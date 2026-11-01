Source: Academia.edu

Eastern plains of Colorado, USA. The weather is marvelous.

The wonderful water cycle in the sky: water vapor, liquid and ice.

Thailand

Switzerland

NOTE: Terigi Ciccone has written this wonderful article explaining actual weather and climate phenomena. There is no greenhouse in the sky. This report correctly explains what is happening. Let’s get back to good climate science.

Why do global organizations and governments in North America, and Europe work so hard to insist that the public accept that carbon dioxide from use of fossil fuels is a terrible global warming pollutant?

[John Shanahan, retired civil engineer - Denver, Colorado, USA]

1. Introduction

Virtually 100% of the energy that sustains life on Earth comes from the Sun. That energy supply is remarkably steady from year to year.

The large variations we experience in weather and climate are driven mainly by the day/night cycle, the seasonal cycle caused by Earth’s tilt, the way the oceans store and release heat over longer periods, and smaller natural contributions, such as volcanic activity. By comparison, human influence on the global energy budget is extremely small.

Against this background of a nearly constant solar energy supply, scientists have long studied how the Earth system processes the energy it receives — how much is absorbed, how much is reflected, and how the absorbed energy is eventually returned to space. One of the most discussed quantities in that accounting is a residual of about 159 watts per square meter between the infrared energy leaving the surface and the infrared energy that finally escapes to space. This residual is commonly mislabeled “the CO2 greenhouse effect.”

The purpose of this article is to examine that residual more carefully. Using the standard Earth Energy Budget diagram and straightforward physical reasoning, we will show that the residual is not a single process, and that treating the entire amount as heat trapped by greenhouse gases creates unnecessary confusion, apprehensions, and a waste of enormous capital and resources.

2. Understanding the Earth Energy Budget Diagram

The numbers used throughout this article, as shown in the standard Earth Energy Budget diagram, are given in watts per square meter (W/m²). This unit measures the rate of energy flow through a one-square-meter area of the average Earth surface. Using the same unit for every arrow in the diagram makes the arithmetic simple and transparent. When needed, these energy fluxes can also be related to temperature through well-established physical relationships, but the budget itself is most clearly understood in terms of energy flow.

Sunlight reaches the top of the atmosphere at approximately 341–342 watts per square meter. Roughly 30 percent of this incoming energy is reflected to space by clouds, aerosols, and the surface — a quantity known as Earth’s albedo. The remaining energy is absorbed, with some by the atmosphere and clouds and the larger share by the land and ocean surface. These figures come from direct satellite measurements and are not the subject of serious scientific dispute. The amount of solar energy entering the Earth system is well established and remains nearly constant from year to year.

Once energy is absorbed, it must eventually leave the planet. The diagram shows that the Earth’s surface emits about 398 watts per square meter upward as infrared radiation. In addition, roughly 21 watts per square meter leave the surface as sensible heat (direct warming of the air by contact), and about 82 watts per square meter leave as latent heat (energy carried upward by evaporating water). Together, these surface fluxes total approximately 501 watts per square meter. Satellites, however, measure only 239 watts per square meter of infrared radiation escaping to space at the top of the atmosphere.

The widely quoted “greenhouse effect” figure of about 159–160 watts per square meter is derived from a simple subtraction: the 398 watts per square meter of infrared energy leaving the surface, minus the 239 watts per square meter that ultimately leave the planet. This arithmetic difference is then labeled the greenhouse effect. While the subtraction itself is correct, the interpretation is not straightforward. Treating the entire residual as heat trapped by greenhouse gases conflates several physical processes and has created lasting confusion. The rest of this article examines that residual more carefully to clarify what it actually contains.

Before moving on, we need one clarification about the Earth’s Energy Budget below. Instruments on the ground also measure a large downward flow of infrared energy from the atmosphere and clouds. This downwelling longwave radiation averages about 340 watts per square meter and appears in the standard energy-budget diagram as an arrow reaching the surface. In reality, the situation is far more complex. Molecules in the troposphere emit infrared radiation in all directions — upward, downward, and sideways — creating a continuous radiation field throughout the lower atmosphere. What the instruments record as about 340 W/m² is simply the downward-directed portion of that energy field at the surface. The field itself is a consequence of the temperature structure already established in the troposphere by convection, latent-heat release, and the absorption of some of the surface’s upward radiation. It is not a new or an independent stream of energy that has been trapped higher up and is now being delivered to the ground.

