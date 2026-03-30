White Soldiers Playing In An African Youth Band.

Can The World Get Along Like This?

Diane Sare has worked with the Lyndon LaRouche and Schiller Institute since the 1980s. She is an Independent Candidate for President of the United States in 2028. She wants to make a better world than that created by the powerful organizations in Europe and the United States for hundreds of years.

John Shanahan is a retired civil engineer with a career in nuclear power. He works in retirement to explain Energy And The Modern World to a global audience.

Recently, John was talking with a friend about thorny topics:

man-made carbon dioxide that is a scientific non-problem, but is made into a global disaster by extreme environmental alarmists,

fossil fuels and their by-products that made the modern world possible,

institutions that determine the economic, military, and energy policies of Europe and the United States,

the two-party political system in the US,

nuclear war.

John and his friend were locked in opposite sides of these issues. Diane offered to present her thoughts.

John’s friend looked up what the New York Times reported about Lyndon LaRouche. She asked John how he could support Diane Sare and the Lyndon LaRouche Organization. She declined to engage in discussions with Diane and stuck with the New York Times and the political party it normally sides with. So the potential for a good dialogue disappeared like a virga rain.

Large numbers of voters in America want to stick with the two major parties that have agendas that don’t really help the interests of most people. America will not be a successful nation in these circumstances.

Diane Sare is an outstanding American citizen and a worthy candidate for president in 2028. She fights for better government policies in finance, energy, education, health care, and foreign affairs. She fights for the poor, elderly, and youth. She represents the majority who are neglected as minorities: people who don’t inherit or control vast fortunes and who don’t control the dominant political parties of the United States. She considers America a part of the world, not its designated manipulator. She works for Peace Thru Development.

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