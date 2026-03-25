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The IPCC has a relentless series of major and minor mistakes and scandals, which

have been committed since its establishment in 1988.

There are at least four things that characterize the IPCC:

1. They believe they have the truth about the climate, but do not want any

discussion.

2. They are fundamentally wrong about the climate, but do not understand the

mistakes.

3. They do not accept the necessary scientific debate.

4. They reject all resistance (by ignoring it!)

This has characterized the IPCC since the first main report (AR1, FAR). The failed

working method of the IPCC was clearly described in the book “The Delinquent

Teenager Who Was Mistaken for the World’s Top Climate Expert (2011)” by

Donna Laframboise. Laframboise argues that the IPCC, often portrayed as a

rigorous scientific authority, relies heavily on non-peer-reviewed sources, activist

material, and contributors with limited expertise. The book claims that the IPCC’s

processes are less scientific and more politically influenced than commonly

believed, challenging its credibility as the “gold standard” in climate science.

Evaluation of IPCC by IAC

The book was not the only reason why the IPCC was evaluated by the IAC

(InterAcademy Council), with an almost crushing report in 2013.

An example

A small example of how this international organization cannot or should not act:

The criticism from Tom Segalstad in his time, as appointed referee. He completely

disagreed with the draft final report but did not have his name removed from the

list of authors. This even though he scientifically completely disagreed with the

IPCC’s conclusions.

NIPCC

The Heartland Institute has been at the forefront of the establishment of the NIPCC

(Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change). They have reported the

literature that the IPCC did not want in its main reports. Simply because the

literature under the auspices of the NIPCC has opposed the main message of the

IPCC:

“Increased fossil CO2 in the atmosphere leads to global warming.”

This has led to the IPCC, which claims to report the truth about climate change,

leading the entire world astray, people and countries being fooled. Via the Green

Shift, they are at the forefront of the world’s “end”. This includes the death of

industry, economic collapse and hunger and poverty in large parts of the world.

The most important mistakes, lack of scientific understanding in climate issues and

some of the literature the IPCC hates are discussed here in turn, based on this list:

The list of crucial errors in the climate case:

1. The CO2 hypothesis is without evidence.

2. Cook et al and the 97% that should have been 0.3%.

3. Michael Mann’s hockey stick.

4. The Nobel Fraud for climate models that fail validation.

5. The climate targets are political inventions.

6. Natural tipping points do not exist.

7. Total CO2 in the models – as the primary driver of Global Warming.

8. The Natural forcings are set to zero in the models.

9. Arrhenius atmospheric greenhouse effect theory of CO2 is falsified.

10. El Niño caused elevated temperatures are used for scaremongering.

11. Climate sensitivity is approaching zero; not 2.5°C to 4.0°C.

12. Acidic ocean? Global average pH is 8.1 - clearly alkaline for millennia.

13. Bad MET measuring stations. Many poor sites near heat sources. UHI!

14. Observations and models do not match.

15. Poor Predictive outcomes.

16. No correlation of model predictions and actual observations.

Climate Hall of Shame 3 Erik Bye

17. China, more coal, not much green.

18. CICERO, Indoctrination in schools, Yes or No. No Critical Thinking.

19. Myths. IPCC promotes CO2 as the climate thermostat.

20. The Met Office fraud, reporting false records and data.

21. The green shift – promotes wind and solar and ignores reliability issues.

22. Electrification of oil rigs on the continental shelf.

23. Quotas. To reduce cheap, reliable energy to the end user.

24. Green hydrogen. Very expensive, low-density energy which is explosive.

25. CH4 – (methane) has no impact on the global warming.

26. Natural engineering may try to reduce aerosols in the atmosphere.

27. Clouds are forgotten.

28. Warm islands.

29. CO2, no danger, no harm, no pollution, all life needs it.

30. The 30 COP story – nothing achieved over 30 years.

31. Climate goals can be achieved, like the artificial Paris Accord goal of 2°C.

32. Climate models produce wrong predictions against observations.

33. CO2 - negative emissions, i.e. CCS (Carbon Capture and Store).

34. CO2 - has no effect on global warming

35. CCS – no measurable atmospheric change at a large expense.

36. Throttling CO2 means nothing, WUWT.

37. Yara International ASA in Norway needs hydrogen to produce fertilizers.

38. Consensus versus climate debate.

39. No climate crisis.

40. Harmonization, Ole Humlum.

41. Debate vs. Disinformation.

42. Oil-free? Life without the 6,000 products used worldwide.

43. Sea level rise. Yearly trend of only ~4 mm/year. Take a step back?

44. Greenland ice sheet, ice at the poles, the Arctic Ocean. Increasing?

45. Net Zero – economic madness. Waste of funds for no visible return.

46. Was the CO2 level in 1990 the optimum? Plants grow better at 1,200 ppm

Today’s Mistake:

1. The CO2 hypothesis is unproven!

Comment:

There is no peer-reviewed article in a scientific journal that documents the CO2

hypothesis.

Remember: IPCC reports are not peer-reviewed and not published in the usual

scientific manner.

Tomorrow’s Mistake:

2. Cook et al and the 97% that should have been 0.3%

Comment:

In 2013 Cook et al presented a statistical analysis of the climate consensus around

IPCC. Based on a cohort of 12,000 scientific papers, Cook et al found that 97% of

the scientists supported IPCC. However, the authors had mistreated the answers in

the data material from the respondents. Having done the analysis in the normal,

standard and accepted manner, he should have ended up with only 0.3% which

supported IPCC. This is described in this peer-reviewed paper.

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