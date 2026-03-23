Source: email

Email from Gregory Wrightstone

Executive Director, CO2 Coalition

I am speaking in Medford, Oregon later this week and saw reporting of the worst heat wave in more than 4,000 years was occurring, including Medford! So, I checked it out. Temperatures this week range from a high of 72 deg F to lows in the 30s. Some heat wave!

P.S. Not denying that there has been a big heatwave in parts of the west… Just that they overplay their hand. GW

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