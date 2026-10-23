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FILE – The Capitol Dome and East Front of the of the House of Representatives is seen in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. .(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The problems start here in the federal government.

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NOTE: Would Americans continue to live life as usual if a wildfire was descending on their city like happens frequently in California, or if their water supply stopped for more than a day, or if gasoline stations ran out of fas? The $40 trillion national debt is as bad as all these other nightmare events and our elected leaders have done nothing but make it worse, even brag or joke about it. Each citizen will suffer as bad as the government and businesses when the house of cards collapses due to our national debt. Sermons in churches and synagogues won’t help. We must react to the coming disaster of the out-of-control national debt the same way we would react to other life threatening events. Solve the problem or take precautionary measures.

[John Shanahan, retired civil engineer]

Every October, Americans look for a good scare, like haunted houses and horror movies. But the most frightening phenomenon in 2026 is the monstrous national debt. This quickly growing blob is consuming everything in its path and will destroy America if it is not stopped by eliminating the waste, fraud, abuse, mismanagement, and overspending that has overtaken Washington.

On Aug. 18, 2026, the national debt topped $40 trillion for the first time, an increase of 100.8 percent from the $19.95 trillion owed when President Trump’s first term began in January 2017. That is more than $116,000 for every man, women and child in America.

If that doesn’t raise the hair on the back of your neck, the forecast will. A Feb. 17, 2026, Congressional Budget Office report projected annual deficits increasing from $1.9 trillion in fiscal 2026 to $3.1 trillion in fiscal 2036. Over this ten-year period, deficits will average $2.44 trillion a year, adding $24.4 trillion and pushing gross federal debt to $64.6 trillion by fiscal 2036, 61.5 percent more than today. The fiscal 2036 debt would equal 120 percent of GDP, eclipsing the previous record of 106 percent set in 1946.

DC Bureau: Midterm Reinforcements

Unlike in 1946, America is not recovering from a catastrophic world war. This debt is the result of a collective failure by the executive and legislative branches to root out waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement. As the horror movie trope goes, the call is coming from inside the house.

Interest payments on the national debt show this monstrosity most vividly. These payments are now the third-largest federal expenditure, behind only Social Security and Medicare, and ahead of the defense budget. Every dollar spent servicing yesterday’s borrowing is a dollar unavailable for any other purpose. No silver bullet will save future generations from paying for the sins of Americans past.

Fortunately, the debt blob can be stopped. On Oct. 14, 2026, Citizens Against Government Waste released its 2026 edition of Prime Cuts. First published in 1993, when the national debt was a mere $4.4 trillion, its 494 recommendations, drawn from proposals, both Democratic and Republican administrations and members of Congress, and nonpartisan sources, would save $639 billion in the first year and $5.6 trillion over five years.

The first item to face the waste cutting guillotine should be the Market Access Program, which helps agricultural producers promote U.S. products overseas. This blatant example of corporate welfare funnels millions to large, profitable corporations and trade associations that can afford their own advertising. Its elimination saves $907 million over five years.

Consider next the Essential Air Service, which was launched in 1978 as a temporary 10-year program to preserve rural air connections after deregulation. Nearly half a century later, this zombie program continues to shuffle along, subsidizing mostly empty flights that sometimes cost thousands of dollars per passenger for communities located a short drive from major airports. Burying the program for good would save $3.8 billion over five years.

Then there is the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation, created in 2010 in the Affordable Care Act to test new payment models for Medicare, Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program. It has delivered only curses and misery. The Congressional Budget Office had projected it would save $2.8 billion between 2011 and 2020; instead, it cost taxpayers $5.4 billion, with another $1.3 billion in projected losses through 2030. Only six of its 50 models met the criteria for nationwide expansion, an abominable 12 percent success rate. After 16 years, Congress should lay that program to rest, saving taxpayers $4.1 billion over five years.

These are just a few sample offerings of cuts that should be laid on the funeral pyre of wasteful spending.

Halloween is on the last day of the first month of fiscal 2027. Elected officials in the nation’s capital can keep covering their eyes and hope the fiscal blob oozes away, or they can finally wake up and start cutting the massive government waste, fraud, abuse and mismanagement to prevent the destruction of America.

Deborah Collier is vice president of policy and government affairs at the Citizens Against Government Waste.

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