Read the source text here.

Subscribe to the Eurasia Review, click here.

Subscribe to John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World

Key Takeaways:

The 2026 midterm Democratic surge, including gains in former Republican strongholds such as Texas and Kansas, is attributed to voter frustration over high prices, tariffs and the Iran war, which an Economist/YouGov survey found 57 percent of Americans considered a wrong decision.

Gasoline prices rose 34.2 percent and energy prices 20.4 percent year-on-year, amplifying cumulative inflation concerns and turning the election into a referendum on affordability rather than a clear endorsement of Democratic policies.

While a Democratic Congress may increase oversight of foreign and trade policy, the president retains substantial authority over military command, negotiations and tariff powers, so the electoral shift is expected to constrain but not end Trump’s executive influence.

The historic Democratic tsunami in the 2026 United States midterm elections is a reflection of the disconnect between the foreign policy priorities and the economic realities of ordinary Americans, who failed to resonate with the urgency and needs of the war. Those who voted overwhelmingly for Trump and the Republicans during the previous presidential election are now voting predominantly for the Democrats.

From Texas and Kansas to South Carolina and Ohio, the Democratic surge has dominated once considered reliable Republican strongholds. Chief among the core factors have been economic frustration, disillusionment with the Iran war and dissatisfaction with tariffs.

Trump’s original America First doctrine resonated with voters who at that time were weary of Washington’s costly overseas commitments at the expense of domestic priorities. But the Iran war earlier this year ironically backfired on the doctrine and the hope of the people.

The average Americans have failed to resonate with the needs, scale and urgency of the war, and the thought is that Washington had once again been drawn or even misled into a confrontation whose benefits remained uncertain but which costs have been skyrocketing at the expense of the people’s livelihoods.

The contradiction has become increasingly difficult to defend, and reflected in the Economist/YouGov survey that found that 57% of Americans believed that the Iran war had been a wrong decision, compared with only 23% who supported it.

Economic Frustration and the Electoral Backlash

The Democratic Party succeeded in maintaining traditional supporters while attracting independent and moderate voters who had greater discontent with the administration. Traditionally bright red states and places like Texas and Kansas have turned blue, and Republicans have been given the biggest blow yet in decades.

On a year-on-year basis, gasoline prices increased 34.2%, while energy prices rose 20.4% and this sustained inflationary pressure affected the millions of American families that have already been grappling with rising housing, food, healthcare and transportation expenses.

It is vital to note also that American frustration with high prices did not begin with the Iran conflict, but as a result of the cumulative inflation experienced during the Biden administration had affected households and even when annual inflation moderated, the prices of many essential goods and services basically remained elevated.

For ordinary Americans, the distinction between Biden led inflation and remained sustained or aggravated under Trump became politically less relevant. What mattered tio them, at least for now, was that the promised economic relief had failed to materialize, further hampered by the need to finance a war they failed to resonate.

The Collapse of Republican Electoral Strongholds

The Democrats enjoyed improved support among almost all key groups, approximately 70% of voters under the age of 30 and around 60% of Hispanic voters and occurred across multiple demographic groups, including in states where Republican victories had previously appeared secure.

The Democratic victories in Texas, Kansas, Iowa and South Carolina have showcased how dramatic the shift of the electoral landscape.

The absence of Trump’s distinctive personal appeal has also been a factor, as argued by Trump himself. The party’s main electoral strategy depended heavily on the president’s political identity, but many of the candidates lacked the ability to mobilise irregular voters or sustain enthusiasm beyond the core MAGA base.

The Democrats have successfully transformed the election into a referendum on affordability, accountability and presidential overreach.

It is worth noting that the Democratic victory should not naturally be interpreted as an overwhelming endorsement of what the Democratic is trying to bring to the picture, but more of a message of protest and resentment against current policies of the Republican administration.

Why the World May Welcome a Divided Washington

For many governments frustrated by Trump’s unpredictable trade measures and transactional diplomacy, a more balanced political power in Washington is seen to offer a degree of relief.

Greater congressional oversight is hoped to moderate and soften the administration’s most disruptive and consequential decisions, and provide alternative channels of diplomatic engagement.

Japan and South Korea have strong reasons to monitor these closely, with both relying heavily on the American security umbrella while also facing pressure over trade balances, tariffs, industrial investments and defence burden-sharing.

With the White House now weakened, both governments may perceive greater openings to negotiate implementation schedules, review investment commitments and resist additional tariff demands. However, Trump still retains considerable authority over trade policy through powers previously delegated by Congress, including using veto power.

For China, even with a Democrat controlled Congress, Beijing still is cognisant that the Democrats still have similar wariness over China’s rise and policies and a Democratic congressional control is therefore unlikely to produce a retreat from American competition with Beijing.

Europe, Ukraine and the Risks of a Constrained Presidency

For Europe and Ukraine, the context is more complex. A stronger Democratic controlled Congress could provide additional political support for Ukraine, further deepen the scrutiny of American dealings with Moscow and increase pressure on White House to maintain commitments to NATO allies.

Ukraine may therefore welcome this prospect and European governments could similarly benefit from stronger congressional engagement on transatlantic security.Trump could still maintain the overwhelming control over negotiations with Moscow, and the form and volume of assistance to Kyiv. There is also the prospect where a politically constrained Trump might choose to be more assertive internationally to compensate for diminished domestic legislative opportunities.

Why Trump Remains Powerful Despite the Congressional Defeat

Under the American constitutional system, the president retains extensive authority over foreign relations, military command, executive administration and the implementation of existing federal laws.

In trade policy, he can continue to rely on delegated legal powers to impose or adjust certain tariffs.The presidential veto is another powerful instrument as overriding a veto requires a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate.

The coming danger for his remaining presidency is not simply a hostile Congress, but that little is done to restore the faith and trust of the people that have supported the Party and him previously.The message from the electorate was ultimately about how American power abroad must ultimately be justified by the sense of security, prosperity and confidence it delivers at home.

And when the costs and risks of that power have overridden the benefits, even the strongest political movements can face a decisive reckoning.

About Collins Chong Yew Keat

Collins Chong Yew Keat has been serving in University of Malaya, the top university in Malaysia for more than 9 years. His areas of interests include strategic and security studies, American foreign policy and power analysis and has published various publications on numerous platforms including books and chapter articles. He is also a regular contributor in providing op-eds for both the local and international media on various contemporary global issues and regional affairs since 2007.