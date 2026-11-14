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A valley near Airolo, Ticino

From John Shanahan’s hikes across Switzerland (1983 - 1988)

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Abstract:

Climate alarmists, the press/media, and politicians say we must achieve net zero CO2 by 2050 to avoid catastrophic global warming. In reality, all humanity and all life on Earth benefit from the increased atmospheric CO2 and the slight temperature increase.

In Part 1, we presented scientific arguments to show how increased CO2 and warmer temperatures benefit humanity and all life on Earth. [i] In this Part 2, we discuss why a growing number of independent scientists and engineers argue that CO2 does not cause any measurable global warming. Part 3 will present how and why increased CO2 does not cause extreme climate/weather conditions. In the concluding Part 4, [ii] we present recommendations for policymakers.

Introduction:

In this study, we set out facts and scientific principles consistent with established laws of physics, chemistry, and thermodynamics to state that greenhouse gases (GHGs) and the greenhouse effect (GHE) do not measurably warm the Earth. The concept that it does is, at best, a 100-year-old myth. The absorption and re-emission of longwave infrared radiation (LWIR) from the Earth’s surface does not cause any measurable warming of the Earth.[iii] It also raises the concern that the UN IPCC and NASA/NOAA do not address all of the sources of heat that warm the Earth. Nor consider the many natural forces and cycles that cause weather and climate variations that operate at the Astronomical, Endo-Earth, and Bio-Earth levels. Their well-published and promoted Earth Energy Budget needs serious revisions or to be discarded.

Two main concepts describe atmospheric physics and thermodynamics, and each plays a vital role in understanding how the Sun warms the Earth and how the Earth cools. The first is the Radiative Transfer Concept (RTC), and the second is the Heat Transport Concept (HTC). They are both essential and must be studied to understand our weather and climate systems fully. RTC needs an understanding of quantum physics, radiation, photons, absorption/emissions, etc. HTC needs an understanding of the more mundane science of atmospheric thermodynamics, convection, latent heat, conduction, evaporation-condensation, air and ocean circulations, etc.

Radiation Transfer Concept-RTC.

The Sun provides most of the energy [iv] needed to warm the Earth to a comfortable and sustainable level for all life. Solar radiation (photons) readily crosses the vacuum of space and arrives at Earth’s Top Of Atmosphere (TOA) at the speed of light. We see a simplified conceptual model of this radiation in Figure 1, showing the wavelength/ frequency, amplitude, and direction of propagation. These electromagnetic energy rays are emitted over a broad set of vibrational frequencies called the spectrum, spanning 20 orders of magnitude. When averaged over the spherical world, this radiant energy arrives at TOA at 1,366 W/m2 with an average of 340 Watts per square meter (W/m2). [v] About 30% of the 340 W/m2 is reflected in space, leaving 240 W/m2 for the Earth. One-third is absorbed by the atmosphere and two-thirds by the surface (oceans + lands). The high-energy UV radiation warms the air mostly by photodissociation and photoionization. In this process, the solar radian electromagnetic energy is converted to kinetic energy and physical heat through collisions with air molecules. At the surface, about 67% warms and then cools by local physical heat processes like conduction, convection, and latent heat, and 33% by radiation. Most of this radiation exits directly into space through an “atmospheric window” at frequencies not absorbable by GHGs. It’s estimated that only about 0.09 W [vi] of the solar energy absorbed by the surface is radiated through a trivially small amount of CO2, the non-water vapor greenhouse gasses (GHGs).

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (UN IPCC), NASA, the press/media, and politicians actively promote the idea that Greenhouse Gases and the Greenhouse Effect (GHG and GHE) are the sole cause of Global Warming. Further, they assert that only human-made GHGs, especially CO2, accumulate in the atmosphere and, unless checked, will cause a runaway-disastrous rise in temperature. To this end, The USA, The European Union, and other former colonies passed laws mandating multi-trillion-dollar technologies and equipment to reduce atmospheric CO2 and other GHGs. However, the science used by the UN IPCC, NASA, and most USA/EU universities remains untested and can’t even unexplainably use established laws of physics, chemistry, and thermodynamics. In essence, the IPCC claims that these greenhouse gasses already contribute about 33 degrees C to the average global temperature and will continue to increase with increased quantities of human-made CO2/GHGs. In Summary, the TRC is based on three false assumptions:

1) When a photon’s electromagnetic energy is absorbed by CO2, it warms the CO2 molecule with physical heat. This heat is then shared with other air molecules, and the atmosphere warms. The energized CO2 molecule will then re-emit a comparable photon, and the process is repeated hundreds/thousands of times before its heat/energy finally exits into space.

