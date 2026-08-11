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American avocet found in western US wetlands

Elegant is perhaps the best way to describe the American avocet. Avocets are one of the more distinctive birds found on the Arapaho NWR Wildlife Tour.

Avocets nest in the refuge during the summer. Their nest sites are out in the open without the shade of grasses or bushes. They wet their belly feathers to keep the eggs cool on hot sunny days.

Avocets are found in wetland areas in the western US. They feed on aquatic invertebrates as well as small fish and some seeds.

During the winter they migrate from the western US to southern coasts along the US and Mexico.

photo credit Liz Julian

Ten concerns of John Shanahan, civil engineer, Denver, Colorado, USA

Many believe in a loving and peaceful God, whom we praise and who for millions of years: Has created men, women and the Earth

Has given us work and food every day

Wants us to promote knowledge and science

Promote peace, prosperity, and education.

Minimize war and human rights abuses.

Minimize power over others by greedy, selfish, and mean people.

Protect wildlife and wildlife habitat. Our Water Planet is as close to Paradise as we can imagine.

Minimize and manage human pollution. Appreciate the importance of literature, music, and art. Understand how weather and climate on our Water Planet really work and the role of carbon dioxide. Understand the roles of fossil fuels and nuclear power and their by-products. For more than three thousand years humanity has tried different forms of government. History clearly indicates that we need to continue searching for better government



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