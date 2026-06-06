Source email from the author.

Here is a bit of nostalgia written almost 20 years ago. Please note that the current climate alarmism started in the 1970s with the threat of continental glaciation (global cooling), which morphed into “global warming” in the 1980s, followed by “climate change” then “climate crisis”. Even “boiling oceans” were recently mentioned by the UN Secretary. This 50-year narrative included many dire predictions that failed to materialize.

Enjoy!

Thorpe

WHO ARE THE REAL “DENIERS”?



With all the media hype generated by the global-warming Bali conference (December 3-14, 2007), we should remind ourselves of the UN creed that has drawn 15,000 faithful to this luxury island resort. The UN creed can be simply stated as follows:



“Man-made carbon dioxide (CO2) is causing catastrophic global warming.”



Those of us who cannot find scientific evidence to support the UN creed must hang our heads in shame. The faithful condemn us as ‘deniers’. Whereas Holocaust Deniers deny the past, the faithful claim that global-warming deniers deny the present and future.



However, let us examine the facts to determine which party is actually in denial. To adhere to the UN creed, one must ignore scientific evidence that refutes the creed and completely discredit the computer models responsible for the global warming hysteria.



Therefore, are you prepared to ignore the following evidence?

1. Climate is always changing.

2. Other planets experience global warming (and cooling).

3. CO2 is essential for life on this planet.

4. Our current atmosphere is CO2-impoverished (385 ppm).

5. Greenhouse operators use CO2 generators.

6. The Earth’s atmosphere has contained 20 to 100 times as much CO2 without turning the Earth into a cinder.

7. Dinosaurs fed on lush vegetation that was fertilized by an atmosphere containing 6 times as much CO2.

8. Forests retreat during the Earth’s glacial periods when the atmosphere’s CO2 level is as low as 185 ppm, a level that significantly retards plant growth. Colder oceans absorb more CO2.

9. The consumption of all of the Earth’s fossil fuels will not allow us to significantly raise atmospheric CO2 to more plant-friendly levels (less than a 100 ppm increase).

10. CO2 levels are a symptom, not a cause, of the Earth’s ever-changing climate. Measurements of CO2 levels and temperatures during the glacial and interglacial periods of the last 650,000 years provide irrefutable evidence supporting this relationship (Vostok ice core data).

11. Scientists who actually study the factors that influence our climate do not support the UN creed. Computer modelers appear solely responsible for providing UN bureaucrats with the bogus, pseudo-scientific data for their alarmist message.

12. CO2’s contribution (4%) to the greenhouse effect is not limited by quantity but by the availability of the Earth’s reflected thermal energy. The current levels of CO2 are already sufficient to deplete the available energy.

13. The Earth’s sedimentary processes have sequestered vast quantities of life-giving CO2. Limestone, a product of such natural sequestration, loses 44% of its weight when kilned to drive off the CO2 to produce lime.

14. Any human attempt to capture and permanently store CO2 (sequester) is a futile and wasteful exercise. It could even be deemed a life-threatening activity. Fortunately, such sequestered CO2 will be replaced by an increased flow of CO2 from the oceans in accordance with phase equilibrium principles.

15. The climate of the last interglacial period - Eemian Interglacial, 120,000 years ago - was 3 to 5 degrees warmer than the current Holocene Interglacial.



Are you prepared to ignore the foregoing and blindly place your trust in Al Gore and the UN bureaucrats?



There is no doubt that the UN’s climate-control (CO2) thermostat should be relegated to the graveyard of bogus inventions, a graveyard where you can find perpetual motion machines and magic carburetors.



The global warming hysteria has reached new levels in Britain. Some women are suggesting sterilization as a method of reducing their carbon footprint. Will the UN and the Al Gores of the world take responsibility for the consequences of their reckless alarmism? What they are doing is the equivalent of “yelling fire in a crowded theatre”.



The following observation by C.S. Lewis (1898-1963) is certainly applicable to today’s global warming alarmism: “What we call Man’s power over Nature turns out to be a power exercised by some men over other men with Nature as its instrument.”



In spite of the many political agendas, it is imperative that we remain vigilant to ensure that our governments adopt sound environmental policies, including energy-conservation policies that will not return us to the Dark Ages. Junk science will not provide the answers!



Concluding on a positive note, I would like to invite everyone to join me in thanking the Bali pilgrims for the valuable contributions their flights have made to our CO2-impoverished atmosphere. Please overlook their extravagant use of energy and apparent lack of awareness of teleconferencing.



Thorpe Watson PhD

Trail, BC, Canada

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