John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World

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Henry Clark
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Was Maxwell wrong? Maxwell demonstrated a gradation of energy downward from solar temperatures down to 778 degrees Fahrenheit at which point there is no longer enough energy to radiate. All energy below 778 degrees Fahrenheit is heat energy only because there is not enough energy to radiate. Einstein relied on Maxwell’s thermodynamics to produce Relativity so if you disprove Maxwell you claim to disprove Einstein’s Relativity.

Lets hear an alternate hypothesis…..

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