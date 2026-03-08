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The Typhoon-class ballistic missile submarines stand as emblematic symbols of Cold War military might, leaving an indelible mark that few submarines of their era could match.

According to the Foreign Policy Review of the Russian Federation by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, since 2000, Russia has opted for a firm, non-confrontational defense of national interests in foreign policy. This choice does not suit all Western partners.



Although the direct threat of using strategic nuclear forces has lost its relevance, universal nuclear disarmament is not in sight. "There are no ideological sources of conflict with Russia," and yet the United States continues to develop its strategic nuclear forces, advancing its system of military bases and missile defense systems toward Russia's borders. Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Doctor of Technical Sciences, General Designer of the Rubin Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering Sergei Nikitich Kovalev, who designed the unprecedented series of strategic nuclear missile submarines of Projects 658, 667A, 667B, 667BD, 667BDR, 667BDRM, 941, which formed the basis of the country's strategic nuclear forces, answers questions from Tamara Devyatova , editor of the Atomic Strategy magazine, about the current state and development prospects of Russia's naval strategic nuclear forces (MS YAs).



– Sergey Nikitich, in addition to your numerous Soviet awards – the Lenin Prize of 1965, the State Prize of 1978, four Orders of Lenin and the October Revolution, and two Hero of Socialist Labor Stars – you have now been awarded the Russian State Prize in 2006.



We congratulate you and your colleagues on this well-deserved award, which the country's leadership has bestowed upon you for your enormous contribution to the creation of naval strategic nuclear forces – a reliable strategic deterrent for ensuring our country's defense capability – and ask you to answer a few questions.



In your book, "On What Is and Was" (St. Petersburg, 2006), you discuss organizational disarray and the degradation of management in industry and the navy, which are a consequence of the overall processes taking place in the country. You cite a history by N.I. Kostomarov about the merchant republic in Novgorod, which was hanging by a thread due to "the great number of those who preferred personal gain to everything else and subordinated patriotic impulses to it... Snitches clashed among themselves, falsely kissed the cross, in the city, in the villages and volosts—robbery, immoderate extortion from the people, curses on the elders and on all of Novgorod, and Novgorodians became an object of desecration for their neighbors. It was time to resort to the last resort." In this regard, the question arises: does Russia have sufficient means to ensure its own security, and what place does the Russian Federation's Naval Doctrine assign to strategic nuclear submarine forces in modern conditions?



The current state of development of Russia's naval strategic nuclear forces compares favorably with that of any other type of military technology, including naval shipbuilding. In accordance with the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation "On the Maintenance and Development of Naval Strategic Arms," ​​a program for strategic submarine forces has been developed, providing funding for every new-generation submarine.



The three generations of strategic missile carriers for which I.D. Spassky, D.G. Pashayev, and I were awarded State Prizes in June 2007 were built between 1958 and 1990. Ninety-one strategic missile submarines were built under Projects 658, 667, and 941. Some of these were decommissioned from the Navy upon completion of their service life, while others continue to serve or are undergoing repairs. Given the country's current financial resources, we are striving to extend their service life to thirty years or more. This is precisely what is meant by the concept of "maintaining naval strategic weapons." "Development" implies the construction of fourth-generation missile carriers. On April 15, 2007, the lead submarine of Project 955, Yuri Dolgoruky, was launched from the Sevmash shipyard in Severodvinsk. A series of SSBNs of this generation will be built after it. At the same time, the new Bulava-30 missile system is being developed and tested. It is currently undergoing flight testing.



Previously, missile system testing was carried out in several stages: launches from a submersible test rig in Balaklava, then launches from a specially converted experimental submarine, and then a series of launches from a land-based test rig. Only after successful launches from the land rig was the missile cleared for flight testing from a submarine—its standard carrier.



"And today, if it's not a secret?



