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Cotton Mather (1663-1728), the most prolific intellectual figure in colonial America, was the direct political heir of the republican founders of the Massachusetts Bay Colony.

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T he celebration of the 250th anniversary of our Declaration of Independence has become a controversial topic. Ths is partly because the current leadership of the United States has no clue about why our republic was founded and is desecrating the principles of the American Revolution with gaudy, violent, and culturally depraved activities. Thoughtful citizens, when looking at the destruction wrought by the United States of America upon the peoples and nations of the world, as well as the physical and moral poverty of our own people, may ask themselves: Has our nation become merely a stronger, more disproportionately monstrous version of the evil British Empire that we intended to defeat in 1776? The truth of the matter is that our revolution against the British Empire changed the future course of human history and created the potential for billions of people on this planet to liberate themselves from slavery and oppression. For that reason, our nation and its guiding principles have been under uninterrupted attack for the last 250 years, including the assassinations of Presidents Lincoln, Garfield, McKinley, and Kennedy, as well as assassinations of civil rights leaders like Malcolm X and Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. It would be absurd to view each of these murders as an isolated event carried out by a “lone assassin.” They must be seen as part of ongoing efforts to prevent our nation from fulfilling its intended mission. Mankind needs us to return to our founding principles and to become a force for good and justice in the world. As Dr. King told us, “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice;” It may be the response of the younger generation in our republic to the horrific genocide against the children of Gaza that restores our anti-colonial revolutionary identity.

Mather collaborated directly with his protégé, the young Benjamin Franklin, whom he deployed around the world to advance the republican cause. Franklin would later write to Mather’s son Samuel regarding the Essays: “if I have been, as you seem to think, a useful Citizen, the Publick owes the Advantage of it to that Book.” Above, a drawing of the young Franklin.

The purpose of my preliminary study of Cotton Mather’s (1663-1728) Essays to Do Good, is to give the American people a tool to aid us in rediscovering our soul. Cotton Mather’s work inspired the inhabitants of the Massachusetts Bay Colony, who had fled from religious persecution abroad to arrive on the shores of this continent and establish a new form of government dedicated to the proposition that “all men are created equal.”

Cotton Mather’s father, Increase Mather, the first president of Harvard College, who promoted the writings of Plato and Johannes Kepler, was a close collaborator of John Winthrop Sr. in the original Massachusetts Bay Colony. Winthrop’s son, John Winthrop Jr., had reportedly engaged in a brief correspondence with Europe’s brilliant philosopher/scientist Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz, and shared his philosophical outlook. (1) According to historian H. Graham Lowry, “Winthrop [Sr.] and his followers established an elected legislature— which soon created the world’s first system of public education. They drafted a constitution and code of laws known as the ‘Body of Liberties,’ and used the only printing press in the colony to make them available to all citizens, to protect them from ‘arbitrary government.’ ”

Cotton Mather’s most important student was the scientist and founding father of our republic, Benjamin Franklin.

Whenever one is preparing for a battle which requires courage and fortitude, whether in the physical or spiritual domain, as Lyndon LaRouche used to tell a group of his younger associates as we prepared to run for office, the most important enemy to vanquish is that within yourself. If one intends to be a champion of the good, then one must conquer those voices of doubt and negativity which prevent one from taking the needed action. One must do, in effect, what Hamlet failed to do (“Conscience doth make cowards of us all”). Hamlet was unwilling to separate his own identity and action from the corruption which permeated the whole of Denmark at the time, and found himself paralyzed and incapable of acting for the good. You will see as you read some of the excerpts below why an elderly Ben Franklin wrote the following in a letter to Cotton Mather’s son Samuel on May 12, 1794:

