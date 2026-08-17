This is a message to someone who is on a crusade to replace plastic grocery bags with paper bags and charge a ten cent per bag tax, and to replace “some” coal and natural gas electric generating plants with wind turbines, solar panels, and batteries.

Thank you for the question about a choice between wind, solar, fossil fuels, nuclear opower, and paper and plastic bags.

I don’t have many beliefs, mostly observations of data. Too many beliefs have gotten humanity into trouble.

Righteous zealots burned Joan of Arc at the stake at age 19 in 1431 AD and killed and ate(!) Muslims, Jews, and Christians in Jerusalem in 1099 AD.

I embrace the idea that an absolutely-unknown, vastly-superior-to-humans Cause for everything in the universe exists. I am an environmentalist and lover of nature and know many more of the same, just not the American and European Extreme Green kind.

For 85 years, I have worked to accept people’s thoughts and views regarding many topics. This includes wind and solar energy versus fossil fuels and nuclear power, and paper grocery bags versus plastic.

People who agree with me include most of my high school classmates, professional colleagues in Canada, Europe and the USA, and personal and professional friends in Guinea, Uganda, South Africa, Argentina, Chile, Australia, etc.

Problems arises when paper bag advocates insist that everyone stop using plastic bags and pay ten cents tax per paper bag, like has happened in Colorado.

On a bigger stage. I become engaged when Antonio Guterres and Christiana Figueres at the UN, and John Holdren and John Kerry in the White House tell Africans they must cook their food using solar ovens, close their coal mines and switch to wind and solar.