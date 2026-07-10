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Two Programs, One Yardstick

Between 2005 and 2020, the United States ran the largest carbon-reduction program in its history, and almost nobody called it one. Cheap shale gas from fracking made combined-cycle turbines more profitable to run than the aging coal fleet, and utilities — acting on price, not principle — switched. Coal fell from half of American electricity to under a quarter. No climate summit ordered it. No subsidy paid for it. It happened because someone offered the system a form of energy that cost less than the one it was using — which, this essay will argue, is the entire secret, the whole mechanism, the thing every successful decarbonization has in common. The Energy Information Administration later ran the decomposition: of the 819 million tonnes shaved off annual power-sector emissions between 2005 and 2019, roughly 65 percent came from the coal-to-gas shift, and 30 percent from renewables.

Over roughly the same era, the world ran a very different program on purpose. Beginning in earnest around 2015, governments and investors directed several trillion dollars into wind and solar, scaling global generation from about 1,100 terawatt-hours to nearly 5,500 by 2025 — a genuine engineering achievement. Both programs reduced emissions. Both can be measured with the same simple method: take each year’s clean or switched generation, multiply by the carbon intensity it displaced, and sum. Then divide dollars by tonnes. The table below is what falls out.

The secret to decarbonization is not mandates, targets, or moral suasion. It is offering an alternative form of energy that costs less than the current paradigm. Everything else in this table is a consequence of which program understood that.

Reading the Table Honestly

Take the rows in order. The investment line sets the scale of the two undertakings: roughly a hundred billion dollars of combined-cycle plant on one side, four and a half to five and a half trillion of panels, turbines, and their financing on the other — a ratio of about fifty to one. The energy rows show what that money bought. Within its window, the global buildout delivered about three times the energy of the American switch — 68 exajoules against 22.5 — and ended with five times the run-rate, roughly 15.8 exajoules a year flowing from wind and solar worldwide against 3.1 exajoules a year of switched American generation. On raw energy, the directed program wins, as it should: it is the whole planet’s effort against one country’s side effect.

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