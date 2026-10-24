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Source. A complete understanding of weather and climate must include the physics of the Sun, solar energy arriving at the atmosphere, longwave infrared radiation leaving the atmosphere, oceans, land, the three phases of water in the atmosphere, oceans, and on land, gravity, long- and short-term dynamic processes to store heat, and gases that interact with longwave infrared radiation (LWIR). Simple physics models can be useful for estimating the heating effects of atmospheric CO2 when they conservatively overestimate the effect of LWIR on CO2 and still conclude that man-made CO2 has little effect on heating the planet. Such estimates are conservative when they apply all of the Sun’s energy to determining the amount of LWIR and don’t acknowledge that a lot of the Sun’s energy goes to driving all the weather energies.

[John Shanahan, retired civil engineer]

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Earth’s temperature changes every hour, day, and month, and some years are warmer while others are cooler. El Niño can push temperatures sharply upward, while La Niña can pull them downward. Volcanoes, clouds, ocean currents, winds, ice, and many other factors can also shape how heat moves through the Earth system. With so many factors at play, the temperature record can look like a jumble of ups and downs.

But sometimes a complicated picture becomes easier to understand when we step back and look at it from a different perspective. That is what Figures 1 and 2 allow us to do.

Figure 1 shows the monthly UAH global lower-troposphere temperature record, measured by satellites since 1979. More precisely, satellites measure microwave emissions from atmospheric oxygen, and scientists use those measurements to calculate changes in the temperature of broad atmospheric layers. The result is a temperature-anomaly record that shows how the lower atmosphere has warmed or cooled relative to a reference average.

Figure 1. UAH Global Lower-Troposphere Temperature Anomaly, 1979–2026. Monthly UAH v6.1 lower-troposphere temperature anomalies derived from satellite microwave observations. Base period: 1991–2020. The monthly record is presented before averaging or interpretation. Source: University of Alabama in Huntsville.

Figure 1 matters because it starts our story with measurements rather than an explanation. The line rises and falls from month to month. Several large warming peaks stand out, especially during major El Niño periods. There are also cooling periods. Yet all those monthly movements can make it difficult to see what may be happening over longer periods.

In Figure 2, we reduce the monthly UAH temperature data to annual averages. We are not creating a new temperature record. We are simply analyzing the same observations year by year. We then place the major El Niño periods on the same timeline. Along the bottom, we show selected known submarine volcanic and geologic events in the Pacific.

Figure 2. Climate Memory: ENSO Temperature Steps and Selected Pacific Submarine Volcanic Activity, 1979–2026. UAH temperature observations are shown as annual averages to reduce month-to-month variation and make longer-term changes easier to see. Major El Niño periods and selected submarine volcanic and geologic events are shown on the same timeline. The volcanic chronology provides temporal context and, by itself, does not establish causation. T. Ciccone · October 2026.

Something interesting now becomes easier to see. The temperature record does not look like a smooth climb from 1979 to today. Instead, the lower atmosphere seems to fluctuate around an average level, then undergo a large warming event, followed by another period centered on a higher level. This pattern is especially noticeable around the great 1997–98, 2015–16, and 2022-present El Niño events.

We call this apparent behavior Ocean Climate Memory.

The figures do not tell us what caused every temperature change. They cannot. But they provide measurements and dates we can compare. From there, we can ask which physical processes might help explain what we see. A simple way to begin is to divide Earth’s energy system into three parts: the Sun above, the ocean in the middle, and Earth below.

A. The Sun Above

Almost all of the energy that powers Earth’s weather and climate comes from the Sun. Every day, sunlight reaches about half of the planet. It warms the land and oceans, evaporates water, drives winds and weather, and provides the energy needed for nearly all life. But when the Sun goes down, Earth does not suddenly become extremely cold. One important reason is the enormous amount of water covering most of our planet.

The oceans are giant heat-storage tanks. Water can absorb a great deal of energy without quickly changing temperature. During the day, the ocean absorbs solar energy and stores some of it. After sunset, that stored energy does not disappear. The ocean continues exchanging heat with the air above it. Ocean currents can also carry stored heat thousands of miles, while mixing can carry energy deeper into the water, and other processes can later bring warmer water back toward the surface.

This means today’s temperature does not depend solely on today’s sunlight. Energy received yesterday, last month, or even much earlier can still be moving through the ocean. The Sun provides the main energy supply, but the oceans help determine where that energy goes, how long it is stored, and when some of it reaches the atmosphere again.

This point also matters when discussing Earth’s average temperature. A common climate calculation indicates that Earth’s surface would have an effective radiating temperature near −18°C, compared with the observed average surface temperature near +15°C. The difference is about 33°C. However, the −18°C value is not a temperature ever measured on Earth. It is a calculated reference value derived from a simplified energy-balance model.

