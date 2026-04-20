Read original article in Spanish here.

Russia Ukraine War - AP Photos

“Father?”

“Yes, son?”

“I want to kill you”

This is the end. It’s coming soon. Ukraine is developing lethal technology. It’s no coincidence that it was the industrial and scientific center of the USSR. Magnificent waves of orange fire hover over Russia. A horrific war in the Persian Gulf. Not in silence, but with little media coverage because of that, Ukraine is regaining the lands of the Zaporozhian Cossacks in the south, lands that have always belonged to it. Soon, the sandbags covering the golden statue of Makhno will be removed. What to do with the rebels of the Don? Although few remain, having been cannon fodder from the start. Send them to dear mother Russia? Maybe they go on their own, but there’s a serious problem there because they are also Cossacks. The geopolitics of empires created such confusion. Much of the territory that is now part of Russia actually belongs to the Cossacks. If secession occurs in parts of the Federation, they will have to join with their ancestral land, creating a powerful military belt in the region. The matter could go many ways, some good, others perhaps atrocious. Impossible to know yet. The Sea of Azov, now surrounded by enemy troops, may well become a Ukrainian lake, so to speak. Rostov, Taganrog, and Krasnodar may see a very different landscape.

I arrived in Ukraine at night, landing at the modest, opaque airport in Odessa, coming from the opulence of the new one in Istanbul. It didn’t matter; to me, it was special—no luxury could replace the idea of being in the city of Isaak E. Babel. I saw so many things there. Then it was Kharkiv and finally Kiev. I crossed the country and, over time, stopped in Poltava, the legendary ancient city. It’s not that it seems blurry now, but there are nuances that resemble shadows. These years have passed; the previous year, 2025, was special. I discarded the idea of re-entering Ukraine for reasons that are long to explain, though not complicated. I think it was for the best. Things accelerated, developed quickly. I was waiting for the bus that would take me from Belgrade to Sofia, and ended up taking a flight in Munich heading to Denver. It’s all passed, like so much else. Now I try to organize myself within a disordered country. It’s not about blaming, not at all, but the unpredictable, the impossible, are everyday bread in the land of the sun.

I started this book, *Writings on the War in Ukraine*, the year of the invasion, just when I was planning a trip that would take me to the destination of my life, or so I thought. So much has crumbled, Irina vanished in the year 2023, gray skies, and rains of steel. Planes that never were and heavy silences. Today, Sunday night, talking a bit with my Brazilian friend, I tell her of landscapes I could not call gloomy, given how brightly lit they are by fire. The war stretches on; borders grow smaller. Not to mention language—basic signs that this generation uses to achieve the obvious and nothing more, as if the future didn’t exist, as if it didn’t matter. Breaks like knives, the empire of mediocrities and false flattery. If I look back, just a couple of years ago, it was different. Maybe not, one becomes clouded. The reality is the explosions, gigantic bombs with the powers of ancient gods. Better to close the pages barely read, for they will be useless soon. Hesiod’s brief book just above another about Russian terrorists (Stepniak).

As I said, with the Persian war, so to speak, in the background *Nights of Moscow* sung by a magnificent tenor, I adjust the final hours of Friday. I owe myself this final text, the one that closes the book, even though the battle continues, having lasted a couple of weeks. The prologist waits, wants to see the details to give free rein to his experience and knowledge. It will turn out well. This doesn’t necessarily mean a closure; more of a pause, yes. I was thinking of Ukraine by the banks of the Rhône in Lyon when the rain caught me on Thomas Bernhard Street, still believing I could row up the Danube delta. Just a year has passed and time has grown senile. Neither I nor the cannons have tired, nor the eyes that fly and kill, but there’s no choice, either I stop now, or I continue in the trench at the end of the world without limit. I prefer optimism and knowing that I will be on the square in Kiev, beneath the high angel on the column, celebrating the end that will be the beginning. Meanwhile, a puppet, in a distant city, will dry out in the open air in his well-deserved medieval punishment. Then something within me will calm down, soothe the memory, and place virtual flowers along a river in the central steppe. Bandura, singers sing, gypsies dance, the night won’t be as lonely as it is today, and there will be silence adorned.

So much could be written to invent an epilogue to something that hasn’t ended yet. A couple of war books on the desk tempt to be opened, but I prefer not to; I’d rather not do it, Bartleby. From somewhere, visits are announced, and I don’t answer. I am now silent with my dead, alone with the chords of the vast Ukrainian field. I dance with your shadow, smell your dark hair, mysterious meanders of your eyes.

I imagine climbing towards Shevchenko Park. Also, the walks through Gorky Park, taxis that dragged us into dreams. It could be any day, any hour, everything seemed like fantasy, even the subtle tones of the tanks parked in the wide spaces of downtown Kharkiv evaporated.

To think that there are men who die, whose eyes pop out in terror when metal mosquitoes with wolf jaws descend from the sky. It was another time, just before the announced debacle, when cameras still deceived the eye with impossible perspectives. You covered your head with a shawl to kiss the feet of the icons. And it smelled of holiness until you rediscovered what you had hidden to pray. Ah, sun of your cities, Ukraine, and the gray drizzle of some afternoons that gave your streets the awaited nostalgia of the East.

Well, a final point. For now. If I write more, it will be on other pages. There’s a small hotel in Lutsk that still has a table and a chair for me. The Russian record played its last song. Now I choose Roxy Music, the voice of Bryan Ferry, and other memories between seas and distances.

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