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As a dying empire lets slip the dogs of war in every corner of the globe, from Iran and Gaza, to Ukraine and Venezuela, EIR has issued a special report to lift the veil covering what’s really at issue. These conflicts are NOT the result of regional problems. They are driven by geopolitical concern—the global “everything bubble” is bursting, and nations of the Global Majority now have an alternative to colonialism with the emergence of the BRICS.

What is revealed by the Epstein case isn’t the lurid details dwelt on by the mainstream propaganda outlets, but rather the inner workings of that dying empire. Read the full report below, and use it to help bury that empire once and for all.

The Empire Has No Clothes!

The End of Empire, Not Just Epstein

20260226_epstein_vEIR_high.pdf

8 MB