Permit me to mention one little Instance, which tho’ it relates to my self, will not be quite uninteresting to you. When I was a Boy, I met with a Book intitled Essays to Do Good, which I think was written by your Father. It had been so little regarded by a former Possessor, that several Leaves of it were torn out: But the Remainder gave me such a Turn of thinking as to have an Influence on my Conduct thro’ Life; for I have always set a greater Value on the Character of a Doer of Good, than on any other kind of Reputation; and if I have been, as you seem to think, a useful Citizen, the Publick owes the Advantage of it to that Book…. The last Time I saw your Father was in the Beginning of 1724. When I visited him after my first Trip to Pennsylvania. He receiv’d me in his Library, and on my taking Leave show’d me a shorter way out of the House thro’ a narrow Passage which was cross’d by a Beam overhead. We were still talking as I withdrew, he accompanying me behind, and I turning partly towards him, when he said hastily Stoop, Stoop! I did not understand him till I felt my Head hit against the Beam. He was a Man that never miss’d any Occasion of giving Instruction, and upon this he said to me, You are young and have the World before you; Stoop as you go through it, and you will miss many hard thumps. This Advice, thus beat into my head has frequently been of use to me, and I often think of it when I see Pride mortified, & Misfortunes brought upon People by their carrying their Heads too high.

If Cotton Mather’s Essays had such a profound impact on the life of Benjamin Franklin, they must be a good starting point for Americans to locate the true spirit of the American Revolution.

The first chapter appears in full below:

Such glorious things are spoken in the oracles of God, concerning them who devise good, that A BOOK OF GOOD DEVICES may reasonably demand attention and acceptance from those who have any impressions: of the most reasonable religion upon them:, I am devising such a book; but at the same time offering a sorrowful demonstration, that if men would set themselves to devise good, a world of good might be done more than is now done, in this “present evil world.” Much is requisite to be done that the great God and his CHRIST may be more known and served in the world; and that the errors which prevent men from glorifying their Creator and Redeemer may be rectified. Much is necessary to be done that the evil manners of the world, by which men are drowned in perdition, may be reformed; and mankind rescued from the epidemical corruption which has overwhelmed it. Much must be done that the miseries of the world may have suitable remedies provided for them; and that the wretched may be relieved and comforted. The world contains, it is supposed, about a thousand millions of inhabitants. What an ample field do these afford, for doing good! In a word, the kingdom of God in the world calls for innumerable services from us. To do such things is to do good. Those men devise good, who form plans which have such a tendency, whether the objects be of a temporal or spiritual nature. You see the general matter, appearing as yet but a chaos, which is to be wrought upon. O! that the good Spirit of God may now fall upon us, and carry on the glorious work which lies before us!

What becomes clear (if it isn’t already) as one reads the essays, is that Mather has the wonderfully optimistic view that every problem on Earth presents an opportunity for one to do good. This is not merely in the spiritual sense, but very much in the physical sense of alleviating hardship and suffering for fellow members of the human race.

The second essay, “The Reward of Well-doing,” presents us with a real challenge, if we understand it as a polemic against the attitude of many of us, who, when confronted with an unexpected problem, say, “Oh d***, what a mess. Why do I have to deal with this?” (I am reminded here of a ChineseAmerican engineer, who described his efforts in building great water projects as a process of running into problems and solving them. His gleeful expressions of “Oh, we have a problem!” —knowing that would impel him to future discoveries— has not left me, especially because it was in such contrast with the prevailing reaction to obstacles placed in our path. But what is an “obstacle,” but an opportunity to do good?)

Cotton’s father, Increase Mather, was a close ally of John Winthrop’s son, John Winthrop Jr., and went on to lead the republican effort to establish the Massachusetts Charter in the colonies.

From Mather:

A man must look upon himself as dignified and gratified by God, when an opportunity to do good is put into his hands: He must embrace it with rapture, as enabling him to answer the great end of his being. He must manage it with rapturous delight as a most suitable business, as a most precious privilege. He must “sing in those ways of the Lord,” wherein he cannot but find himself while he is doing good. As the saint of old sweetly sang, “I was glad when they said unto me, let us go into the house of the LORD;” so ought we to be glad when any opportunity of doing good is presented to us. We should need no arguments to incline us to entertain the offer, but should naturally fly into the matter, as most agreeable to that “divine nature” of which we are made partakers. It should gratify us wonderfully, as much as if an Ingot of gold were presented to us!

Mather goes on to challenge his readers, who, like so many people we each know, may not always joyfully embrace the opportunities presented to do good:

I will only say, that if any of my readers are strangers to such a disposition as this, and do not consider themselves enriched and favoured of God when he employs them in doing good—with such persons I have done, and would beg them to lay the book aside; it will be irksome to carry on any further conversation with them….

