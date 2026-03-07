John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World

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cjosgood@att.net's avatar
cjosgood@att.net
Mar 7

Anyone who thinks there is no such thing as a creative principle in the universe, is negating his argument just by speaking. Go back a couple of million years on the planet Earth. What do you find? A few animal-like creatures who are beginning to thing (fire pits are the tip-off to mankind rather than animals). Now look around. How did the human species develop to the point that we landed on the moon? In other negentropy, not entropy must rule the universe. You cannot "see" a principle; has anyone ever seen gravity? But we can see the effects; so we started with a potential population density of a few tens of thousands worldwide, like the higher apes, and now we can start thinking of population density on earth-formed planets.

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