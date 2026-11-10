Read the source text here.

Subscribe to Joel Bowman - Notes from the End of the World, click here

Subscribe to John Shanahan - Energy And The Modern World

The Blue Tsunami

On promises broken, two types of TDS, mainstream media slop and plenty more...

Joel Bowman

Nov 05, 2026

“Falsehood flies, and the Truth comes limping after it.” — Jonathan Swift, The Art of Political Lying (1710)

[Nota Bene: A big thanks to all our dear Notes members who took the time to hit “Restack” and “Like” on our last few essays. The increased engagement really amplifies our message across the Substack network, which helps… a lot!



If you’ve got a moment and you enjoy today’s missive, please hit those “Restack” and “Like” buttons again today. Thanks in advance ~ JB]

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Buenos Aires, Argentina...

Hark, dear reader! For the people have spoken!

With hope in their hearts... wax in their ears... and pegs on their noses... wide-eyed voters headed to the polls earlier this week to participate in that most time-dishonored tradition: choosing between the lesser of two evils.

As expected, the Democrats took both the House and the Senate, as well as a slew of key gubernatorial victories deep into red territory. The papers were soon awash with news of the “blue tsunami”...

A blue tsunami crashes down on Donald Trump ~ Bloomberg A blue tsunami drowned the GOP Congress ~ MS Now The blue tsunami sparks joy, hope and mockery in Europe ~ Politico

Ah, not so fast! So cautioned the mirthless tsk-tskers over at, of all outlets, the New York Times...

Everyone’s Talking About the ‘Blue Tsunami.’ In Japan, It’s Complicated.

Even in victory, the paper scolded, we must abide by the iron-clad laws of cultural sensitivity. The Old Wet Blanket took the opportunity to castigate the New York Post for featuring on its front page a depiction of the president being swamped by the iconic Hokusai masterpiece, “The Great Wave.”

Most likely, they were just jealous they didn’t think of the gag first. Not wishing to offend readers, the paper carried an image (of the very same image) in its own story...

CONTINUE READING

COMMENTS

Alistair Pope - Australia

Three broken promises. What a lying politician!

How many promises were kept? Please list six.

Time for you to post Moronicity and maybe ‘Americanize’ the enclosure.

The USA is about to get everything Dumbocracy brings …. The letter from Rep. Adam Smith, a Washington state Democrat who is in line to become chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, makes clear that many programs and policy issues, as well as defense spending writ large, are set to be put under the microscope when the Democrats take control of Congress in the new year.

“We must thoroughly review our national defense strategy and develop a more realistic and sustainable approach that does not require a defense budget in excess of $1 trillion or paid for through draconian cuts to critical domestic programs,” Smith wrote in his ‘dear colleagues’ letter.

Apparently, the current committee had no idea what it was doing ….

Two Types of TDS

Once again, Trump has defied the odds and achieved what many thought impossible: losing “bigly” to a new wave of “Democratic Socialists” who think the jury is still out on “seizing the means of production” and that “homeownership is a weapon of white supremacy.” (That’s Cea Weaver, Mayor Mamdani’s Housing Tsar. Really. Google it.)

For the millions of Americans suffering Type I TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome), the election results represent a pivotal victory in the eternal struggle of pure good versus evil incarnate.

For those with Type II TDS (Trump Devotion Syndrome), it was a slap in the face with a cold, wet fish.

In truth, and to the disappointment of many, Donald Trump is neither demigod nor fallen angel. He is but a man... a featherless biped like the rest of us... apt to put his pants on one leg at a time... then fall flat on his face anyway.

But let us not judge him by impossible, Biblical standards. Nor by the lowly measures of the long-disgraced popular press. Nor even by the democratic “will of the majority,” for as we have seen time and again, human beings are no less fallible simply because they form a consensus, a mobjority.

Let us instead examine the man by his own words... and see how he has measured up to the promises that fell, like so many bombs from the deep blue yonder, from his presidential lips.

Objective readers (we know you’re out there!) will recall, with crystal clarity, Trump’s key promises on the campaign trail, back in 2024. Herewith, a few worth reprising...

By Their Deeds…

On July 18, 2024, during his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, the party’s new old nominee stared down the teleprompter and boldly declared...

“I will end the devastating inflation crisis immediately, bring down interest rates, and lower the cost of energy...” “Prices will start to come down.”

And yet... according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices did no such thing. In fact, they rose 6.1 % during Trump’s first 20 months in office. The latest inflation print (from September), came in at 3.7% year-over-year... higher than the 3% he inherited in January 2025.

As for energy costs, they are up 20.4% over the year to September. Not down, just to be clear. Up.

Now, your editor is no math whizz... but some quick, back-of-the-envelope calculations suggest that Pledge No.1 was... not fulfilled.

Next...

Having wooed and dazzled those gathered with one bold promise, Mr. Trump moved swiftly onto another, even more impressive target...

“And we will reduce our debt, $36 trillion. We will start reducing that, and we will also reduce your taxes still further...” “We’ll start paying off debt and start lowering taxes even further.”

How the conservative hearts must have been set aflutter! How the small government libertarian knees must have trembled!

And yet...

According to the Congressional Budget Office figures, the national debt went (can you believe it?) UP during the past two years.

Again, for avoidance of doubt, that’s up... as in, “not down.”

And it didn’t just inch higher, either. From January 2025 through November 2026, the federal debt surged from $36.2 trillion… to $40.5 trillion. A non-trivial $4.3 trillion increase, in other words, or roughly 12%.

Federal deficits also went up. At $1.99 trillion, this year’s shortfall represents the largest annual deficit in five years, since the dark days of pandemic hysteria. Meanwhile, interest payments alone this year reached $1.36 trillion, an all time record.

As for reducing taxes, what are tariffs if not a tax on the end user? Producers aren’t idiots, after all. (Even foreign ones!) When slapped with additional taxes, duties, and tariffs, manufacturers merely shunt the extra load down the line... until it lands in the consumer’s lap.

The figures vary, of course, but estimates from the Tax Foundation, Tax Policy Center and Yale Budget Lab suggest somewhere in the range of $1,800–$2,200 was added to the average American household’s expenses over 2025 and 2026 as a direct result of Trump’s tariffs.

In other words… as long as 40.5 is bigger than 36.2… and 2,000 is bigger than zero… the numerate observer would have to deliver a “not fulfilled” verdict on Pledge #2.

But it was perhaps the third strike that was the fatal blow…

Eric Jelinski - Canada

The tsunami is a new broom, many new brooms, cleaning out the corruption.

Sherri Lange - Canada

Grief and shock pouring in from all sources, Europe not excluded.

Good to recall Mencken.

H.L. Mencken said: “Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.” He also described democracy as a “pathetic belief in the collective wisdom of individual ignorance.”