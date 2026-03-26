Source: email

Comment by John Shanahan, civil engineer: Isn’t Earth’s climate mainly controlled by the Sun, the oceans, everything in the atmosphere, the land, the shape of the Earth, the core of the Earth, Earth’s rotation, the tilt of the axis, gravity, and other factors that are far more important influencers of weather and climate than the additional atmospheric CO2 from the use of fossil fuels? Are studies that focus on the global static average values of sunshine, CO2, water vapor, and cloud albedo far less accurate than the real physical planet Earth? Climate is a mathematical construct, not a good physical characteristic. Terigi Ciccone is a retired engineer who has spent decades studying many of the processes contributing to weather and climate.

Introduction

Kent Pedersen’s recent paper1 offers a detailed critique of the U.S. Department of Energy’s July 2025 report on greenhouse gas impacts. While it raises some procedural and modeling concerns, the analysis ultimately collapses under its own narrow focus. Pedersen fails to engage with the fundamental physical processes that actually shape Earth’s climate and weather patterns, instead remaining trapped within the tired, CO₂-centric framework that has dominated alarmist discourse for decades.

Climate and weather variability have always been the norm, not the exception. Over long timescales, Milankovitch cycles — changes in Earth’s orbital eccentricity, axial tilt, and precession — have driven massive temperature swings of 8–10 °C or more between ice ages and interglacials. On shorter timescales, natural variability dominates even more dramatically, repeatedly reshaping our lives and weather.

The El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) alone can shift global temperatures by 0.2–0.5 °C within months. Submarine volcanic eruptions add another powerful layer. The 2022–2023 Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai eruption injected massive water vapor into the stratosphere — increasing it by roughly 10%. This extra moisture distorted the polar vortex, fueled powerful atmospheric rivers, and drove extreme Arctic air outbreaks deep into southern regions of the United States, including the notable Texas freeze.

Even atmospheric CO₂ levels are not controlled solely by human emissions or simple ocean-atmosphere exchange via Henry’s Law. The Earth continuously releases “virgin” abiogenic CO₂ from deep mantle sources and recycles ancient carbon sequestered in carbonaceous rocks through subduction zone volcanism over geological time. See, https://www.academia.edu/143317902/Volcanic_Vibes_18July2025_1_pdf

Any credible analysis must confront these real drivers rather than defaulting to the simplistic “CO₂ is the control knob” narrative.

Glossed-over and Omitted Science

Pedersen’s paper largely operates within a narrow CO2, greenhouse-gas-centric framework while paying insufficient attention to the dominant physical mechanisms that actually govern Earth’s climate.

1. Gravity-Driven Adiabatic Auto-Compression and the Lapse Rate. The vertical temperature structure of the troposphere is primarily established by gravity. As warm air rises, it expands and cools adiabatically. When it descends after radiating heat to space, gravity compresses it, converting the potential energy of altitude back into kinetic energy (heat).

The impact is profound due to varying tropopause heights: ~17 km at the equator, ~11 km at mid-latitudes, and ~8–9 km at the poles. Using the average environmental lapse rate of 6.5 °C/km, this creates enormous surface warming differences from compression alone — approximately 110 °C in the tropics, ~72 °C at mid-latitudes, and ~52–58 °C at the poles. This single mechanism explains nearly all of the observed ~50 °C average temperature difference between the equator and the poles. It is also the primary driver of large-scale wind patterns and global circulation forces, as differential heating and compression create the pressure gradients that power trade winds, jet streams, and storm systems. Ignoring this fundamental process vastly overstates the role of trace gases like CO₂.

2. Latent Heat Transport on a Rotating Water-Covered Sphere. Earth is not a flat, uniformly heated disk radiating steadily at 15 °C. It is a rotating sphere where roughly 50% of incoming solar energy is used to evaporate water rather than directly warm the surface. This massive latent heat flux drives the global water cycle, which is essential for all life on Earth. Water evaporates in warm regions, is transported by winds, and condenses at higher altitudes or latitudes, releasing latent heat far from the original site. This process powers convection, shapes the Hadley and Ferrel cells, and transports vast amounts of energy poleward. Without this dominant energy pathway, Earth’s climate and the distribution of rainfall that sustains life would be unrecognizable. Simple radiative-forcing models that downplay latent heat miss the planet’s most important heat engine.

