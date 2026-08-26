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World map of recent European Empires

A Declaration of Independence for the World Now, we propose a radically opposite approach, that we basically treat the principles of the Declaration of Independence—which after all, we are celebrating the 250th anniversary of America this year—as being valid for the entire population of the entire world. Namely, that life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are the inalienable right of every human being on the planet. The Declaration of Independence, therefore, is actually the founding document of the Schiller Institute. When we founded it, I only changed the Declaration of Independence by six or so words to make it applicable for the whole world. The reason is that every newborn child is potentially a genius, who can discover fundamental principles of the physical universe, and in this way increase the relative potential population-density of the planet and beyond, and in this way bring the development of the universe forward, of which man is the most advanced expression. What is needed to deal with the refugee crisis is basically to install in these countries and continents basic infrastructure in Africa, Asia, Latin America, the poorer parts of the United States, of which many look like a Third-World area, and poor areas of Europe, and basically industrialize these places. Africa will have by 2050 2.5 billion people. That is one billion people who will be under 24 years old. That means we need approximately one billion new productive jobs in the next 24 years in Africa alone. This means we must create basic infrastructure, integrated continental transport networks, integrated highways, fast train systems, waterways, energy production and distribution, communication, and game-changing projects such as the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (the GERD), the Transaqua, bringing water from the Congo to Lake Chad, the Grand Inga Hydroelectric Project, and other such projects.

We need the Oasis Plan for Southwest Asia, connecting the entire region from India to the Mediterranean, from the Caucasus to the Gulf, which essentially is all desert, and apply the unbelievably great success by China of greening the deserts, which they have demonstrated in Xinjiang and the northwest of China by basically greening areas the size of the territory of Germany. We have to bring canals to that region; we should access aquifers, we can find underground lakes with the help of space technology, we can ionize the moisture in the atmosphere [to induce cloud formation and rainfall], and so forth, and in that way transform the deserts into gardens, into forests, into agricultural land.

We should connect that with the expansion of existing development corridors like the CPEC, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor; the International North-South Transport Corridor from St. Petersburg to India; another corridor connecting Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Israel, Palestine, and Egypt; another corridor from India to Türkiye to Europe. In this way we can make this region again the hub of transport and exchange of culture and ideas between Asia, Africa, and Europe, like it was during the time of the ancient Silk Road. We absolutely must move from geopolitical confrontation to economic cooperation. We must proceed with that, not with the bestial image of man of Bertrand Russell, but with the lofty idea of man which was expressed by Pope Leo XIV in his Magnifica Humanitas encyclical, where he says that every man is in the living image of God, or as Cusa would say, imago viva dei, because Nicholas of Cusa said that creation continues through the creativity of man.

Root Causes of the Migration Crisis Now, that must also address the root causes of the migrant crisis, which the Pope said in many speeches when he was in Spain in the beginning of June, where he said we have not only to integrate the migrants based on their dignity—which every human being has in the same way; but we have to also create the conditions so that they can stay in their home countries, because everybody wants to stay in their home country much more than taking the risk of dying of thirst in the Sahara, or drowning in the Mediterranean, or ending up in a concentration camp around the Mediterranean. This is a formulation used by Pope Francis which I fully agree with. We have to wake up to the fact that if the present geopolitical confrontation escalates, it will lead to a world war, and that will mean with almost 100% certainty the annihilation of mankind, of everything which has been created in all the generations up to now, because the result will be a 50-year nuclear winter in which all life on the planet will disappear. We have to look at the strategic and historical situation which we are in, and we have to make a willful commitment to end the epoch of 500 years of colonialism. We have to devote our efforts to the idea that the new name for peace is development, and that we will create a new security and development architecture which will implement the interests of every single country on the planet. So that is the tall order we have in front of us, but I’m absolutely confident that if we can evoke the passion of enough people around the world to fight for this, that we can succeed and avoid the destruction of our civilization.