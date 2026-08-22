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In the last four months or so I have posted a number of essays on my Substack, Needs of the Many with a common thru-line: correcting popular misperceptions that matter, using facts and complete context instead of the incorrect and cherry-picked narratives everyone repeats.

The essays below are ordered by reader engagement, from most to least.

The Energy Cost of Energy

May 9, 2026

● (a) Myth: Wind and solar are the cheap, efficient path forward, especially paired with batteries.

● (b) Reality: By EROEI (energy returned per unit invested), firmed solar and wind fall at or below the minimum needed to sustain a modern industrial society — the most energetically expensive reliable power measured.

The Lie We Told Ourselves About Chernobyl

May 12, 2026

• (a) Misperception: Chernobyl caused a catastrophic, population-wide death toll — tens to hundreds of thousands dead — a narrative built on LNT-model projections and cemented for a new generation by HBO’s 2019 dramatization.

• (b) Reality: 39 years of observed data (UNSCEAR, NIH/NCI) show no detectable cancer increase in the general population and zero transgenerational genetic effects. Confirmed deaths remain in the dozens beyond ~30 acute fatalities. The exaggerated narrative accelerated fossil-fuel substitution, plausibly costing more lives to air pollution than Chernobyl itself.

The five lies of clean energy

May 14, 2026

● (a) Myth: Nameplate GW, “% of electricity,” bundled “clean energy” totals, “scaling fast,” and LCOE comparisons together prove strong transition progress.

● (b) Reality: Each collapses under honest units — nameplate overstates delivery 4–8x, “% of electricity” overstates “% of energy” 5–6x, bundled totals hide a 50-year nuclear collapse behind old hydro credit, and LCOE compares an intermittent kWh to a dispatchable one as if they’re the same product.

Net Zero: A 25-Year Exercise in Insincerity and Unseriousness

Aug 4, 2026

● (a) Myth: Twenty-five years of net-zero targets are good-faith attempts at a hard problem.

● (b) Reality: Four counted failures — impossible targets, undeliverable technology, banning the one tool (nuclear) that had worked, oversold science — documented against data that was knowable when each claim was made.

The Four-System Problem

Jun 7, 2026

● (a) Myth: Replacing one nuclear plant with wind and solar is a roughly comparable capital swap.

● (b) Reality: Matching nuclear’s always-on output takes four separate systems — base renewables, batteries, extra renewables just to charge those batteries, and gas peakers for multi-day gaps — each with its own full cost.

We’re Losing the Energy Transition (series intro and update)

May 18, 2026 / Jul 14, 2026

● (a) Myth: The 25-year, $11 trillion effort represents real, if incomplete, decarbonization progress.

● (b) Reality: Fossil fuels still supply 82–86% of primary energy, and more fossil energy burns today in absolute terms than in 2000. CO₂ is up 51–67% and setting records. The world bet on the wrong tech while suppressing the one that had already proven it worked.

The Verdict on Nuclear Energy: Who Killed the Future?

May 11, 2026

● (a) Myth: Nuclear is inherently dangerous and expensive, and the fossil fuel industry killed it.

● (b) Reality: Nuclear is the safest large-scale source (0.03 deaths/TWh) and among the cleanest. Its Western cost explosion (under $1/W in the 1960s to $14–15/W today) tracks a decades-long regulatory campaign by the environmental movement, not the oil industry. Korea and China build the same tech today at $2–3/W.

How Many Times Do You Have to Build It?

Aug 8, 2026

● (a) Myth: Comparing power sources on sticker price per kW is a fair way to compare their true cost.

● (b) Reality: Over 80 years, wind and solar must be rebuilt multiple times while nuclear and hydro are one-build assets. Combined with capacity factor, the true cost-per-delivered-energy diverges sharply from the sticker price.

The Energy Transition’s Two Fatal Assumptions

May 15, 2026

● (a) Myth: Electrification erases most waste heat, shrinking the real job — and wind/solar are scaling fast enough to meet demand.

● (b) Reality: Both fail against 2024 data. Heavy industry, aviation, and shipping don’t get the waste-heat credit, and growth doesn’t clear the bar demand growth sets.

SpaceX, EarthLink in Low Orbit

May 22, 2026

● (a) Myth: SpaceX’s ~$1.75T IPO valuation is justified by rocket dominance, Starlink growth, and the Musk story (Mars, xAI catching the frontier labs).

● (b) Reality: Strip the narrative: a $4.1B rocket monopoly, an $11.4B commodity ISP, a social platform (X) that’s lost half its peak revenue, an AI lab burning $6.4B to make $3.2B, and a Mars thesis the founder himself has quietly shelved. Dominant only in small markets, losing badly in the one unbounded one.

The High Carbon Cost of Unserious Environmentalism

May 28, 2026

● (a) Myth: The environmental movement’s opposition to specific technologies is a minor footnote in its overall record.

