexistent, and the inclusion as “komissars” on the negotiating team of Witkoff and Kushner —the very same individuals who pretended to be negotiating with Iran the day before the US launched a surprise bombing of the country— does not bode well. Does the U.S. have no other negotiators? Where is the Secretary of State? And why send the Vice President to a negotiation that appears doomed to fail and lacks a counterpart of similar rank, if not to discredit him?



Following the Lebanon incident, the naval blockade —generally considered an act of war— also does not seem to respect the spirit of a ceasefire, though it is difficult to predict the consequences it will have. On the one hand, it has the theoretical potential to severely damage Iran’s economy in the medium term (not in the short term). On the other hand, it contradicts the previous partial lifting of sanctions on Iranian oil by reducing the global oil supply and driving up prices —which is what hurts Trump the most.

Beyond the announcement’s impact, it is highly doubtful that the blockade can be effectively enforced without exposing the U.S. fleet to Iranian fire once the ceasefire expires (in a week). On the other hand, the regime is not afraid of elections, and suffering is acceptable to it. Furthermore, in retaliation, Iran will completely block the strait, so no oil tanker from the Gulf countries will be able to cross it.

The “negotiation” is difficult: Iran’s maximalist demands do not align with what the losing side would propose, and the U.S. demands reveal a worrying loss of touch with reality, characteristic of that terrible mix of ignorance and arrogance the Trump administration is displaying in foreign policy. Additionally, Netanyahu will try to torpedo any agreement that does not favor him, which may explain the inexcusable bombing he carried out in Lebanon just hours after the ceasefire was announced.

Our greatest hope is that Trump is only concerned with saving face by pretending he has won, even though he has lost. In fact, the Strait of Hormuz was already open before the conflict, so achieving its reopening is no success at all, but merely a return to the previous statu quo. Iran will never agree to give up its effective drone and missile program—which has saved it from defeat— and will keep its de facto control of the strait, a weapon that has proven to be extremely powerful. Regarding its nuclear program, according to U.S. intelligence agencies, Iran has not pursued the development of nuclear weapons since 2003[9], so committing not to do so from now on also amounts to a simple return to the previous statu quo. Finally, regime change has failed, and the Iranian regime has even emerged stronger.

However, one thing may indeed have changed—but for the worse: Iran may come to the conclusion that the only real guarantee against being attacked again is acquiring the nuclear weapon. So, what strategic objectives has this war of choice achieved?

[1] Herodotus, History I (Gredos).

[2] Traders placed $580mn in oil bets… (Financial Times, March 23, 2026).

[3] Shia Culture of Martyrdom Key to Understanding Iran, Says Msgr. Nazir-Ali| National Catholic Register

[4] Janis_Groupthink.pdf

[5] The Pathology of Power – Fernando del Pino Calvo-Sotelo based on D. KELTNER et al, Power, Approach and Inhibition (Stanford University, 2000).

[6] How Trump Took the U.S. to War With Iran – The New York Times

[7] Trump says he was advised to attack Iran by Hegseth, Kushner, and Witkoff

[8] Shehbaz Sharif on X: “With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY. I warmly welcome the” / X

[9] ATA-2025-Unclassified-Report.pdf





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