The real Earth is not a simple ball sitting still under a lamp. It rotates, has day and night, and features clouds, winds, rain, ice, continents, and vast, moving oceans. None of this, by itself, tells us how much warming should be attributed to greenhouse gases. It does tell us that a calculated reference temperature should not be confused with the real Earth’s measured temperature.

And Figure 1 brings us back to what we actually measure.

B. The Ocean Between

Some of the largest temperature peaks in Figures 1 and 2 occur during major El Niño events. Scientists have long known that a strong El Niño can warm the global atmosphere. But El Niño is not another energy source like the Sun. It does not create heat from nothing. Instead, it redistributes huge amounts of energy already stored in the tropical Pacific Ocean and exchanges it with the atmosphere.

The Pacific Ocean is enormous. During an El Niño, winds and currents shift, warm water spreads farther across the tropical Pacific, the warm upper layer deepens, and heat exchange between the ocean and atmosphere also shifts. The atmosphere responds, and we can see that response in the satellite temperature record.

The great 1997–98 El Niño produced a large atmospheric warming spike. The 2015–16 event produced another. The 2023–24 event was followed by another major rise. These warming peaks are real features of the measured temperature record.

But Figure 2 asks us to notice something else. Before the 1997–98 El Niño, the average UAH anomaly shown in our Climate Memory figure is about −0.11°C. After that event, the next period averages about +0.11°C, a 0.22 °C increase. Following the 2015–16 event, the next period shown averages about +0.27°C. The atmosphere warmed sharply during each major event and then cooled again, but it appears not to have fully returned to its earlier average.

That does not prove that El Niño caused the higher level. Other changes were occurring at the same time. But the pattern raises an important question: why does some of the temperature change appear to persist for years?

The enormous heat capacity of the oceans may be part of the answer. The ocean cannot turn its stored heat on and off like a light switch. It absorbs energy, stores it, moves it, releases some of it, and keeps changing. A major event in the tropical Pacific can therefore have effects that persist for many years after the El Niño ends.

That is the simple idea behind our Climate Memory Hypothesis. The oceans remember because they release ocean-stored heat much more slowly than the air.

The Sun supplies most of the primary energy. The ocean stores and transports much of it. El Niño alters how that stored energy is distributed, exchanged with the atmosphere, and spread across the globe.

But the ocean has another boundary, and we must not forget it. That boundary is the ocean floor beneath it.

C. The Earth Below

The ocean floor does not sit atop a cold, dead planet. Earth is very hot inside, as hot as the sun’s surface. Some of that energy has persisted since Earth formed, and radioactive decay continues to generate heat. Hot material moves deep within the planet. Tectonic plates move. Magma rises through the crust. New seafloor forms, and older seafloor is recycled deep within. Ocean volcanoes erupt or flow lava. Seawater can flow through cracks in hot rock, become heated, and return to the ocean through hydrothermal systems.

In other words, heat also enters the ocean from below.

Scientists generally estimate that the average geothermal heat flow across the entire Earth is small compared with the vast amount of solar energy arriving from above. That is an important fact. But averages can also obscure what happens at a particular place and time. Heat released near an active volcanic ridge or submarine eruption can be much higher locally than the worldwide average, then slowly dissipate.

The harder problem is measurement. We observe the atmosphere very well. Satellites repeatedly scan nearly the entire planet. Our measurements of the upper ocean have also improved significantly thanks to ships, buoys, floats, satellites, and other instruments. But the deep ocean and the ocean floor remain largely unexplored.

NOAA has put the problem in wonderfully simple terms: we know less about the ocean floor than we do about the surfaces of the Moon and Mars.

That should make us careful. It would be wrong to see a submarine eruption followed by atmospheric warming and simply declare that the eruption caused the warming. Timing alone does not prove causation. But it would also be wrong to act as though every joule of volcanic, tectonic, geothermal, and hydrothermal energy entering the deep ocean has been directly measured. It has not.

Another important point: geologists and volcanologists estimate that 80-85% of Earth’s volcanoes and eruptions occur unseen on the ocean floor

That is why the lower part of Figure 2 is important. It places selected known submarine volcanic and geological events on the same timeline as the atmospheric temperature record. We are not claiming that those events caused the temperature changes shown above. We are asking whether the timing is interesting enough to warrant further study.

The temperature change is measured, and the volcanic events are observed. What remains uncertain is the energy pathway that connects—or separates—the two.

Calculating the exact energy released by a submarine eruption is difficult. We would need accurate measurements of the erupted magma volume, its temperature, the cooling rate, the amount of seawater heated, the duration of hydrothermal circulation, and the path the heated water took afterward. For many deep-ocean events, we simply do not have all those measurements. Providing a precise number of joules when the needed measurements don’t exist can create more confidence than the data warrant. That’s in addition to not knowing how many other significant heating events we missed.

Following the Heat

Our two figures tell a simple story. Figure 1 presents the measured monthly atmospheric temperature record. Figure 2 uses the same measurements, aggregates them into annual averages, and places major El Niño periods and selected submarine geologic events on the same timeline. The result does not give us a final answer. It gives us better questions.