● (b) Reality: The two technologies behind more verified CO₂ reduction than everything else combined — global nuclear and US fracked gas — were both targeted by the same organizations’ litigation and fear campaigns.

Stop Calling It Exponential Growth

Jun 27, 2026

● (a) Myth: Slowing growth rates are fine — the trajectory is exponential and will compound to a large share eventually.

● (b) Reality: Exponential means a constant or rising growth rate. The actual rate has been declining for years, and 3% share isn’t close to any saturation ceiling that would explain it.

The 2.8% Delusion: Why “Energy Transition” is Actually “Energy Addition”

Mar 14, 2026

● (a) Myth: Twenty-five years of climate policy add up to a real energy transition.

● (b) Reality: Fossil fuels’ primary-energy share barely moved (89% → 86%) while wind and solar reached only 2.8–3.3%. The world added new sources on top of a growing fossil base — it didn’t swap one for another.

Setting New CO2 Records While Setting Performative CO2 Targets

Jun 11, 2026

● (a) Myth: Major climate agreements (Paris, Rio) mark real turning points.

● (b) Reality: Each was followed by emissions records, not declines. 2024’s 37.4 Gt was a record, with fossil fuels holding roughly the share they held at Rio in 1992.

I Did the Math, Solar Sucks

Aug 4, 2026

● (a) Myth: A home solar array’s rated wattage is a reasonable proxy for what it delivers.

● (b) Reality: A first-person case study: the array’s real annual capacity factor is 14.6%, with a 6x swing between the best day and the worst — exactly when backup power matters most.

The Great Energy Detour

Mar 11, 2026

● (a) Myth: $11 trillion in wind/solar investment is an economically superior transition already underway.

● (b) Reality: The story leans on conflating electricity share (~20% of energy) with total primary energy share — alone inflating perceived progress 5–6x.

We Already Ran This Experiment. Twice.

Jul 9, 2026

● (a) Myth: Wind and solar’s deployment speed is close to the practical ceiling for any large-scale energy transition.

● (b) Reality: France and Finland’s nuclear buildouts captured national energy share roughly 5x faster than today’s fastest wind/solar ramps — with 1970s engineering and no computers.

The Fallacy of the Primary Energy Fallacy

Aug 4, 2026

● (a) Myth: Comparing clean-energy targets to total primary energy (601 EJ) is a category error — electrification skips combustion losses, so the real job is only ~340 EJ.

● (b) Reality: True for power, cars, and heating — false for heavy industry, aviation, and shipping, and it ignores the new losses electrification creates. Net honest savings land around 10%, not the advertised 40–57% — and demand growth eats that in about a decade.

China Is Not a Green Energy Hero

May 17, 2026

● (a) Myth: China leads the global energy transition — most panels, most turbines, a stated net-zero goal.

● (b) Reality: By primary energy, not installed capacity, China runs overwhelmingly on fossil fuels and burns more coal than the rest of the world combined. Renewables are growing fast on a base too small to matter yet.

The Two Bubbles America Is Building Its Energy Future On

May 13, 2026

● (a) Myth: AI data-center demand and the wind/solar transmission buildout rest on solid, bankable forecasts.

● (b) Reality: 58 GW of announced data-center capacity has no confirmed completion date. Both buildouts sit on the optimistic tail of the forecast — the same pattern that preceded the fiber and dot-com corrections.

Clean Energy’s Worst Enemy

May 23, 2026

● (a) Myth: The environmental movement is fracking’s natural opponent, and fracking has no place in a “clean energy” story.

● (b) Reality: Fracking’s coal-to-gas switch drove America’s single largest CO₂ cut. The same movement that suppressed nuclear ran the identical playbook against the technology that was actually decarbonizing the grid.

What $11 Trillion Actually Buys

Jun 27, 2026

● (a) Myth: The $11 trillion spent globally on wind and solar was a reasonably efficient use of decarbonization capital.

● (b) Reality: The same money run through the cheapest nuclear on Earth delivers ~8x the annual energy; through gas, ~16x.

The Driver Was Never the Expensive Part

Aug 15, 2026

● (a) Myth: Removing the driver is the last hurdle before robotaxis blow up ride-hailing and end car ownership.

● (b) Reality: ~$150–250B invested against a $5–7B/year US profit pool. Fifteen years of cheap Uber and Lyft rides coincided with rising car ownership, not falling. Even 100% market capture nets a mid-single-digit return.

The Energy Density Ladder, the Reversal

Jul 31, 2026

● (a) Myth: Each generation of energy tech has been denser than the last, and wind/solar continue that trend.

● (b) Reality: The standard density metric breaks for wind and solar — they have no fuel. By every metric that applies, they mark a sharp reversal of the centuries-long densification trend, not its continuation.

Dead on Arrival at Mach 1.7

Aug 9, 2026

● (a) Myth: Supersonic flight died from the sonic-boom ban, and this time — better engines, materials, regulatory reform — it works.

