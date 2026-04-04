Source: Email newsletter,

John Shanahan has observed this private garden near Bochum, Germany, growing since the 1970s. Everything is two to four times larger. Isn’t this an ideal environment and climate?

Dear Mr. Shanahan,

The global temperature in March 2026 remained roughly the same as in February. It is now 0.38 degrees Celsius higher than the long-term average. The cooling trend is nearing its end, and an El Niño event is expected to begin in the autumn, which will raise global temperatures next year. El Niño is a natural, cyclical warming of the tropical Pacific Ocean that occurs every 3-5 years. While this has nothing to do with CO2, we will see how politicians and the media use the rising temperatures as a pretext to further justify their disastrous energy transition.

This “continue as before” document is part of the climate protection program adopted by the Federal Government, which was presented by Environment Minister Schneider at the end of March.

“This energy transition is killing us”

Four days before the state election in Rhineland-Palatinate, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the following in Trier: “ This energy transition, if we don’t correct it now, will kill us. It has become too expensive. It’s the wrong path; you can’t do everything with just sun and wind.” Good heavens! I’ve been writing that for fifteen years. But why does the Chancellor let everything continue as it is?

Two weeks later, the German government adopted the 2026 climate protection program. Environment Minister Schneider proudly announced that €8 billion would be spent to reduce CO2 emissions by 25 million tons by 2030. This money is being thrown out the window as if we had no budget problems: because dividing the figures yields the staggering sum of €320 per ton of CO2 reduced. The current price of CO2 certificates is €72.60. The climate protection program is therefore implementing measures that are four times more expensive than the current CO2 price.



And in reality, the costs of the program are dramatically higher, as the follow-up costs of further wind and solar subsidies have not been taken into account. The discrepancy between the Chancellor’s words and the actions of the Federal Government is also evident in the following remark by the Environment Minister: “We as the Federal Government have succeeded in developing this program without major conflict.” So, no conflict with the Chancellor’s Office or the Ministry of Economic Affairs—that tells us: they are united in their willingness to spend money at the expense of the citizens.

I will now show you how much money is really involved by taking one point from the climate protection program: the additional tender for 12,000 MW of wind power from 2027 onwards, which corresponds to 2,000 wind turbines.

More wind power tenders increase the winning bid value

The Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG) under the Green Party’s coalition government set a target of reaching 115,000 MW of wind power by 2030. This was to be achieved by adding new wind power capacity each year.

10,000 MW of wind power are to be tendered, with a maximum feed-in tariff of €0.725/kWh. As of March 31, 2026, Germany had 69,000 MW of installed wind power capacity. To ensure it doesn’t miss the target set by the red-green-yellow coalition government, the federal government has now increased the tender volume by a total of 12,000 MW. This will result in more projects receiving higher tariffs. Previously, there were more applications than 10,000 MW per year, meaning the highest bid prices were not being awarded. Consequently, the winning bids were significantly lower than €0.725/kWh. With the increased volume, project developers will again be able to place their bids as close as possible to the maximum value, since almost all applications will be approved.

More wind power tenders increase the additional payments from the federal budget.

However, there is a second cost-driving effect from the additional tendering for 12,000 MW of wind power. More wind turbines in operation will further lower the wholesale electricity price when there is wind. The operator will then receive the difference between the wholesale price, which will more often be close to zero, and their bid price of up to €0.725/kWh from the federal budget.



Higher premiums and more frequent additional payments due to low stock market prices lead to higher subsidies from the federal budget. Dr. Christoph Canne of Vernunftkraft has calculated this: it results in an additional subsidy of €8 billion over the next 20 years . Minister Schneider doesn’t say a word about it.



That’s how the people of Schilda do it: they put wind turbines where there’s no wind.



Hidden within the climate protection program for wind energy is yet another attack on the federal budget. Federal Minister Schneider wants more wind energy to be located in southern Germany: “ The reference yield model will contribute to a regionally balanced distribution, especially for wind energy in the south.”

(Climate Protection Programme 2026, p. 24). What sounds so harmless will cost billions more and is a violation of the coalition agreement, which stated that the Renewable Energy Sources Act would be reviewed “ for cost-efficiency, including with regard to uneconomical low-wind sites” .

What’s this all about? Robert Habeck added Section 36h to the Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG). Because no one would consider building a wind farm in the low-wind regions of Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg, southern Hesse, and southern Rhineland-Palatinate with the standard EEG feed-in tariff, as it’s not financially viable, a correction factor was introduced into the law. This factor increases the EEG feed-in tariff for the south by a factor of 1.55 if the wind speed is only 50% of that at the national reference location. If it’s only 60%, the supplement increases by “only” 1.42 times, and at 70%, by a factor of 1.29. It’s like the proverbial fools of Schildbürger: where there’s little wind, wind energy is particularly uneconomical, and therefore the taxpayer pays more.