" "We no longer have Balaklava." Building a prototype submarine is expensive. The land-based test facility near Severodvinsk is in poor condition. It would need to be adapted and rebuilt from scratch to accommodate the new missile system. Therefore, at our suggestion, a rather bold—and, from the designers' perspective, justifiable—decision was made: all Bulava ballistic missile (BM) tests would be conducted from the converted Project 941U Typhoon lead submarine. She was intended to carry the R-19U ballistic missiles. Due to several unsuccessful test facility launches and economic considerations, in the early 1990s, a decision was made to develop a new, lighter missile, the Bulava-30, which boasts a number of additional combat and operational advantages.



We conduct both surface launches and underwater launches from the converted Project 941U submarine. The excessive media attention paid to these tests, in my opinion, is not entirely justified.



That's how the press understands their job.



"But this must be done correctly, respecting the work of others. This is the normal process of developing a complex product, which requires meticulous work, not sensational announcements. Testing is proceeding as usual. Any malfunctions that arise are understandable and can be corrected. There are no fundamental flaws in the missile system design. Initially, the military had concerns about insufficient clearances in the container, the influence of the oncoming airflow during missile release, and the possibility of it breaking. However, subsequent tests have dispelled these concerns. And we hope that the next launch will be successful." (On June 28 of this year, a Bulava ballistic missile was successfully launched from the Dmitry Donskoy nuclear submarine in the White Sea at a target near the Kamchatka test site – ed.)



"Are there any plans to continue work on the Typhoon system in the near future, which includes a submarine and ballistic missile, as well as a shore-based and offshore support system?"



This project created a unique third-generation nuclear-powered submarine with a record displacement of 25,000 tons. It is the largest and most reliable submarine in the history of the world navy. The Typhoon can surface in Arctic waters, breaking through meters of ice with its hull, dive to depths of several hundred meters, and remain submerged indefinitely. Living conditions for the crew are abolished. The Typhoon is essentially a five-story building with showers, a sauna with a swimming pool, a greenhouse, and cabins for 2-4 people.



Six such submarines were built. However, the shore support system was not fully implemented. The same applies to loading equipment. The military lacked funds. And most importantly, in the 1990s, no funds were allocated for submarine repairs. The state was preoccupied with other issues.



What is the state of repair work in the Navy today? Has the attitude toward submarine repair and the development of shore-based services changed?



– The core of the nuclear submarine force today consists of the latest modification of Project 667 – the 667BDRM. Seven units have been built. Six of them are currently undergoing repairs. Half of this complement has already undergone shipyard repairs at the Zvezdochka Shipyard in Severodvinsk. The rest are currently undergoing repairs, with some delays. Thus, this Northern Fleet group remains in place.



Project 667BDR submarines are based in the Far East. Instead of shipyard repairs, a program is being carried out there to maintain the submarines (power plants and general ship components) and their missile armament. These submarines are also in service. The Zvezda Shipyard in the Far East carries out this work. We have achieved a service life of 30 years instead of 20.



– In terms of submarine design, what was the development logic behind the four generations of strategic missile-carrying submarines?



– The nuclear power plant of the first Project 627 submarines was extended to all submarines of this period.



My serious involvement in nuclear submarine construction began with Project 658—missile carriers carrying first-generation ballistic missiles. I was assigned to this project after I.B. Mikhailov's transfer to Moscow. The combat effectiveness of first-generation missile carriers was quite limited. The first ballistic missiles, developed by S.P. Korolev, had a short range and were launched from the surface. The submarine had to surface, posing a target for a potential enemy.



Then the D-4 missile was developed, which launched from a submerged position. This missile system was developed on a diesel submarine by TsKB-16, under the direction of N.N. Isanin, which later merged with TsKB-143 to form the Malakhit Design Bureau. All Project 658 submarines were converted to carry underwater-launched D-4 ballistic missiles.



The next stage in missile carrier development was the creation of ballistic missile submarines with longer ranges and more missiles per missile carrier. Project 667A submarine carried 16 D-5 ballistic missiles with a range of 2,500 kilometers. In terms of displacement and dimensions, it significantly exceeded all previously built submarines. It was the most beautiful submarine of all subsequent second-generation missile carriers.