Earth receives energy from above. An enormous ocean in the middle stores and transports heat. Beneath it is a hot, active planet that also supplies energy to the ocean.

Sun above. Ocean between. Earth below.

The job of science is not to decide in advance which one must explain every temperature change. The job is to follow the energy. Where did it enter? Where was it stored? Which way did it move? When did it reach the atmosphere? How long did its effect remain?

Figure 2 suggests that Earth’s temperature record may contain a memory of major events. Whether that memory stems solely from the rearrangement of solar energy stored in the oceans, or whether heat entering from beneath the ocean sometimes adds a measurable contribution, remains a question worth testing.

Summary and Conclusion

The measurements should lead us to the answer. Figure 2 does not prove what caused each temperature change, but it gives us something valuable to test: measured temperature changes, known El Niño events, observed volcanic activity, and their timing. The next question is physical and measurable: where did the energy come from, where did it go, how long was it stored, and can the quantities of energy involved explain the temperature change we observe?

Ocean Climate Memory should also be able to work in reverse. If the oceans can retain the effects of added heat, they can also retain the effects of lost heat. During the Little Ice Age, repeated large explosive volcanic eruptions reduced incoming solar energy and cooled the climate. Research indicates that this cooling penetrated the ocean system and that ocean-atmosphere and sea-ice feedbacks allowed some of its effects to persist long after the volcanic aerosols themselves disappeared. In other words, a temperature step can go down as well as up.

That makes Ocean Climate Memory a two-way and testable hypothesis. Warming events may leave the ocean-atmosphere system at a higher thermal level, while sufficiently strong or repeated cooling events may push it toward a lower one. In either direction, our rule should remain the same:

Follow the energy. Follow the measurements. Let them lead us to the answer.

Sources and References

Ciccone, T. (2026). A Simplified Explanation of Climate Science for Policymakers and Science Students: Built from the Original 2024–25 Paper and Geared to Curious Teens, With Acknowledgment of the Contributions of H. Douglas Lightfoot. See especially the discussion of the oceans as Earth’s major thermal reservoir and their role in storing, transporting, and releasing heat.

https://www.academia.edu/179141913/A_SIMPLIFIED_EXPLANATION_OF_CLIMATE_SCIENCE_FOR_POLICYMAKERS_AND_SCIENCE_STUDENTS_Built_from_the_original_2024_25_paper_and_geared_to_curious_teens_With_acknowledgment_of_the_contributions_of_H_Douglas_Lightfoot

University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH). Global Temperature Report and Version 6.1 Lower-Troposphere Temperature Data. Satellite microwave measurements of lower-troposphere temperature; 1991–2020 reference period. These data provide the temperature record used in Figures 1 and 2.

https://www.nsstc.uah.edu/climate/

NOAA/NCEI. Global Ocean Heat Content. NOAA analyzed ocean-heat-content products, including the 0–700 m and 0–2,000 m ocean layers.

https://www.ncei.noaa.gov/products/climate-data-records/global-ocean-heat-content

NOAA Ocean Today. Deep Ocean Volcanoes. NOAA states that scientists believe about 80% of Earth’s volcanic eruptions take place in the ocean and describes the difficulty of detecting and observing deep-ocean volcanic activity.

https://oceantoday.noaa.gov/deepoceanvolcanoes/

Smithsonian Ocean. Submarine Volcanoes Erupting. Smithsonian likewise reports that about 80% of Earth’s volcanic eruptions take place underwater and discusses direct observations of submarine volcanic activity.

https://ocean.si.edu/ecosystems/deep-sea/submarine-volcanoes-erupting

NOAA Ocean Exploration. How Much of the Ocean Has Been Explored? NOAA describes the still-limited extent of modern high-resolution seafloor mapping and direct visual observation of the deep-ocean floor.

https://oceanexplorer.noaa.gov/ocean-fact/explored/

NOAA Ocean Exploration. Mapping the Gaps in Our Ocean Knowledge with Seabed 2030. Background on the limited state of detailed seafloor mapping and the comparison between our knowledge of the ocean floor and our knowledge of the surfaces of the Moon and Mars.

https://oceanexplorer.noaa.gov/news/seabed-2030/

Abram, N. J., et al. (2015). Robust global ocean cooling trend for the pre-industrial Common Era. Nature Geoscience, 9, 178–181. The study found that the ocean-surface cooling trend from approximately 801–1800 was consistent with frequent explosive volcanism and that repeated volcanic forcing could produce centennial-scale cooling through a decline in mixed-layer ocean heat content. https://www.nature.com/articles/ngeo2510

Figure 2 note. The volcanic and geological markers provide chronological context for comparison with the UAH temperature and ENSO record. Their temporal alignment does not, by itself, establish causal attribution.

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