The reference site for large wind turbines in Germany operates at just over 3,000 full-load hours per year. In Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, the average is around 50-70%, with the average likely being 60%, or about 2,000 full-load hours. For these locations, which are actually uneconomical, subsidies of up to 1.42 times 7.25 €ct/kWh, or 10.3 €ct/kWh, are paid. The average market value for onshore wind energy last year was 7.44 €ct/kWh. The difference between 10.3 and 7.44 €ct/kWh is 2.86 €ct/kWh. A 6 MW turbine generates 12 million kWh at 2,000 full-load hours. This results in an annual subsidy requirement of €343,200 per turbine. For 2,000 turbines, this amounts to €686,400 million per year with a 20-year guarantee. Over 20 years, this amounts to €14 billion. This money comes from the climate protection fund, which is financed by money from citizens and businesses through CO2 levies on gas, oil, gasoline, and electricity.

These tricks at the expense of citizens were nothing new from the previous coalition government, and the federal government is blithely continuing them. Only the Free State of Bavaria is making the gap even wider. At the request of the Bavarian state government, introduced by the federal chairman of the Free Voters party, Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger, the Federal Council decided on March 27th to increase the tendered volume of wind power by another 5,000 MW this year , so that everyone who has so far missed out in the tenders due to excessively high prices should benefit from the EEG subsidy this year. This is pure wind energy lobbying at the taxpayers’ expense. But all federal states except Saxony agreed. The latter at least abstained.



The storytellers of Berlin

To continue its misguided energy transition, the German government does not shy away from spreading falsehoods. In the introduction to the 2026 Climate Programme (p. 12) , it justifies the programme’s measures with the Paris Climate Agreement: “ By the middle of the century, the global balance of greenhouse gas sources and sinks should be achieved.” However, Article 4 of the Paris Climate Agreement states that “ in the second half of this century, a balance must be achieved between anthropogenic emissions of greenhouse gases from sources and the removal of such gases by sinks...”

The second half of the century is defined as the period between 2051 and 2099. This was the original formulation because India had declared it would not achieve such a goal before 2070, and China not before 2060. The EU aims to be greenhouse gas neutral by 2050. The USA and Argentina do not want to set any target for this century at all.

Why on earth is the German government falsifying the text of the Paris Agreement in its official documents in order to become greenhouse gas neutral by 2045, deviating from Paris?

The response you’ll hear is: The Federal Constitutional Court has mandated that we become climate-neutral by 2050. While this was wrong and highly questionable from a scientific perspective, no Federal Constitutional Court would prevent the federal government from writing 2050 into the climate protection law instead of 2045. And just like that, we would have gained a five-year grace period to give some breathing room to the beleaguered industry and the citizens burdened by CO2 taxes. A five-year moratorium on the special European and German climate burdens would immediately ignite a new economic miracle!

However, in March 2025, Chancellor Merz, with the help of the Greens and the Left Party (!), deemed it necessary to enshrine the year 2045 in the Basic Law, Article 143h. Changing this date again is difficult because the SPD, Greens, and Left Party will foreseeably hold a blocking minority of 25%.

Raising the climate protection law to the year 2050, and thus back to EU standards, has not become any easier as a result of this operation.



Regardless of this, the German government could and should join Italy, the Czech Republic, Poland, Belgium, Hungary and Greece , which want to suspend CO2 pricing for the foreseeable future.



The German government could easily suspend the price increases for gas, oil, gasoline, and diesel caused by the CO2 tax until 2028, thereby unleashing an unprecedented economic stimulus program. If anything, a European CO2 emissions trading system would only be introduced in 2028.



The German government could immediately lift the fracking ban for Germany, which would lead to a reindustrialization of Germany.



The federal government could lift the ban on nuclear power.



The German government could immediately end or postpone the coal phase-out at the remaining 27 large coal-fired power plants.



Although Chancellor Merz is considering postponing the coal phase-out, his party colleague, Minister-President Wüst, has been celebrated in North Rhine-Westphalia for wanting to fill the Rhenish lignite mining regions, which could still supply energy for hundreds of years (both for electricity and for fuels from coal, as Helmut Schmidt had investigated in the seventies), with Rhine water, thus irretrievably destroying this carbon treasure for future generations.



We have too many green destroyers in positions of political power, all members of the CDU and SPD. It is up to us, the citizens of this country, to make it clear, including in the voting booths, that we do not agree with this policy.

Sincerely yours

Fritz Vahrenholt