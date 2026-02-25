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Comment by John Shanahan.

People can have significantly negative influence on the environment through changes in land use, pollution, excessive use of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides, loss of wildlife habitat, and needless killing of wildlife on the land, in the air, and in the oceans.

Global climate, on the other hand, is not controlled by government policies, non-profit organizations or the use of fossil fuels. All CO2 is the molecule of life; none of it is a pollutant. Stopping the use of fossil fuels will put the world back into the Middle Ages or earlier.



Would it be better to correct all the bad things humans do to the environment or to stop the use of fossil fuels because certain people in Australia, Europe, and North America claim that man-made carbon dioxide is a catastrophic global warming pollutant?

John Shanahan, civil engineer in Denver, Colorado has seen climate beauty everywhere he has been on our Blue Marble. Here are some photos.

Climate change alarmists conveniently look past the harsh realities of the colder climate they advocate.

Frozen cattle in blizzard.