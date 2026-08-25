Read the source text here.

France

Man-made global warming alarmists must prove that the additional CO2 in the atmosphere since 1800 comes from fossil fuels. Otherwise, their demands reduce the use of fossil fuels and sequester carbon dioxide have no raison d’être.

Reference article: Skrable K, Chabot G, French C. World Atmospheric CO2, Its 14C Specific Activity, Non-fossil Component, Anthropogenic Fossil Component, and Emissions (1750-2018). Health Phys. 2022 Feb 1;122(2):291-305. doi: 10.1097/HP.0000000000001485. PMID: 34995221.

.Skrable’s CO₂ Study Was Criticized — Then Revised. The Original Conclusion Seems to Remain.

Recent years research - not open access - on atmospheric anthropogenic fossil CO2 - indicating that it is not the driver of global warming.

---> The paper looks at how the amount of carbon dioxide (CO₂) in the atmosphere changed from 1750 to 2018, around the beginning of the Industrial Revolution.

The authors separate atmospheric CO₂ into two broad parts:

Fossil-fuel CO₂ — CO₂ released by humans through burning coal, oil and natural gas.

Non-fossil CO₂ — CO₂ associated with natural sources and exchanges involving things such as plants, oceans and other parts of the carbon cycle.

The authors use measurements of carbon-14 (¹⁴C) to estimate how much of the atmospheric CO₂ comes from fossil fuels. The reason this can be useful is that fossil fuels contain essentially no ¹⁴C. Adding fossil-fuel CO₂ therefore lowers the proportion of ¹⁴C in atmospheric CO₂.

According to their calculations, the amount of fossil-fuel CO₂ in the atmosphere increased from essentially 0% in 1750 to about 12% of atmospheric CO₂ in 2018.

They also calculate that, of all the CO₂ emitted from fossil-fuel use between 1750 and 2018, about 23% remained in the atmosphere in 2018, while about 77% was in what they call “exchange reservoirs,” such as the oceans and biosphere.

The authors therefore argue that the increase in atmospheric CO₂ since 1800 was not mainly caused by the fossil-fuel component. They further state that the fossil-fuel contribution was too small to be the cause of global warming.

The paper is essentially saying:

“There has been a large increase in atmospheric CO₂ since the Industrial Revolution, but our analysis says only a relatively small portion of the CO₂ currently in the atmosphere can be attributed to fossil fuels. Most of the fossil-fuel CO₂ released since 1750 has been taken up by other parts of the carbon cycle.”

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Take-away:

The study is indicating: → Too low anthropogenic part of the total amount of CO2 in the atmosphere to be the main driver of global warming.

(+ Below, at the end of this post → papers where Skrable is answering attacks on the research)

Read more at:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34995221/

Source:

Skrable K, Chabot G, French C. World Atmospheric CO2, Its 14C Specific Activity, Non-fossil Component, Anthropogenic Fossil Component, and Emissions (1750-2018). Health Phys. 2022 Feb 1;122(2):291-305. doi: 10.1097/HP.0000000000001485. PMID: 34995221.

Brief overview regarding criticism by other researchers:

According to the authors → the revised conclusion after criticism still supports their original conclusion.

After revising based on input from criticism → the result indicate even less portion of anthropogenic CO2 in the atmosphere.

Skrable et al.’s original analysis was criticized by other researchers. The authors responded to the criticism and subsequently revised their analysis, including correcting for the effect of the atmospheric ¹⁴CO₂ “bomb spike.” According to Skrable et al., the revised calculations did not overturn their original conclusion.

Instead, they state that the revised results support their original conclusion and indicate an even smaller anthropogenic fossil-fuel fraction of atmospheric CO₂ than their original analysis had estimated.

→ Original study indicated 0-12%

→ After revising because of criticism the result indicate 0-10% anthropogenic CO2 in the atmosphere.

Below some of the links;

https://journals.lww.com/health-physics/fulltext/2022/11000/components_of_co2_in_1750_through_2018_corrected.7.aspx

https://journals.lww.com/health-physics/citation/2022/06000/response_to_stephen_schwartz_et_al_.14.aspx

Response to this https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35486934/

Regarding this research: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34995221/

Update from November 2023:

https://www.ovid.com/jnls/health-physics/abstract/10.1097/hp.0000000000001734~update-of-the-february-2022-co2-paper-and-related-documents

(A reminder-post )

Have a nice day :-)

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