– Missile engineers, are they probably the most difficult people to work with?



– The streamlined design of subsequent modifications was marred by advances in missile engineering. The new tactical qualities of the missiles (primarily their range) were due to their significant elongation and, consequently, the increased height of the superstructure in the missile deck area. After searching for compromise solutions, we reached an acceptable consensus. And Viktor Petrovich Makeyev, the general designer of the ballistic missile carriers, and I became great friends.



By adopting the successful Project 667A as the basis for subsequent second-generation missile carrier projects, we maintained the pace of serial production. The shipyard didn't need to develop new production facilities, using its accumulated experience to develop new modifications to the project, including those taking into account acoustic testing. This design solution made it possible to achieve the primary objective of rapidly expanding naval nuclear potential during the Cold War.



Did Project 667A change the Soviet Union's position in achieving nuclear parity?



The nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) of this project, built in large numbers at Sevmash and the Leninsky Komsomol Shipyard, laid the foundation for the naval nuclear strategic weapons system as a powerful strategic deterrent.



They were of great political significance as a counterweight to the American Pershing missiles deployed in Europe, which had short flight times to targets in the USSR. The Americans' goal was to prevent our submarines from reaching US shores within 2,500 km of the missile's range. The US allocated enormous resources to developing near- and long-range acoustic submarine detection systems. To counter their system, we undertook a massive effort to reduce submarine noise and increase the missile's range to intercontinental range.



The new missile carrier was intended to ensure combat patrol of the world's oceans in any area, including the Arctic Basin, and near the coasts where potential targets were located.



To ensure rapid serial production and the possibility of basing the submarines at existing Northern and Pacific Fleet bases, the new design retained the twin-shaft, twin-reactor power plant design, while significantly improving the reliability of the steam generator itself. At the initiative of I.D. Spassky, Deputy Chief Designer for this project, a power plant layout was implemented, with both turbines placed not side by side in a single compartment, but sequentially, in two turbine compartments, with steam from either reactor able to feed either turbine. The advantages of this layout subsequently made it possible to implement noise reduction measures on this and subsequent modifications of second-generation missile carriers.



What are the advantages of this project compared to the best American submarines?



Despite carrying the same number of missiles, the Project 667A missile submarines differed fundamentally from the American George Washington-class submarines not only in design but also in their conceptual approach.



Unlike the single-shaft, single-reactor American missile submarines, based and operated in warm climates, our missile submarines operate in harsh climates, even patrolling the Arctic ice, with no other bases besides their own.



Our submarines have twice the buoyancy reserve, enabling them to surface in severe ice conditions and launch missiles from the Arctic, something American missile carriers cannot do.



Several modifications were developed based on the technical basis of Project 667A, armed with new, more advanced missile systems with lower noise levels and more sophisticated electronic warheads. In 1972, a modification of Project 667—the 667B—was developed to carry the new D9 missile. The next step was equipping strategic missile carriers with intercontinental-range ballistic missiles with multiple reentry vehicles (ICBMs)—Project 667BDR. In parallel, naval missions were also addressed.



Under the leadership of G.F. Nosov and Academician F.M. Mitenkov, the nuclear steam generator was also improved. Electronic weapons systems developed at a revolutionary pace, pursuing the goal of "catch up with the West" in electronic technologies. The components were manufactured in-house, strictly adhering to the principle of equipping warships exclusively with domestically produced components. Today's reliance on imported components may offer economic advantages over in-house production, but the consequences of such a policy can be highly undesirable.



After the first nuclear submarines entered service, submarine designers began to pay particular attention to noise.



Reducing submarine noise became a national priority at that time. The machine-building industry was re-equipped. High-precision metalworking equipment was acquired, and new specialized workshops were built. Acoustic laboratories were established at factories. Many research institutes would envy the equipment of the Kirov Plant's acoustic laboratory.