2) Half of all the re-emitted photons go upward, as described in 1). But half are radiated downward, are re-absorbed by the surface, and warm it.

3) The Sun provides Earth with only enough energy to give the planet an average global temperature of -18°C. However, measurements tell us that the average global temperature is about 15°C. Therefore, they claim that CO2 and the GHE provide the missing 33°C heat.

Together, these concepts allegedly warm the Earth by first converting the photon’s Electromagnetic Energy (EMI) into physical heat. Secondly, this process delays the release of the original photon energy into space, allowing heat to accumulate and delaying its exit to space. The details of their false science and the errors in their explanation are provided in this article, Revised, Why All the Fuss About CO2 and the Greenhouse Effect.[vii]

Heat Transport Concept, or HTC is the second step towards what happens to the EMI energy of these photons as they approach the surface. Some will be reflected in space; for example, in Antarctica, nearly 100% of the time is reflected in space by the ice and snow. Some will be scattered in the atmosphere and cause no measurable warming of anything. Most of these photons are visible light and Infrared and are not readily absorbed by the air. Nearly all of these photons are absorbed by the surface, the dense solid matter and liquid part, and warms it. This process of photon absorption by the surface and warming is called thermalization, and we now discuss the Heat Transport Concept or HTC.

The atmosphere generally does not warm the surface because the air is usually cooler than the surface. We know this based on the established atmospheric Temperature Lapse Rates. For example, the dry air lapse rate is 9.8°C per Km of altitude. This means that the atmospheric temperature cools by 9.8°C for each kilometer of altitude up to the top of the troposphere.

According to the Second Law of thermodynamics, heat can only flow from a warmer object to a colder object, never the other way around. The RTC espoused by the UN IPCC violates this Second Law, thereby falsifying their point 2) above.

Nitrogen, Oxygen, argon, and water vapor comprise more than 99% of the atmosphere. The air’s optical depth, or transparency close to the surface, is very opaque. This ensures that almost 100% of resonant Longwave Infrared Radiation (LWIR) photons emitted by the surface will be absorbed by GHGs and immediately thermalized within the first several millimeters of altitude.[viii] This means that the resonant photon will be immediately absorbed by a CO2 molecule and become energized. As described by the UN IPCC theory, an energized CO2 molecule could spontaneously re-emit the absorbed photon in about half a second. However, within a millionth/billionth of a second, that energized CO2 molecule will physically collide with a non-GHG molecule. The impact of the collision will heat the non-GHG molecule and de-energize the CO2 molecule. So, the initial photon has disappeared, and its electromagnetic energy is changed to physical heat and dispersed throughout the atmosphere, adding a tiny bit of warmth to the air. The detailed process is described in Part 2, pages 5-6 of this paper:

https://www.academia.edu/125385952/Revised_J_why_all_the_fuss_with_CO2_and_the_Greenhouse_effect.

Conclusion.

This CO2 photon absorption and immediate collision-thermalization process dominates throughout the troposphere. This means that the CO2 resonant LWIR radiation energy radiating from the surface is saturated to extinction by an overabundance of CO2/GHG molecules. No resonant photons are left in the troposphere for the CO2 molecule to absorb. This is readily visible in Figure 2 by the presence of the CO2 notch, the top red arrow. In the stratosphere and mesosphere where the molecules are few and far apart, we see an increase in the CO2 spontaneous re-emissions implying a reverse-thermalization [ix] and the re-emitted photons exits to space. The UN IPCC claim that CO2/GHGs are the primary cause of global warming is thus falsified by the above explanation, which is consistent with established laws of science and combined with the absence of any scientific test data.

