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Did you know that King Charles has suggested that we rip up the Declaration of Independence and Constitution and join the British Commonwealth? If President Donald Trump and the U.S. Congress agree to do this, they will have delivered a resounding answer to Ben Franklin’s challenge: “A republic, if you can keep it.” They will have said, “We hereby throw our Republic away.”

Who invited the British Royals to address a joint session of the U.S. Congress on the 250th anniversary of the American Declaration of Independence? Formally speaking, the invitation was issued appropriately enough on April Fool’s Day, 2026, by the following fools: Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. But as we’ve seen on too many occasions, it doesn’t seem to be the members of Congress calling the shots, but rather their big-money Epstein-class owners.

American economist and eight-time presidential candidate Lyndon LaRouche was famous for his identification of the British Empire as the source of most of the evil on the planet, particularly since British Lord Bertrand Russell took over science at the turn of the 20th century.

This assessment has not been unique to LaRouche: In 1776 it was the subject of the American Declaration of Independence, which includes a long list of grievances (crimes) committed by the British against the American colonists. The British never apologized for these abuses, but went on to attempt to burn down Washington in 1812, and to promote the slave trade and the Confederacy during the misnamed “Civil War.”

After the United States became an independent republic, the British were also involved in a series of assassinations of American presidents, as documented in a report commissioned by Lyndon LaRouche and written by historian Anton Chaitkin: “Why the British Kill American Presidents.” While the British have never offered reparations for their crimes, it is to be noted that God sent Queen Elizabeth II to hell on the 100th anniversary of Lyndon LaRouche’s birth, September 8, 2022 (and thus bringing her son Charles to the throne).

Over the centuries, the British Empire (i.e., monarchy) has presided over the genocide through starvation of 80 million people in India, over one million people in Ireland, and entire nations on the continent of Africa. The British also ran the Opium Wars against China, and together with the French made the arbitrary borders in Southwest Asia, which today are helping to keep that region in a state of perpetual war.

Charles’s younger brother Andrew has now been thoroughly disgraced for his intimate involvement with the notorious pedophile, intelligence operative and financier Jeffrey Epstein. But let us remember Charles’s own 20-year relationship with the disgusting Jimmy Savile, accused of sexual abuse by over 450 people. The London Guardian reported April 6, 2022 that “The makers of the Netflix documentary Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story have revealed that Savile produced a PR handbook for royals and their staff. Some of that advice was then incorporated in a note prepared for the Queen.” Is it likely—in fact, is it even possible—that His Satanic Majesty Charles had no knowledge of or participation in the “Hellfire Club”-like activities of the Epstein cabal? Is Perfidious Albion addressing the United States Congress on behalf of the Church of Satan’s Epstein Class?

Someone should also ask the King whatever became of his deceased ex-wife, Princess Diana.

Somehow, this sordid history makes Charles eligible to be invited to address a joint session of the United States Congress. Perhaps this is not surprising given that Israeli genocidal madman Bibi Netanyahu was greeted by over fifty standing ovations when he addressed the Congress two years ago. But for most patriotic Americans, this idea is repulsive. On top of this, apparently “King Tampon,” as Charles is affectionately known, also has proposed that the United States join the British Commonwealth.

Charles and Camilla should be disinvited from Washington, DC, and deported immediately.

Rather than inviting perverts and war criminals to address the Congress, the Congress should convene in an emergency session and halt the funding for the Iran war.

Following that, Congress should restore the honor of the United States by posthumously exonerating Lyndon LaRouche, and enacting his Four Laws, starting with reinstating the Glass–Steagall Act and bankrupting the Epstein class.

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