3. A Simple Way to Think About the Residual

Imagine you are carrying a heavy backpack up a mountain trail. At the bottom of the trail, your muscles have a certain amount of energy. By the time you reach the top, some of that energy has been used to lift the backpack [and your body] against gravity. The energy has not disappeared; it has been converted into gravitational potential energy. If you later walk back down, that potential energy can be converted back into motion and heat.

The atmosphere does something similar daily.

When air near the surface is warmed, it becomes less dense and rises. As it rises into regions of lower pressure, it expands. Expansion requires work, which comes from the air’s thermal energy. The air cools as it rises — not because heat is “trapped,” but because thermal energy is converted into gravitational potential energy.

At the same time, water evaporated from the ocean is carried upward. When that water vapor condenses into cloud droplets, it releases the latent heat it absorbed during evaporation. That heat is transported higher in the atmosphere.

These two processes — rising air converting heat into potential energy and condensing water releasing latent heat — account for the largest share of the residual. They are not mysterious. They are the same physics that create thunderstorms, trade winds, and the daily cycle of mountain breezes.

4. Partitioning the Residual

Using order-of-magnitude estimates based on observed global averages, we can decompose the residual of roughly 159 watts per square meter into its main components:

Notice that the first two lines already account for about 130 watts — more than 80 percent of the residual. These are ordinary atmospheric processes that do not require greenhouse gases to “trap” radiation.

Only about 23 watts per square meter remain as net internal radiative exchange — the repeated absorption and re-emission of infrared energy by water vapor, carbon dioxide, and clouds. This radiative component is real, but it is a much smaller part of the story than the usual 159-watt figure suggests.

5. Everyday Examples for the Main Processes

Rising air and potential energy: Think of a hot-air balloon. The air inside is warmer and less dense, so the balloon rises. As it climbs, the outside pressure drops, and the air inside expands. Expansion cools the air. The thermal energy is partly converted into the gravitational potential energy of the elevated balloon. The same thing happens to countless air parcels in the atmosphere every hour of every day. When those parcels later sink, the potential energy is converted back into heat. It is a continuous cycle, not a permanent storage of energy.

On average globally, this process continuously transports roughly 60 watts per square meter. That is about 38% of the 159 W/m² residual, or roughly 17–18% of the total solar energy arriving at the top of the atmosphere. It is a large and continuous energy pathway, yet it is rarely mentioned when people talk about the greenhouse effect.

Latent heat: Fill a pot with water and put it on the stove. Energy from the burner goes into evaporating the water. That energy does not disappear; it is stored in the water vapor. When the vapor later touches a cool surface and condenses back into liquid, the stored energy is released as heat. The atmosphere does this on a planetary scale. Evaporation at the surface removes large amounts of energy from the ocean and land. Condensation higher up returns that energy to the air.

On a planetary scale, evaporation and condensation move about 70 watts per square meter. That is roughly 44% of the residual, or about 20% of the solar energy arriving at Earth. This single process — the water cycle — transports more energy than the entire radiative residual usually called the greenhouse effect.

Water vapor is also important in another way. Like carbon dioxide, water vapor is a radiatively active gas: it absorbs and emits infrared radiation. In fact, water vapor is by far the most powerful greenhouse gas in the atmosphere — roughly 8 to 10 times more influential than carbon dioxide under current conditions. Most of the radiative effects commonly attributed to “greenhouse gases” are actually dominated by water vapor, not by CO₂.

Radiative exchange: This is the part that involves greenhouse gases most directly. Molecules of water vapor, carbon dioxide, and other gases can absorb infrared energy leaving the surface. Those molecules quickly share the energy with the surrounding air through collisions (a process called thermalization) and later emit infrared radiation in all directions. Some of that radiation goes upward, and some goes downward. The net result of many such events is a residual term of roughly 23 watts per square meter in our accounting.

6. Time Scales — Why Most of the Residual Is Not “Trapped”

One of the most important distinctions is how long the energy stays in each pathway.

The conversion of heat into gravitational potential energy as air rises occurs within minutes to a couple of hours. When the air sinks again, the energy is returned on a similar time scale.

Latent heat is released when clouds form, usually within hours to a day or two after the water evaporates.

Infrared absorption and re-emission occur in seconds to minutes.

Friction turns wind energy back into heat over hours to days.

Only the final term — storage in the oceans — operates on time scales of years to decades or longer.

In other words, four of the five pathways are rapid-throughput. The energy is continuously moving and changing form. Only a very small fraction (about 1 watt per square meter) accumulates in the oceans over long periods. Calling the entire 159-watt residual “trapped heat” therefore gives the wrong impression. Most of it is simply in transit.

