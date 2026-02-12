Like many events in life, the first meeting of John Shanahan and Michael Hancock in 2010 was so unlikely that it could have never happened. We talked for a few minutes, went our separate ways, and didn’t meet again until two years later, when John made an effort to connect for reasons of his work in public education about energy in the modern world. The partnership since 2012 has been tremendous. We built three websites and now have moved to Substack. We have connections with people in a wide range professions on all continents. Michael is a package of talent, knowledge, wisdom, and friendship that is rare. The ideas developed on Michael Hancock’s Substack - Undercurrent fit very well with content on John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy For The Modern World.

His essay, The Beauty of Balance: Urgency, Authority, and the Republic is extremely important in describing how America has to get back on track in government at all levels. This correction is also needed so we will have the energy production and distribution needed to do everything to continue as a long-term world leader.

Will the future of the United States be like this:

Glenn Canyon Dam on the Colorado River in Arizona

Or will America be like this?