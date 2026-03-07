The Universe, Solar System, the only known Blue Marble, water planet - Earth, and Life are tremendous instances of beauty and reality. They follow different laws of science and mathematics at the macro, atomic, and sub-atomic levels. The beauty of life and everything in the universe is also in the best music, art, literature, poetry, and mathematics! One aspect of beauty is its simplicity. The other is its complexity.

This is Part 1 in this discussion. Other parts will follow.

In the last few centuries, a unique pattern of thinking has developed that puts certain people above all others. There is no need for considering creation of life and the universe. The only thing that matters is that these self-chosen people make decisions affecting all of humanity without the necessary processes of evaluating the accuracy of their ideas.

One example is those who claim to have determined that carbon dioxide from the use of fossil fuels is a terrible pollutant while carbon dioxide from all other sources is the building block of life.

All carbon dioxide is the same chemical and physical molecule. But these self-chosen people and their followers have determined that CO2 from fossil fuels is a catastrophic global warming causing pollutant. Therefore, they are justified to write laws stopping the use of fossil fuels and ending the modern way of living for everyone on Earth - except for themselves and their privileged lives of wealth or power.

They “know” that there is no one responsible for the existence of the universe. Out of nothing, no space, no time, no atoms, and no energy - just chance, chaos, and nothingness came incredible order, beauty, life, phenomena that we can’t fully explain: gravity, energy, atoms that last forever, subatomic particles, intelligence, free will, imagination, human creativity, kindness, and love.

For anti-modern-world alarmists, mainly in North America and Europe, the only things that are good and beautiful are They Themselves and their Master View of the world that they see gets taught in schools and universities.

We will talk about details of this situation and the future of humanity in additional parts of this article.

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