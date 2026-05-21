Read the source document here.

Japan

Japan

Japan

Taiwan

Taiwan

Taiwan

In this document on Trump’s visit to China, the third item down is this line:

President Trump and President Xi confirmed their shared goal to denuclearize North Korea.

Why bother with North Korea’s nuclear weapons? North Korea hasn’t threatened anyone recently. Kim Jong Un, the Supreme Leader, is fat and unctuous, exactly the sort of man that Julius Caesar would have liked to have around him. At the moment the North Koreans seem as sane as any of the major nuclear powers. The reason is that it gives the US has an excuse to deny Japan nuclear weapons. If Japan came to Taiwan’s aid, China certainly couldn’t succeed in invading. China has threatened to nuke Japan if it comes to Taiwan’s aid. The only thing that would stop that would be if Japan had nuclear weapons.

Let’s see what the US National Defense Strategy 2026 says about Taiwan. Taiwan is not mentioned in the document even once:

This is beyond bizarre. Taiwan, potentially the biggest conflict in Asia this century, is not mentioned. It is a completely false document, therefore. What is this omission trying to hide?

This is what may be going on in Trump’s brain. He wants Greenland. He thinks that big countries should have the right to swallow small countries near them. Thus he approves of Russia invading Ukraine and has been helping Russia as much as possible. And China invading Taiwan. Those invasions make seizing Greenland seem like the natural course of things.

There was the problem that a great chunk of the world’s high end semiconductor production came from Taiwan. But that has been mitigated by the new fabrication plants being built in the US. When Taiwan’s facilities are destroyed in the Chinese invasion, that will make the US plants more valuable.

In mid-January this year, at the time of the Minnesota riots, the 11th Airborne Division in Alaska was prepared for a possible deployment of 1,500 troops to Minnesota as the official destination. This seemed strange as there were other units that were much closer. The 11th Airborne specialises in Arctic warfare. The real target was Greenland. So Denmark, with some help from France, moved in a few troops and a couple of ships to defend the place. Once it was apparent that there would be body bags from attacking a NATO ally, the 11th Airborne were stood down, on 3rd February.

But Trump has not given up yet. This is a recent headline in the New York Times:

It may be that Trump is getting over his skis, which could yet save Greenland. After the success of Venezuela, he went for another aerial attack on Iran, which has proved intractable. For Trump to win against Iran, there has to be regime change from the current theocracy. The theocracy is looking forward to the battle. It is their life’s work. The 40,000 Iranians killed by the regime in January were just a warmup. So far Trump has desisted from making the lives of ordinary Iranians more miserable by bombing the Iranian power stations and desalination plants. The problem is that it will be hard to win in Iran without boots on the ground, and the US Army isn’t prepared to handle drones yet. They will get chewed up.

Witness the Israelis in Lebanon. They weren’t troubled by Hamas drones in Gaza. It was thought that this was because the Trophy system on their tanks etc handled the drone problem. But the Israelis are being hammered in Lebanon because they had not properly prepared for drones, despite four years of example in Ukraine. It turns out that the Trophy system doesn’t recognise anything traveling under 70 kmph as a threat. Similarly, the US wasn’t prepared for shaheed drones crossing the Gulf and hitting US bases. They lost a lot of expensive radars and aircraft as a result. Russia is in the process of sending 5,000 drones to Iran, which would be good for about 1,000 dead or damaged American soldiers.

Trump is likely to opt for bombing of Iran’s power stations, with the result that the Iranians — regime change or not — will have to spend a few years rebuilding the place. To be clear, the United States by its expenditure of blood and treasure, is doing a great good in removing the theocracy running Iran. Whether they achieve it or not, it is still a noble cause. It would be best if the US did win against Iran, because the oil price is going to go up a lot from here. Not because of the Straits of Hormuz, but because US oil production is about to plunge. Here is a graph of US oil and gas production from 1850 with a projection to 2100. It was produced by a 94 year-old Frenchman by the name of Jean Lahererre;

The green line is US oil production and the red line is US gas production. Both are peaking at the moment, before they plunge away. For oil, it will be 24 years of decline at an average of 450,000 barrels per day per annum to 2050. There is supporting evidence that US oil production is rolling over fast. District 8 of the Texas Railroad Commission is the largest oil producing district in Texas. In the first few months of this year, production from District 8 has fallen 10%:

Fortunately for the US, they have plenty of coal to make synthetic fuels. It would be best if the Iranian regime were removed before the big increase in cash flow from the oil price response to the US production plunge arrived.

It is evident that Trump’s visit to China was solely about stabbing Taiwan in the back. He and Xi had a one-hour meeting at which the only other person present was Xi’s daughter as the translator. Xi made his usual threat about Taiwan reunification. Trump said he may halt weapons sales to Taiwan. It was a coordinated psyops. If they are dispirited by this betrayal, the Taiwanese won’t put up much of a fight if they are invaded, much the same way the French didn’t fight hard to defend themselves at the beginning of WW2.

What does this US-China arrangement remind us of? It’s obvious — the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact of 23rd August, 1939. In that pact, sworn enemies Russia and Germany arranged to divide up Poland. This time round, Taiwan takes the role of Poland, China is Germany and the US is Russia. Japan takes the role of the UK in coming to the aid of Poland. China realises that, in voiding previous solemn undertakings, the US has abandoned East Asia to China. Japan knows that if China wins Taiwan, they will immediately try to roll up the Ryuku Islands to Kyushu. This will be the parallel to Operation Barbarossa. In the meantime, the plotters, China and the US under Trump, realise that the biggest impediment to their plan would be if more countries obtained nuclear weapons. The fact that the US recently rounded up some scraps of enriched uranium around the planet suggests that they are well aware of this. It could be that a just world peace is dependent upon Japan secretly arming itself with nuclear weapons. There is anecdotal evidence that that is happening. Will it be enough in time?

Fortunately, Trump has got himself bogged down in Iran and that will be a fight to the death, literally for the Iranian regime and politically for Trump. Trump is unlikely to start another war until the Iranian special military operation is over. So while we want Iran to lose, it would be best if they held out for a while to give Japan time to arm itself.

In fairness, many Americans are aware that President Trump saved the US — and likely Western Civilisation too — by defeating the Democrats in 2024. Nicaragua had 8 percent of its population decamp to the US under the Biden regime with lesser amounts from all the other Central American countries. The US wouldn’t have survived another Democrat term. For that we must be grateful. Nevertheless, Trump’s infatuation with Greenland will be costly.

David Archibald is the author of Amerian Gripen: The Solution to the F-35 Nightmare.