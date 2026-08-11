John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World

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John Shanahan
Aug 12

Thanks for this explanation Erl. I will pass this on to several colleagues who should be interested.

Please send your email to me at acorncreek2006@gmail.com so I can connect you with good scientist for more discussion.

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Henry Clark
Aug 16

Except for choosing a God; you are describing rational thought. Rationalists claim that only the physically provable should be considered in physical probability.

Choice of religion was thought to be a personal choice based on cultural and societal values.

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