Vibration standards for equipment supplied to submarines were approved at the government level. These standards were continually tightened. Theoretical research and extensive practical experience gained through numerous submarine acoustic tests allowed us to understand how a submarine's acoustic field is formed, as well as what equipment and structural elements, and at what frequencies, contribute to it. A clear understanding of how to combat this emerged. As a result of the close interaction between science and practice, significant progress was achieved. In the latest modification of Project 667BDRM, the noise level was reduced by a factor of 30 compared to the original. The Americans admitted that we have matched their noise levels.



– Were the first- and second-generation strategic missile carriers equipped with liquid-propellant missiles?



– Project 667BDRM submarines are equipped with Sineva liquid-propellant missiles. Historically, arming submarines with ballistic missiles began with liquid-propellant missiles. There simply weren't any others. A special engineering design bureau (now the V.P. Makeyev State Research Center) was established in Miass to develop naval strategic missile systems.



Liquid-fueled missiles had excellent combat performance, as liquid fuel is more efficient than solid fuel. Moreover, at that time, we didn't have good solid fuel.



But liquid-fueled missiles, despite their tactical effectiveness, probably also create additional problems?



Yes, liquid-fueled missiles pose an increased risk to submarines due to their explosiveness and toxicity. A highly complex system for monitoring the condition of a liquid-fueled missile and preventing accidents is itself potentially dangerous (as confirmed by the K-219 submarine disaster).



Project 667BDRM submarines are very close in performance to third-generation submarines and are armed with the highly advanced V.P. Makeev D-9RMU liquid-propellant missile. Our successful defense of the need for repairs and service life extensions for these submarines and their missile systems served the Navy well in the early 1990s, when political and financial considerations put an end to the Navy's main strike force—third-generation missile carriers.



Second-generation Project 667BDRM missile carriers today form the foundation for the further development of Russia's naval strategic nuclear forces. The development of third-generation missile carriers was necessitated by the transition to solid-fuel ballistic missiles.



– Did the third generation of missile carriers begin with the famous Akula, the largest submarine in the world?



– Yes, the largest and most reliable. Since 1971, the United States began developing the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines, armed with powerful solid-fuel Trident I and Trident II ballistic missiles. In response to the US challenge, the USSR adopted a decree on the creation of a series of third-generation missile submarines armed with solid-fuel missiles (Project 941, codenamed "Akula") and the development of a new, powerful sea-based solid-fuel missile system, the D-19.



As the largest submarine in the world, the Akula is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records. Despite the project's later launch, the lead submarine of Project 941 began sea trials a month before the American Ohio (July 4, 1981). Moreover, the US expenditure on the development of submarines, including the Ohio, is many times greater than ours.



Construction of the Project 941 missile submarines was completed in 1991 with the delivery of the sixth ship, fulfilling the Navy's quota for warheads. A total of 91 first-, second-, and third-generation missile submarines were built, with an average construction rate of over three ships per year.



These unique Project 941 ships, a national treasure and the pride and joy of the Navy, were unable to undergo scheduled factory overhauls due to lack of funds and are now being decommissioned without even half their intended service life. Our voluntary disarmament is being paid for by the Americans.



– And what has this led to?



– In the late 1980s, plans were adopted to develop fourth-generation submarines. However, due to the collapse of the USSR and a lack of funding, the implementation of these plans dragged on for decades. Today, when the country's leadership has come to understand that state interests must be protected by force, and that the military industry, within reasonable limits, promotes progress and enriches, rather than impoverishes, the state, there is hope for the creation of a navy, without which Russian statehood is impossible.



What design solutions ensure the unique reliability of the Project 941 submarine?



"The deployment of two dozen solid-fuel ballistic missiles, almost twice the weight of the American Trident ballistic missiles on the Ohio-class submarine, required the development of a new missile carrier architecture. We proposed placing the missiles between two parallel pressure hulls, enclosed within a single enclosure. Each hull has its own nuclear power plant, powered by its own propeller. The interconnected hulls allow personnel to transfer from one hull to the other if necessary. Any missile failure cannot result in damage to the hull or injury to personnel. What happened on the Kursk (Project 949A) could not have had such catastrophic consequences on the Project 941. On the Akula, the torpedo compartment is designed as a separate module. And a torpedo explosion would not have resulted in the destruction of several forward compartments and the loss of the entire crew.