Though the assertion may fly like a chainshot amongst us, and rake down all before it, I will again and again assert, that every one of us might do more good than he does: and fore this is the first proposal I would make— Tо be exceedingly humbled that we have done so little good in the world.

Mather develops this polemic by denouncing those who, upon their deathbed, have no pang of conscience over not having done enough good.

The most useful men in the world have gone out of it, crying, “Lord, forgive our sins of omission!” Many a good man, who has been peculiarly conscientious about the profitable employment of his time, has had his deathbed rendered uneasy by this reflection, “the loss of time now lies heavy upon me!”

Whereas, the man who has no uneasiness about good that he neglected to do has “never performed one good work in all his life!” In fact, Mather corrects himself, he was never alive but dead the whole time.

There is much more to these essays than will be presented here, including a profound discussion of the union of faith and works, which will be left for the reader to delve into, and I hope that as part of your resolve to embrace the mission of doing the good, you will take it upon yourself to read these essays in their entirety. While they are addressed to “Christians,” the principles expressed therein are universal.

I want to dwell a little on Mather’s chapter, “The Diligence of Wicked Men in Doing Evil,” because I believe that this particular polemic here is something for each of us to take to heart as we seek to remedy the great evils committed by our precious republic because of our lack of passion in insisting that the good be done.

Mather writes:

How much mischief may be done by one wicked man! Yea, sometimes one wicked man, of slender abilities, becoming an indefatigable tool of the devil, may effect incredible mischief in the world. We have seen some wretchhed instruments ply the intention of doing mischief at a strange rate, till they have ruined a whole country. It is a melan- choly consideration, and I may say, an astonishing one—you will hardly find one of a thousand who does half so much to serve God and his own soul, as you may see done by thousands to serve the world and the devil. A horrible thing!...

We read of a man “who deviseth mischief upon his bed; who setteth himself in a way that is not good.” Now, why should not we be as active, as frequent, as forward in devising good? Why should not we be as wise to do good as he is to do evil? I am sure that we have a better cause, and better reasons for it. Reader, though perhaps thou art one who makest but a little figure in the world, “a brother of low degree,” yet, behold a vast encouragement! A little man may do a great deal of harm; and pray, why may not a little man do a great deal of good? It is possible that “the wisdom of a poor man” may start a proposal which may “save a city,” serve a nation! The strength of a single hair, applied to a wheel that has other wheels depending on it, may pull up an oak, or pull down a house.

It is very observable, that when our Lord Jesus Christ would recommend zeal for the kingdom of heaven, he did not propose for our imitation the example of honest wisdom; no, but that of an unrighteous and scandalous dishonesty—that of the unjust steward. The Wisdom of our Lord here in is much to be observed. His design is not only to represent the prudence, but the industry, the ingenuity, the resolution, the heroic efforts of the soul, necessary in those who would seek and serve the kingdom of God. We seldom, if ever, perceive among men that vivacity of spirit in lawful actions, which we observe in unlawful ones. The ways of honesty are plain, and require not so much pains in pursuing them; but your thieves and cheats follow courses that are full of difficulties; the turns and tricks which they require are innumerable: hence you find among such people the exercise of extraordinary subtilty—you find no such cunning and application anywhere else. How emphatical then is it, to borrow from these the colors of heavenly wisdom. What I aim at is this. Let us try to do good with as much application of mind as wicked men employ in doing evil. When “ wickedness proceeds from the wicked,” it is done “with both hands, and greedily.” Why then may not we proceed in our useful engagements “with both hands,” and “greedily” watching for opportunities?

It is worth remembering that at the time these essays were written, the British Empire was imposing extreme hardship and injustice on the American colonists, lest anyone be tempted to look back and say that the situation was easier then. In the spirit of Cotton Mather, the challenges we face, the seemingly insurmountable problems ahead of us, can be greedily embraced with a zeal to solve them. This was always the approach of the great American statesman and former presidential candidate Lyndon LaRouche, who had a profound understanding of, and empathy for, the suffering of people in the world, but who embraced his mission of solving these problems with an intense zeal and delight which was contagious whenever one was in his presence. This is the energetic spirit which is required today for all American patriots who wish to renew the intention of our Republic and to cause our nation to do good for its people and the people of the world.

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