● (b) Reality: Drag scales with velocity², required power with velocity³. Boom’s own projected fuel cost per seat basically matches Concorde’s, adjusted for inflation, fifty years and every material advance later.

Coal Changes Jobs

Aug 12, 2026

● (a) Myth: Coal is a sunset fuel on its way out globally.

● (b) Reality: China’s coal consumption has roughly tripled since 2000, and it’s now building coal-to-liquids and coal-to-chemicals plants at unprecedented scale — treating coal as a strategic feedstock, not a fuel in retreat.

Dark, Still, and Expensive

Jul 11, 2026

● (a) Myth: Grid batteries can reasonably backstop wind and solar through Europe’s multi-day “dunkelflaute” doldrums.

● (b) Reality: Sizing batteries for a real 10-day outage costs ~$32B for a machine used one week a year — versus ~$500/MWh for a gas peaker, 25x cheaper. No storage tech comes close to parity.

The Star that Never Rises

May 17, 2026

● (a) Myth: NIF’s 2022 “fusion breakthrough” means commercial fusion is near.

● (b) Reality: The “gain” only counted laser energy vs. fusion output. The facility drew 300–400 MJ from the grid to fire those lasers — still deeply net-negative. Fusion’s been “20 years away” for 70 years, and the physics explains why.

First Class, Business, Coach: The Airline Economics of AI’s Coming Margin Collapse

Jul 26, 2026

● (a) Myth: Frontier AI labs have durable pricing power and real moats.

● (b) Reality: AI is assembling the exact structure that’s kept airlines unprofitable for 47 years: huge fixed capex, near-zero switching costs, and unit prices collapsing as open-weight models multiply.

The France Counterfactual

Jul 6, 2026

● (a) Myth: No major economy could have decarbonized fast enough to matter — France’s nuclear buildout was a one-off.

● (b) Reality: France cut its energy carbon intensity 37% in one decade (1978–88) on 1970s tech. Applying that demonstrated rate to five major economies through 2025 yields an estimated 184.9 Gt of avoidable CO₂.

The Atom’s Second Century

Jul 24, 2026

● (a) Myth: Nuclear’s cost problem (Vogtle: $15,000–18,500/kW) means the technology itself needs a breakthrough.

● (b) Reality: Korea builds the same reactor class for under $2,500/kW; China’s Hualong One runs $2,000–3,000/kW. The fix isn’t new physics — it’s Korea’s cost discipline, applied consistently.

The Carbon Cuts Nobody Paid For

Jul 10, 2026

● (a) Myth: Deliberate, subsidized climate policy is the model for effective decarbonization.

● (b) Reality: America’s largest emissions cut — the fracking-driven coal-to-gas switch — cost almost nothing in subsidy and gets little credit. The world’s flagship subsidized strategy (wind/solar) cost roughly $5 trillion for less result and gets most of the celebration.

Millions of Qubits, Two Algorithms

Aug 6, 2026

● (a) Myth: Quantum computing is a hardware problem — get enough stable qubits and transformative software follows.

● (b) Reality: Thirty years of searching by the world’s best labs has found exactly two algorithms with real, durable quantum advantage. Everything else — search, optimization, AI — collapses once you account for error-correction overhead or the lack of exploitable structure.

Grid Batteries Are Not a Renewable Energy Solution

Apr 28, 2026

● (a) Myth: Grid battery buildout is a renewable-energy strategy, backstopping intermittent wind and solar.

● (b) Reality: EIA data shows 66% of US battery capacity’s primary use is arbitrage — buy cheap electrons, sell expensive ones. Equally profitable on a grid running on nuclear, gas, or coal. It’s a financial play, not a green one.

The Reservation Price Experiment

Aug 13, 2026

● (a) Myth: Shrinkflation and post-2021 price hikes are a temporary supply-chain and tariff story.

● (b) Reality: COVID ran an economy-wide pricing test no single firm could run alone, and it revealed consumers would pay more than companies thought. Corporate profit share of GDP is near a multi-decade high — the reset looks permanent.

The Nameplate Mirage

Mar 15, 2026

● (a) Myth: Installed gigawatts of wind/solar translate roughly 1:1 into delivered power.

● (b) Reality: Real capacity factors (solar ~13–25%, wind ~23–40%) mean actual delivery is a fraction of the headline. Replacing one 1,000 MW coal plant 1:1 in *delivered* energy takes nearly 6,000 MW of nameplate solar.

Hydrogen: Net Zero’s Contrived Gap Closer

Aug 13, 2026

● (a) Myth: Green hydrogen is a maturing, near-viable bet for hard-to-decarbonize sectors.

● (b) Reality: A wave of 2025–2026 cancellations — BP’s Duqm project, ArcelorMittal turning down €1.3B in free subsidy, over a fifth of announced EU electrolyzer capacity — shows hydrogen mostly existed to make net-zero models balance on paper, not as something anyone will fund at market price.

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