" "A submarine, especially one like the Akula, is one of the most complex engineering structures ever created by man." It involves nuclear energy, new construction materials, cutting-edge electronics, and cutting-edge hydroacoustics. How are these advances being used in the civilian sectors of the national economy?



– At a Kremlin reception held to celebrate the presentation of State Prizes in June 2007, I had a detailed conversation with Vladimir Putin. After the events in Sakhalin, he expressed the government's desire to develop its own mineral resources using domestic resources. Developing this theme, I cited the example of Norway, which in just the last few decades has become the world's greatest offshore resource extraction power, starting from almost primitive extraction methods.



But our starting point is entirely different. We created our nuclear submarine and surface fleet without any foreign assistance. They looked to us more than we looked to them. In developing Russia's continental shelf, we have the upper hand. If we organize offshore production ourselves, it will accelerate the development of the entire domestic manufacturing and mechanical engineering industry.



The ongoing restructuring of the shipbuilding industry must be infused with a modern, self-evident focus—the construction of production platforms. This approach aligns with state interests, which don't always coincide with the corporate goals of individual monopolies. This highly intelligent and large-scale production would provide highly skilled labor for specialists at shipbuilding and non-shipbuilding enterprises not only in Severodvinsk, but also in the Leningrad cluster, Vyborg, and many other Russian enterprises. Such development of the domestic industry would increase the attractiveness of engineering careers for young people.



God forbid, if offshore development goes abroad, consider it gone forever. And we will be left with the role of errand boys.



We understand perfectly well what we can do ourselves, and where our own experience is insufficient, we need to collaborate with foreign specialists. For example, with the Norwegians, who have experience with subsea injection equipment. But putting foreign specialists in charge of developing the entire field is a mistake from a national perspective. Vladimir Putin asked just one question: "What about profitability?" "



As for design, ours is an order of magnitude cheaper than any foreign company. And if the government wants us to become one of the leading countries, it should finance this construction."



"Especially considering the prospects and the cumulative effect on the development of domestic industry." Sergey Nikitich, is the Rubin Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering involved in the floating nuclear power plant project in any way?



"The Iceberg Central Design Bureau developed the design for the first unit, planned for Severodvinsk. After the technical design was completed, they withdrew from this work. Sevmashpredpriyatie was tasked with producing working drawings. They suggested that we take on this work. But it's unlikely that this first installation will even go into production. Subsequent projects will be at a higher, more modern level. And here we offer our services as developers.



– To create a harmonious, viable engineering object, such as a submarine, its chief designer must unite the creativity of a huge number of co-designers, specialists in their fields. How did you manage to bring this entire complex human system to a common denominator?



– Everyone tried to demonstrate maximum efficiency in their respective areas of work. Of course, mutual adaptation is necessary. Ballistic missile developer V.P. Makeyev wanted the missile to be longer and thicker. This would improve its performance characteristics. But the submarine's dimensions are limited by basing conditions, maneuverability when entering and leaving the base, the depth of the water, etc. Acceptable compromise solutions had to be found with the missile specialists and the military.



The fundamental concept behind the sonar system (SAS) was a direct proportionality between the sonar system's efficiency and the antenna area. Okeanpribor proposed a submarine-based SAS design in the form of a satellite with deployed solar panels, which would allow for listening to everything "beeping and moving" at sea, without taking into account two factors. First, the submarine must "listen" while underway, and it's difficult to imagine such a design underway. Second, the level of interference affects the sonar system's efficiency. Ultimately, through a collaborative effort, they arrived at the right solution. And the submarine turned out to be unique. But for this to happen, all teams involved must work together, without hogging the spotlight. Then, both on the submarine and in the state, everything will function reliably, creating the necessary "buoyancy reserve."



(Atomic Strategy Magazine, No. 31, July 2007)