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The $345 million judgment against Greenpeace is not just a legal footnote; it is a long-overdue reckoning for an organization that lost its moral compass decades ago. For those of us who have watched the steady decline of the environmental movement from a pursuit of genuine conservation to a cynical machine of manufactured outrage, this verdict feels like a necessary correction.

When I consider how far Greenpeace has drifted, I often think of the perspective of its own co-founder, Dr. Patrick Moore. Moore, who helped launch the organization in 1971, eventually walked away precisely because he saw the rot setting in. He famously noted that while he was moving toward a path of “sensible environmentalism,” the organization he helped build was moving in the opposite direction: toward an agenda that he described as “anti-science, anti-business, and downright anti-human.”

The Evolution of Extremism

Moore’s observation perfectly captures the transition we’ve seen. In its early days, the movement focused on concrete issues—like stopping nuclear test and even save the whales—that resonated with a public seeking to preserve natural beauty. But over the years, that mission was displaced by a desire for perpetual conflict.

As Moore observed, the modern environmental movement has become addicted to “doom and gloom” scenarios, prioritizing fear-mongering over logic. They no longer want to solve problems; they want to sustain the appearance of a crisis, because a crisis is what keeps the Green donations flowing.

Accountability in the Courtroom

The Dakota Access Pipeline lawsuit, which led to this staggering $345 million judgment, wasn’t some “corporate attack” on free speech, as Greenpeace now frantically claims. It was a court of law responding to evidence of a coordinated effort to disrupt commerce and incite chaos. Their unlawful tactics were put on display in the DAPL trial.

The jury found that this was not a matter of a few passionate individuals standing on a hillside; they found Greenpeace liable for conspiracy, defamation, and tortious interference. This is the key that the “Green” propaganda machine tries to hide: the difference between protest and “lawfare.”

When an organization helps form professional protesters, provides training, shares sensitive operational intelligence, and equips activists with lockboxes to sabotage construction equipment, they have moved past the realm of “peaceful resistance.”

They transitioned into an active lawless participant in an economic attack. The legal system, in its wisdom, held them responsible for the consequences of their own actions. They wanted to play a high-stakes game of sabotage, and now they are discovering that the price of the ticket is their own financial viability.

The Shell Game of Victimhood

Greenpeace’s current strategy is as transparent as it is desperate. By labeling this a “SLAPP” (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) case and running to foreign courts to escape a U.S. judgment, they are attempting to engage in international forum shopping. They are hoping their membership base won’t look at the actual facts of the North Dakota trial—the conspiracy, the deceit, and the deliberate targeting of Energy Transfer’s infrastructure.

They are trying to spin a narrative that they are victims of “Big Oil.” But let’s be clear: this is about an organization that thought it could use its massive, tax-exempt platform to bypass the law whenever it found a project inconvenient to its ideological goals. They were caught red-handed.

A Necessary Return to Reality

The “Climate Truth Tellers” and other social media initiatives we see today are simply the frantic gasps of a movement that knows it has lost its grip on the truth. When you have to hire and train volunteers to “flood the zone” with pre-approved talking points, it is a glaring admission that you are no longer winning the debate on the merits of the anti-hydrocarbons gospel.

Patrick Moore’s departure was a canary in the coal mine that many environmental believers chose to ignore. He saw that the movement was shedding its scientific roots in favor of an ungainly political extremism.

Today, that extremism has a $345 million price tag. If this judgment forces the public to finally question the credibility and the methods of these professional agitators, then it will have served the environment far more than any of their staged protests ever did.

The era of unchecked “activism” that masks itself as science while practicing inhumane sabotage is reaching its end. We are witnessing the slow, painful process of reality catching up to the Greenpeace propaganda. And frankly, it’s about time.

A critical look at the history of Greenpeace from a co-founder’s perspective

This video provides a deep dive into Dr. Patrick Moore’s personal reflections on why he left Greenpeace and his critiques of the organization’s shift toward extreme, anti-scientific activism, which directly mirrors the concerns you have highlighted regarding their current trajectory.

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