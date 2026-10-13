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John Shanahan
Oct 14Edited

Dear Aleksandr,

Thanks for reading the article by Jonathan Cohler and your comment.

Here are thoughts from a structural engineer who doesn't have the science knowledge of most others on both sides of this climate debate.

I think that incomplete, scientifically-inappropriate, static, average-temperature models of spatial and time varying weather processes can provide useful conservative overestimates of CO2's influence on temperature because they assume that all the LWIR, long wave infrared radiation, acts on atmospheric CO2, when in fact a significant amount of the sun's energy in the oceans and on the land is transferred to the water cycle, and weather related kinetic energy in the lower atmosphere. So they overestimate the temperature change due to LWIR and if they conclude that that influence is negligibly small, then there could be no need to go into more detail.

Jonathan Cohlers article is important because of its absolute correctness and beautiful simplicity. Why have so many sceptics been arguing with each other in such unpleasant manner for decades? Why have some pro-nuclear organizations been going along with faux man-made global warming alarmists?

On another topic:

Some good scientists could address this question I am interested in., Most climate publications analyze CO2's influence on temperature change in units of POWER (watts or joules/second). But continuously changing weather is caused by WORK or changing energy from one form to another. POWER is a static characteristic with little correlation to details of dynamic weather. WORK is a dynamic characteristic that people live with daily, understand, and it actually relates to dynamic weather.

If climate studies were about WORK not POWER, we would learn more about the influence of the Second Law of Thermodynamics, that after work is done, less useful work can be done with the new form of energy. We could also learn about the universal Principle of Least Work in Nature and its implications for changes in the weather due to a change in atmospheric CO2 concentration.

But many scientists studying Earth's static average atmospheric temperature or the GMST, global mean sea temperature, using only parameters of POWER, dismiss parameters of WORK needed to understand weather. The idea of Earth's average climate is a mathematical construct with little meaning to actual spatially and time varying regional climates.

Nature always follows the Principle of LEAST WORK. A structure responds to a load with the least amount of internal force and deformation. A river always flows from a lake in the mountains down to the oceans, never flowing uphill on its way to the sea. Storms weaken when the energy source is reduced or stopped.

Man-made climate change alarmists and some man-made climate change sceptics pursue deficient models and are involved in endless unpleasant arguments to defend their ideas.

People don't always follow the Principal of Least Work. They can make things needlessly complicated and cause far more work than necessary.

If the only parameters in a climate model are static average POWER of the Sun's energy entering the top of the atmosphere, static average POWER of Long Wave Infrared Radiation leaving the surfaces of the oceans and land, POWER spectral flux versus frequency of outbound Infrared Radiation in the upper atmosphere, almost nothing can be concluded about all the events and parameters of actual weather. Statements about static global average temperature change have no basis in actual dynamic atmospheric science.

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Howard Dewhirst's avatar
Howard Dewhirst
Oct 15

So the pics were uk weather? I saw a similar on German tv with WUWT I THINK

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