3. Rapid Thermalization and Quenching of LWIR. In the dense lower and mid-troposphere, nearly all non-window longwave infrared radiation emitted from the surface is absorbed by greenhouse gases and then rapidly quenched through molecular collisions. An excited CO₂ molecule undergoes roughly 50,000 to 100,000 successful deactivating (thermalizing) collisions per second near sea level. This converts photon energy almost instantly into kinetic energy of surrounding air molecules. As a result, very little surface-emitted LWIR (outside the narrow atmospheric window) reaches the top of the atmosphere directly. The atmosphere warms primarily from below through this process of thermalization. This reality severely limits the incremental warming potential from additional CO₂, especially given its strongly logarithmic absorption.

4. Ocean Heat Storage and Long-Term Release. The world’s oceans constitute an enormous thermal reservoir with immense heat capacity. They absorb and release heat over timescales ranging from seasons to decades and centuries. This buffering effect smooths out short-term radiative imbalances and prevents simple linear temperature responses to changes in atmospheric composition. Oceanic inertia explains why surface temperatures do not track atmospheric CO₂ levels in a straightforward manner and why short-term spikes in forcing do not produce immediate catastrophic warming.

5. Logarithmic Saturation of CO₂’s Radiative Effect. CO₂’s absorption of infrared radiation is strongly logarithmic. At today’s concentration of approximately 426 ppm, CO₂ has already captured roughly 99.99% of all available warming rays in its primary absorption bands. Each additional molecule, therefore, produces progressively less forcing. Doubling CO₂ from current levels would add only a minuscule amount of warming — well under 0.05 °C even in the absence of negative feedbacks. This saturation effect, combined with the dominant processes listed above, demonstrates that CO₂ is a minor player in the overall climate system rather than the primary control knob.

Summary and Conclusion

Kent Pedersen’s critique, while touching on modeling and procedural weaknesses, ultimately fails because it does not confront the real drivers of Earth’s climate. The system is dominated by gravity-driven adiabatic compression (which alone accounts for most of the equator-to-pole temperature contrast and powers global winds), massive latent heat transport via the water cycle (essential for life), rapid thermalization of surface-emitted LWIR in the lower atmosphere, long-term oceanic heat buffering, and the logarithmic saturation of CO₂’s radiative effect at current concentrations.

Natural variability — from Milankovitch cycles on millennial scales to ENSO and submarine volcanic water-vapor injections on yearly-to-decadal scales — further complicates any attempt to attribute recent changes primarily to human CO₂. The Hunga Tonga eruption provided a clear demonstration of how natural events can significantly influence circulation patterns and regional extremes. See Hunga Tonga Temperature Impact Waning, February 21, 2025;

https://blog.friendsofscience.org/2025/02/21/hunga-tonga-temperature-impact-waning/#:~:text=By%20Gerald%20Ratzer%20and%20H.%20Douglas%20Lightfoot.%20Originally,Good%20Science%20is%20based%20on%20the%20Scientific%20Method.

In light of these physical realities, the supposed existential threat from additional CO₂ appears largely non-existent. At 426 ppm, the gas has already saturated nearly all of its possible warming impact while delivering enormous benefits through planetary greening and enhanced agricultural productivity. Policies built on exaggerated fears of CO₂ are not only scientifically questionable but economically damaging, diverting resources from practical adaptation toward ineffective emission reductions.

A more honest, evidence-based approach to climate policy is long overdue. The hard wall of physics — not political narratives or alarmist models — should guide future decisions.

Reference: 1 Global Critical Analysis of the DOE’s Critical Review of Impacts of Greenhouse Gas Emissions on the U.S. Climate (July 2025),

https://www.academia.edu/143830551/Global_Critical_Analysis_of_the_DOEs_Critical_Review_of_Impacts_of_Greenhouse_Gas_Emissions_on_the_U_S_Climate_July_2025_Author ).

Leave a comment