Read the source document here.

Subscribe to Space Daily

There is an entire continent on Earth that almost no one has ever stood on — Zealandia, a 1.9 million square mile landmass east of Australia, roughly half the size of the continent it sits beside — but 94 percent of it is submerged under the Pacific Ocean, with only the islands of New Zealand and New Caledonia poking above the waves, and it was only formally recognized as Earth’s eighth continent in 2017

In August 2017, the deep-sea drilling ship JOIDES Resolution dropped its drill string into the South Pacific approximately 1,500 kilometres east of Australia and began boring into the sediments at the bottom of the Tasman Sea.

By Space Daily Editorial Team · Editorial process

Published June 13, 2026

In August 2017, the deep-sea drilling ship JOIDES Resolution dropped its drill string into the South Pacific approximately 1,500 kilometres east of Australia and began boring into the sediments at the bottom of the Tasman Sea. Over the next two months, scientists from twelve countries operating 24 hours a day across two shifts of fifteen researchers recovered approximately 2,506 metres of core from six different drilling sites scattered across an enormous submerged plateau that does not appear on most world maps. The drill pulled up sediments, then mudstones, then, in some of the cores, traces of fossilised pollen and microscopic spores from terrestrial plants that had once grown in open air. The pollen was approximately 50 to 80 million years old.

The trees and shrubs that produced it had grown on dry land that is now buried under more than a kilometre of seawater. The drilling expedition, designated IODP Expedition 371, was the first large-scale physical investigation of a landmass that geologists had spent the previous two decades arguing should be recognised as Earth’s eighth continent — and which, in February 2017, six months before the drilling expedition departed Townsville, Australia, had finally been formally recognised as such in a peer-reviewed paper in GSA Today.

According to the GNS Science institutional reference on the discovery, the 2017 paper presented evidence that 4.9 million square kilometres of the southwest Pacific Ocean — approximately 1.9 million square miles, or two-thirds the area of Australia — is underlain by a single, coherent block of continental crust meeting all four of the standard geological criteria for continent status: elevation above the surrounding ocean floor, distinctive geology, well-defined limits and area greater than a million square kilometres, and crustal structure thicker than typical oceanic crust. The only feature distinguishing Zealandia from the seven generally recognised continents is that approximately 94 percent of it sits below sea level, in places under a kilometre or more of water. Only the islands of New Zealand, New Caledonia, and a handful of smaller islands rise above the waves. The other 94 percent has been submerged for somewhere between 25 and 80 million years, depending on which region of the continent is being measured.

What the drill cores showed

The IODP Expedition 371 cores produced one of the more startling sets of findings in recent geological research, because they showed that Zealandia’s history involves not steady submergence but a dramatic sequence of risings and sinkings tied to the broader reorganisation of the Pacific tectonic system. According to Sci.News coverage of subsequent analyses of the 2017 cores, the sediment record showed that between approximately 50 million and 35 million years ago, portions of northern Zealandia rose 1 to 2 kilometres above sea level — high enough to support forests, lakes, and a substantial terrestrial ecosystem — while other portions of the same continent subsided by approximately the same amount over the same period. After this dramatic vertical reorganisation, essentially the entire continent then sank an additional kilometre underwater, reaching something close to its present submerged state by approximately 25 million years ago.

A small wave breaking on a beach contains more living organisms than the total number of humans who have ever existed on Earth — roughly 10 million bacteria, viruses, and tiny plankton in every milliliter of seawater — meaning every wave that touches the shore carries a population of life that vastly outnumbers every person who has ever lived in the entire history of our species

The timing of these movements is striking because it coincides almost exactly with the formation of the Pacific Ring of Fire — the seismically active belt of subduction zones and volcanoes that today encircles much of the western Pacific. The same 50-to-35-million-year window saw the bend in the Emperor-Hawaii seamount chain, the reorientation of multiple mid-ocean ridges, and the initiation of subduction along what is now the western Pacific margin. The Zealandia core data suggest that the same massive tectonic reorganisation that created the Ring of Fire also reactivated ancient fault systems across the previously stable continental block of Zealandia, fracturing it, lifting parts of it skyward and dropping other parts beneath the sea. The continent that emerged from this process is the one geologists have now formally recognised, but at the time of the upheaval it would have been visible from low Earth orbit as a vast and dramatically restructured landmass with mountain ranges, plains, river systems, and forests, all of which have since been submerged or eroded away.

What Zealandia looked like when it was above water

The fossil pollen and spores recovered in the IODP cores provide a window into what Zealandia’s terrestrial ecosystems contained before the submergence. The microscopic remains include pollen from southern beech trees (the genus Nothofagus, still found across New Zealand, Australia, and South America today), spores from ferns, and seeds from various flowering plants. The combination is consistent with a temperate to subtropical forest ecosystem, similar in character to the forests of present-day New Zealand and Tasmania. The presence of these terrestrial plant remains in cores drilled from the deep ocean floor is the strongest possible evidence that the rock beneath was, at the time of deposition, continental rock supporting continental ecosystems, not oceanic crust.

Before its separation from the rest of Gondwana, Zealandia formed part of a vast continental block that also included Australia, Antarctica, South America, Africa, and India. In a 2017 Newsweek interview with Gerald Dickens, the co-chief scientist of IODP Expedition 371, the breakup ran on a specific timeline: “If you go way back, about 100 million years ago, Antarctica, Australia and Zealandia were all one continent. Around 85 million years ago, Zealandia split off on its own, and for a time, the seafloor between it and Australia was spreading on either side of an ocean ridge that separated the two.” The newly-isolated continental block carried with it the same plants, the same evolutionary lineages, and presumably some of the same animal populations that had been present across Gondwana. The slow submergence of Zealandia over the following tens of millions of years gradually eliminated the terrestrial habitat. The plants that survive in New Zealand today — the kauri trees, the tree ferns, the southern beeches — are the small surviving remnant of what was once a continent-wide forest ecosystem.

Leave a comment