John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World

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Jim Simpson
Mar 24

'Onya John - Thanks for that most interesting historical summary of Nuclear power in the US.

A technology that is the ultimate way forward for all countries but sadly, is denied to those of us Down Under due to flawed legislation & will remain so until such time as we can bring about a change of Govt. Life wasn't meant to be easy, but we sure as Hell don't need to make it more difficult than necessary!

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