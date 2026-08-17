This is a message to someone who is on a crusade to replace plastic grocery bags with paper bags and charge a ten cent per bag tax, and to replace “some” coal and natural gas electric generating plants with wind turbines, solar panels, and batteries.
Thank you for the question about a choice between wind, solar, fossil fuels, nuclear opower, and paper and plastic bags.
I don’t have many beliefs, mostly observations of data. Too many beliefs have gotten humanity into trouble.
Righteous zealots burned Joan of Arc at the stake at age 19 in 1431 AD and killed and ate(!) Muslims, Jews, and Christians in Jerusalem in 1099 AD.
I embrace the idea that an absolutely-unknown, vastly-superior-to-humans Cause for everything in the universe exists. I am an environmentalist and lover of nature and know many more of the same, just not the American and European Extreme Green kind.
For 85 years, I have worked to accept people’s thoughts and views regarding many topics. This includes wind and solar energy versus fossil fuels and nuclear power, and paper grocery bags versus plastic.
People who agree with me include most of my high school classmates, professional colleagues in Canada, Europe and the USA, and personal and professional friends in Guinea, Uganda, South Africa, Argentina, Chile, Australia, etc.
Problems arises when paper bag advocates insist that everyone stop using plastic bags and pay ten cents tax per paper bag, like has happened in Colorado.
On a bigger stage. I become engaged when Antonio Guterres and Christiana Figueres at the UN, and John Holdren and John Kerry in the White House tell Africans they must cook their food using solar ovens, close their coal mines and switch to wind and solar.
Here is a report about Antonio Guterres.
I haven’t had a choice between paper or plastic in supermarkets for years. The Extreme Green Movement and their politicians force everyone to use paper bags and pay a ten cent tax for each paper bag. That is not democracy. It is dictatorship. See this report.
Here is a report about stopping waste to energy plants.
Here is a story of an environmentalist, a nature lover and a Renaissance thinker who agrees with me on wind and solar problems. Jon Boone in Maryland is a better environmentalistt, lover of nature, source of technical knowledge about wind turbines, and writer than I and most people.
Here are people in Guinea who work closely with me.
I’ve never met any of the above people personally. They and thousands more agree with what I‘ve been doing for thirty years.
People in Colorado whom I see frequently, and a relative in New York strongly disagree with my views on energy and carbon dioxide. My relative disagrees so strongly that we have hardly spoken in fifty years.
No problem; friends and family are friends and family until they decide to walk away.
Along with my Energy website, my other big project is raising $1,000,000 total over the next ten years for the DCD new orphanage and DEA new school in Guinea, West Africa and supporting their operations for ten years. I have worked with Joseph Samoura and his staff and donated a total of fifteen thousand dollars from my meager retirement over the last six years. The staff and students of the DCD and DEA are a special concern to me. Joseph Samoura, the Founder witnessed his parents and siblings be murdered by soldiers in a war in Sierra Leon when he was about ten. He was homeless during his teenage yeaers, sleeping in abandoned buildings, eating thrown away food. As a young adult, he took control of his life and founded the DCD orphanage and DEA school for children in similar circumstances. He and I are close friends. Our lives are very busy. We don’t debate the need for paper bags and wind turbines.
Donate on GoFundMe to New Home For DCD Orphanage and DEA School in Guinea, Africa
Here is a report about this orphanage and school in Guinea from 2022.
Congratulations on your research pointing out that nuclear power plants in Europe need cooling water long after they are shut down and the rivers are very low.
I was involved with this question for a nuclear power plant in Switzerland in the 1980s. They asked me to write a report on cooling water from the Rhine River in extreme river circumstances. I pointed out weaknesses in the assumptions of the current design. They resisted my findings. I stood my ground. They finally changed the design to make cooling water more reliable during long periods of very low river water.
Thanks for reading John Shanahan's Substack - Energy And The Modern World! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.