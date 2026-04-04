Sunrises and Easter
April 5, 2026
Hello Jason, Eli, and Sol,
Your study of the Bible this year has made you better, happier high school students, and you have contributed nicely to helping your family and community.
The Bible addresses the meaning of life. The central event is Christ’s Resurrection on Easter, preceded by Palm Sunday, the Last Supper, and Good Friday.
I am looking forward to sharing your Easter Sunrise Celebration with you and possibly other members of your family.
Below are photos of sunrises in twenty-one countries I have visited and a message about Easter by my friend, John Droz, in North Carolina.
The marvel of the beginning of the day.
Sunrises in countries and places John Shanahan has visited.
Argentina
Mount Fitz Roy
Bolivia
Reed boat builders on Lake Titicaca
Canada
Prince Edward Island
Czech Republic
Prague
Ecuador
The high country between the jungles on the Pacific Coast and the headwaters of the Amazon
France
Lavender flowers
Germany
Beautiful countryside
Guatemala
A volcano rising above morning clouds
Ireland
Israel
Jerusalem
Italy
The Tiber River in Rome with the Vatican Church
Mexico
Teotihuacan, the first city in the Americas, from 400 BC to 600 AD
Nepal
Buddhist prayer flags and the Himalayas
Netherlands
Windmills were used to pump water over the dykes and back to the ocean
Norway
A fjord at sunrise
Peru
Sunrise in the Andes Mountain Range with valley clouds
Slovenia
We bicycled to a small hilltop village named Jerusalem
Spain
Tibet
The Potala Palace of the Dalai Lama in Lhasa is much grander than the residences of the heads of government in Europe and the United States.
United Kingdom
Sunrise through the London Bridge on the River Thames
United States
Sunrise in Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado
Sunrise is the beginning of Earth’s rotation toward the Sun, and when Christ’s followers discovered that His tomb was empty. It is a wonderful renewal of life.
The Importance of Easter
Not just a Christian day
by John Droz in North Carolina
We live in difficult times: in almost every direction we look, things are bad.
State and federal governments have imbecilic policies on matters from energy to Climate. Our K-12 schools are training our children to be mindless lemmings — filled with disdain for their own country. Hateful people are mindlessly rioting. Evil parties are stealing billions of taxpayer dollars. Religious organizations are plagued by sins like pedophilia. Polite discussions of differences have gone the way of rotary phones, etc.
For those paying attention, God is sending us messages all the time. For example, no sooner than I had written the above, that I had to leave for a medical appointment — OK, an hour massage. A CD I made started playing in the car — one of my favorite songs: One Voice. Two early lines relate here:
“My Mom won’t watch the news at night, there’s too much stuff that’s making her cry…. We need some help, down here on earth!”
So what is the way out of this quagmire?
Despite all the noise, Faith, Hope, and Charity are unchanged and should continue to be our beacons. Easter is an exemplary event that powerfully involves all three…
We were not there 2000± years ago to personally see what happened after the crucifixion, so we are relying on the accounting of others who have passed on their first-hand experiences. That involves FAITH.
This story is about one of the most fundamental aspects of human existence: death. The question is: is death the end, or is there a God that has power over that human experience? Easter gives us HOPE that the answer is the later.
Lastly, the story is about the Son of God who had a super cush existence — so He didn’t have to come to our Earth. Worse, he certainly didn’t have to come to be abused and tortured — which he knew would happen. He made this extreme sacrifice for us. This was CHARITY.
That’s my message on Good Friday (where, 2000± years ago, it seemed like all hope was lost) and on Easter (where our most optimistic hopes are realized).
Have a Happy Easter!
John Droz
North Carolina, USA
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