7. What This Means for the Greenhouse Effect

The conventional definition of the greenhouse effect takes the difference between the surface infrared emission (398 W/m²) and the energy that escapes to space (239 W/m²) and treats that difference of 159 W/m² as the measure of heat trapped by greenhouse gases.

That definition is an accounting identity, not a physical mechanism. When we look at the actual processes that make up the residual, we find that the largest shares are non-radiative: the adiabatic cooling of rising air and the release of latent heat. The pure radiative contribution is real but considerably smaller.

It may therefore be more accurate to call this residual the Atmospheric Warming Effect (AWE) rather than the Greenhouse Effect. The traditional name gives a misleading picture of how the atmosphere actually works.

A real greenhouse keeps the air inside warm primarily by blocking convection. The glass roof and walls prevent warm air from rising and escaping, so heat accumulates inside the enclosed space. The atmosphere, however, has no walls and no roof. There is no sealed “inside.” Air is free to rise, expand, cool, sink, and circulate continuously. In this respect, the atmosphere behaves more like an open chimney than a closed greenhouse: energy constantly moves upward through convection and the water cycle rather than being trapped in a confined volume.

Radiative gases such as water vapor and carbon dioxide play an important role. When they absorb infrared energy, they quickly transfer that energy to surrounding air molecules through collisions (thermalization). In this way, they help convert radiant energy into ordinary heat that warms the air. This is a real and useful process.

But their most important long-term job is different. Radiative gases are the atmosphere’s primary means of returning energy to space. At the top of the atmosphere, these gases (along with clouds) largely emit the infrared radiation that allows Earth to shed the energy it has absorbed from the Sun. Without this ability to radiate to space, the planet could not maintain a stable energy balance.

Greenhouse gases therefore do two related things: they warm the air at lower levels and enable the ultimate escape of energy at the top of the atmosphere. The popular picture that presents the full 159 watts as radiation being held back by greenhouse gases overstates the first role and understates the second.

8. The Importance of Energy Balance

As long as Earth radiates back to space roughly the same amount of energy it receives from the Sun, the planet remains in a comfortable overall balance. That balance is what makes long-term conditions for life possible.

This in-and-out balance is rarely perfect on short time scales. Small imbalances occur continuously. Some days and weeks the planet absorbs a little more energy than it emits; other periods it emits a little more than it absorbs. These temporary imbalances are completely normal. We experience them as the everyday and weekly variations we call weather. Over longer periods the system tends to even out, keeping the global climate within the range that has supported life for hundreds of millions of years.

9. Conclusion: The Real Value of Carbon Dioxide

The real value of carbon dioxide, especially at higher concentrations, is that it helps make life on Earth possible. CO₂ is an essential raw material for photosynthesis. Plants use it, together with sunlight and water, to produce the organic matter that forms the base of nearly every food chain on the planet.

Today’s higher CO₂ levels have already produced clear benefits for the biosphere. Satellite observations show that the increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide over the last 150–200 years has contributed to a substantial greening of the Earth — on the order of 40–45% in many estimates of leaf area and plant growth. This additional plant growth provides more food and habitat for insects, animals, and humans alike.

In short, the rise in CO₂ has not only warmed the discussion about climate; it has also made the living world more productive. Any complete account of carbon dioxide’s role should include this fundamental biological benefit alongside its radiative effects.

10. What This Article Does Not Claim

Clarity requires stating limits as well as conclusions.

This article does not claim that the individual numbers in the partition are precise to the nearest watt. They are order-of-magnitude estimates intended to show relative sizes.

It does not claim that radiation plays no role. The radiative term is present and real.

It does not claim that the 239 watts per square meter leaving to space is incorrect. That number is fixed by the planet’s overall energy balance with the Sun.

It does not provide a complete, high-precision model of the entire climate system. It is a bookkeeping exercise designed to keep the major pathways and their different time scales visible.

11. Closing

The difference between the energy leaving Earth’s surface and the energy that escapes to space is real and important. But the common habit of labeling the entire difference “the greenhouse effect” conflates physically distinct processes.

When we separate those processes, a clearer picture emerges. The largest shares of the residual are handled by rising air that converts heat into gravitational potential energy and by the condensation of water vapor that releases latent heat. These are familiar atmospheric processes that operate on short time scales. The pure radiative contribution is smaller than the headline number suggests.

Keeping the pathways and their time scales distinct does not answer every question in climate science. It does, however, remove a source of unnecessary confusion. Energy is not primarily stored for long periods inside a radiative trap. Most of it is moved, converted, and redistributed on its way to eventual escape to space.