This makes two powerful cases: First, we can safely abandon the goal and costs of Net Zero and Carbon Capture and Sequestration. Even when atmospheric CO2 doubles or quadruples, there is no risk of a catastrophic, run-away global warming threat. Second, the press/media, politicians, and compromised scientists will also say that we should reduce and remove CO2 from the air just to be sure. But it’s a fact that about 50 times more CO2 is dissolved in the oceans than in the air. Henry’s Law tells us nature apportions how much CO2 goes into the air and how much goes into the oceans based only on the temperature of the water’s surface. More CO2 flows from the oceans to the air during a hot sunny day. And in cold winters, more CO2 will flow from the air into the oceans and all water on Earth. Imagine the silliness of spending $ billions/trillions to remove CO2 from the air and then have the oceans immediately replace it.

In summary, we find that CO2/GHG absorption of LWIR energy emitted by the surface provides negligible physical heat in the troposphere. Consequently, the GHG/GHE provides near zero of the missing heat that the IPCC attributes to the GHGs and the GHE.

Figure 2

Lack of outgoing CO2 emitted radiation-Thermalization Spike of outgoing CO2 emitted radiation - reverse thermalization

Sources and References.

[i ]

https://www.academia.edu/125517925/Revised_the_benefits_of_increased_CO2_and_warmer_temperatures_Part

[ii]

https://www.academia.edu/125804621/A_SIMPLIFIED_EXPLANATION_OF_CLIMATE_SCIENCE_FOR_POLICYMAKERS_AND_HIGH_SCHOOL_AND_UNIVERSITY_LEVEL_SCIENCE_STUDENTS

[iii] Dr. Brendan Godwin provides a comprehensive and easy to understand scientific refutation of the UN IPCC Radiative Transport Theory. Read the article Critical analysis of Robert Wentworth’s How the Greenhouse effect warms a Planet.

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/377727824_Critical_analysis_of_Robert_Wentworth’s_How_the_Greenhouse_effect_warms_a_planet.

[iv]

Read How the Sun warms the Earth and how the Earth Cools; “Abstract. Dozens of natural forces and cycles dominate the Earth’s weather, climate, and climate change, some acting independently and others in complex interacting among and......”

https://www.academia.edu/116354098/How_Does_the_Sun_Heat_the_Earth_and_how_does_the_Earth_cool_2_

[v] The 340 W is the value used by the UN IPCC based on their application of the Stephan-Boltzman equation based on the projection of the Eart as a flat disc. This has been disputed by Ned Nikolov and Karl Zeller that have integrated the the TSI arriving on a spherical Earth. As a result the UN IPPC missing heat of 33 K in now estimated at 90 K. Read the pape Thermal Enhancement on Planetary Bodies and the Relevance of the Molar Mass Version of the Ideal Gas Law to the Null Hypothesis of Climate Change by Robert Ian Holmes, 2018,

https://www.academia.edu/113418252/Thermal_Enhancement_on_Planetary_Bodies_and_the_Relevance_of_the_Molar_Mass_Version_of_the_Ideal_Gas_Law_to_the_Null_Hypothesis_of_Climate_Change

[vi] Read the article “How the Sun warms the Earth, and how the Earth cools.”

https://www.academia.edu/116354098/How_Does_the_Sun_Heat_the_Earth_and_how_does_the_Earth_cool_2_

[vii] Read the article Revised, Why can’t CO2 and greenhouse effect cause global warming

https://www.academia.edu/76652255/Revised_Why_cant_CO2_and_greenhouse_effect_cause_global_warming and article Revised, why all the fuss with CO2 and the greenhouse effect

https://www.academia.edu/125385952/Revised_J_why_all_the_fuss_with_CO2_and_the_Greenhouse_effect

[viii]

Watch Tom Nelson podcast/Markus Ott video explaining this thermalization process.

https://video.search.yahoo.com/search/video?fr=mcafee&p=Tom+Nelson+and+Markus+Ott+podcast+thermolization&type=E210US1494G0#id=1&vid=09e99aa29540d0205026a550e7f9d0c4&action=click

[ix] Outgoing longwave radiation-Relationship to greenhouse effect

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Outgoing_longwave_radiation#/media/File:Spectral_Greenhouse_Effect.png

https://www.academia.edu/125516104/THE_BENEFITS_OF_CO2_PART_2_CO2_does_not_cause_global_warming

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