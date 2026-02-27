Source: email from Professor Wade Allison

John Shanahan had a career related to nuclear energy from 1970 through 1995. Since 1996, he developed a passion for collecting information from the best sources about Energy, Energy by-products, the Environment, Climate Change, the science and politics, People - how energy makes a difference, what people do that is wonderful, what is terrible, and Peace Through Development. He has connections with professionals, leaders, and wonderful ordinary people in 124 countries.

Professor Wade Allison is one of the people he has gotten to know. Professor Allison has written many papers about understanding radiation and the importance of nuclear power for the future. He is concerned about climate change and what we can do about it. He has given testimony to the British Parliament. This message is a summary of his thinking today.

See a video Professor Allison made for posting on this website:

Why Fear Of Radiation Is Wrong

We will be posting more of his articles as we build this new website. You can search on the Internet to find his articles and videos. Please leave comments at the end of this article or contact him at the email he provides below.

Wade Allison

February 26, 2026 Dear John The climate is changing. Whether it will continue to warm, will steady itself or threaten us with a massive freeze at short notice we do not know. Exactly how much change is anthropogenic is unclear. “Greatest Financial Scandal”? The climate is fortunately not connected to US politics and its shock-horror media.

The greatest risk, in my view, is that there will be a massive worldwide freeze as there was in 1815-20 due to Mt Tambora. Mass famine, starvation and disease. There are many volcanoes that could blow at short notice. Bigger ones did in the past. We can prepare for this (or a serious warming) by weatherproofing our infrastructure and food production powered by local nuclear plants. Less talk of scandal and more action. We would be well on the way if we had not listened to the nuclear shock-horror and distrust spread by Joe McCarthy in 1950s. 75 wasted years – that is how long we have had nuclear power stations and shipping but then we lost our nerve for no sensible reason.

No more hysteria please. More reading, lecturing and studying to do. Let’s give the grandkids a chance. Anyway this is what I am working on with whatever time I have left. We live in interesting times. I hope that my sharp words will be seen as constructive. Marie Curie and Admiral Rickover would both be horrified at our failure since they left. Tambora story? I am learning more all the time. I have the plot for my new book. Here is an early brief simple version that has hit home with a few teenagers.

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/399189244 Three_short_essays_on_Energy_and_the_Future Best Wade Wade Allison, MA DPhil wade.allison@physics.ox.ac.uk Emeritus Professor of Physics and Fellow of Keble College, University of Oxford, UK Hon. Sec. Supporters Of Nuclear Energy (SONE) www.sone.org.uk “The Flight of a Relativistic Charge in Matter” 2023 Springer; “Nuclear is for Life“ 2015; “Radiation and Reason“ 2009; “Fundamental Physics for Probing and Imaging“ 2006 OUP.

Photos of Keble College, University of Oxford