When the residual is examined by process rather than treated as a single block, only about 14% of it appears as net radiative exchange involving water vapor, carbon dioxide, and clouds. The great majority of that residual is carried by ordinary atmospheric motions and the water cycle. Even within the smaller radiative portion, water vapor is still by far the dominant contributor.

That is a more accurate and ultimately more useful way to understand Earth’s inbound and, especially, the outbound energy budget.

Glossary of Key Terms

Adiabatic process: A process in which a parcel of air rises or sinks without gaining or losing heat to its surroundings. When air rises, the surrounding pressure drops, so the air expands. Expansion requires energy, which comes from the air’s own heat, causing it to cool. When air sinks, it is compressed by higher pressure and warms up. This cooling and warming occurs even though no heat is added or removed from the outside — that is why it is called “adiabatic” (from the Greek for “not passing through”).

Atmospheric Warming Effect (AWE): A clearer name proposed in this article for the roughly 159 watts per square meter difference between the infrared energy leaving Earth’s surface and the infrared energy that finally escapes to space. The traditional name “greenhouse effect” suggests that heat is trapped inside a closed structure like a greenhouse. The term Atmospheric Warming Effect avoids that misleading picture and describes the atmosphere’s net warming influence.

Downwelling longwave radiation: Infrared (heat) energy emitted downward by atmospheric gases and clouds toward the Earth’s surface. Sensitive instruments on the ground measure this downward energy flow every day. It is a real and substantial quantity (about 342 W/m² on average).

Gravitational potential energy: the energy an object has because of its height above the ground. The higher an object is lifted, the more gravitational potential energy it has. In the atmosphere, when warm air rises, some of its heat energy is converted into gravitational potential energy. When the air later sinks, that potential energy can be converted back into heat.

Greenhouse gas (GHG) vs. Radiatively Active Gas (RAG)

Greenhouse gas (GHG): is the traditional name for gases such as water vapor, carbon dioxide, and methane that absorb and emit infrared radiation. The name comes from a comparison with a glass greenhouse, which keeps air warm mainly by preventing warm air from rising and escaping.

Radiatively active gas (RAG) is a more accurate term for these gases. It simply means a gas that can absorb and emit infrared (heat) radiation. This term avoids the misleading suggestion that the atmosphere works like a closed greenhouse with walls and a roof. In reality, the atmosphere is open and behaves more like a chimney, allowing continuous upward and downward movement of air.

Infrared radiation (longwave radiation): Invisible heat energy emitted by any object with a temperature, including the Earth’s surface, the atmosphere, and clouds. It is called “longwave” because its wavelengths are longer than those of visible light. The Earth loses energy to space almost entirely as infrared radiation.

Latent heat: Energy absorbed or released when water changes its physical state (for example, from liquid to vapor or from vapor back to liquid) without a temperature change. When water evaporates, it absorbs a large amount of energy that becomes “hidden” in the water vapor. When the vapor later condenses into clouds or rain, that hidden energy is released as heat. This is one of the most important ways energy is transported upward in the atmosphere.

Outgoing Longwave Radiation (OLR): The infrared energy that leaves the Earth system and escapes into space. Satellites measure this radiation from the top of the atmosphere. On a global, long-term average, it is about 239 watts per square meter — almost exactly balancing the solar energy the Earth absorbs.

Residual: In this article, the residual is the difference between the infrared energy emitted upward by the Earth’s surface (about 398 W/m²) and the infrared energy that ultimately escapes to space (about 239 W/m²). This difference of roughly 159 W/m² is commonly called the “greenhouse effect.”

Sensible heat: Heat that can be felt as a change in temperature. It is the direct transfer of thermal energy from the warm surface to the cooler air above it through contact and rising air currents (convection). Unlike latent heat, sensible heat raises the air’s temperature immediately.

Thermalization: The very fast process in which a molecule that has absorbed a packet of infrared energy collides with neighboring molecules and shares that energy. The absorbed radiant energy is quickly converted into ordinary heat — the random motion of molecules. In the lower atmosphere, this occurs in a tiny fraction of a second.

Top of the Atmosphere (TOA): The upper boundary of the atmosphere, roughly the height where satellites measure the energy leaving Earth for space. It is not a sharp physical surface but a convenient reference level used in energy-budget calculations.

About the Author

Terigi Ciccone is a retired engineer with more than 45 years of experience in gas-turbine technology for aviation, power generation, and industrial applications. After retiring, he turned to independent research on climate and energy issues. He is a co-author of A Hitchhiker’s Journey Through Climate Change and continues to publish articles examining the physical processes that shape Earth’s climate and energy policies.

Many of his writings and research papers can be found on his Academia.edu profile: https://independent.academia.edu/Tericiccone.

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