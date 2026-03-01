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In response to President Trump’s illegal war of aggression against Iran, Congressmen omas Massie (R-KY) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) took to “X” and other social media platforms to demand that their colleagues in the House of Representatives support H Con Res 38, “Directing the President pursuant to section 5(c) of the War Powers Resolution to remove United States Armed Forces from unauthorized hostilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran.” A companion bill has also been introduced in the Senate. Call your representatives and demand to know whether they will take action to stop this war, which is already engul ng the region.

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I would ask you to pause for a moment and consider how the United States of America lost its way and is now threatening to unleash Armageddon and what you, the American citizen, can do about it. Holding our Representatives accountable is a large part of it, and it is the remedy under our U.S. Constitution, which, given our current literacy rates, sadly, the majority of the American people would have di:culty understanding. We must change that. is is why I have declared my candidacy, unencumbered by any major party a:liation, for the presidency of the United States of America, and why I must call upon you now to lead your friends and neighbors if our nation, and perhaps the planet, are going to survive.

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Twenty-@ve years ago, on September 11, nearly 3,000 Americans died in attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon. en-presidential candidate Lyndon LaRouche, who happened to be speaking on KTALK radio in Salt Lake City at the time, warned about rushing to blame it on Osama bin Laden. Rather, LaRouche, who had warned of a “Reichstag Fire” event in a January 3, 2001 webcast, immediately identied a network that many now know as the “Epstein Class.” LaRouche said, “So, this is obviously—I mean, I cannot draw a conclusion, except the circumstances tell me something rather evil is behind this thing. And I don't know which, but they're both connected, because I know the Goldsmith brothers—for example, Jimmy Goldsmith was key in helping to create—he's now deceased—Osama bin Laden and people like that. e Taliban and so forth. And at the same time, his brother, Teddy Goldsmith…” Rather than listening to LaRouche, Americans dutifully lined up behind the o:cial narrative and marched oG to wars against nations like Afghanistan, which could not possibly have orchestrated such a massive operation, and Iraq, which had nothing to do with it and had no weapons of mass destruction either. at did not prevent the George W. Bush administration, under the guidance of then British Prime Minister Tony Blair, from killing over one million Iraqi people. Four days later, LaRouche issued a statement where he warned, “ e United States has been surprised by a mass-murderous attack from rogue forces deployed from within the U.S.A. itself. Since no foreign power has the ability to do to us what was done this past Tuesday, some rogue element operating within our military-security establishment is the only possible principal author of what has just occurred… “We must defend ourselves, our nation, against that rogue; anything we do to shiK the blame to foreign forces which were not capable of organizing Tuesday's attack, simply makes our nation more vulnerable to the rogue from within who has just done this, and is lurking ready to do more.”

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That “rogue element” is revealed in the recently released Epstein @les, if anyone has the courage to go there. e fact that we, the American people, did not insist on getting to the bottom of what occurred on September 11, 2001, has leK us open to now be destroyed by our own folly. We must demand accountability now. Dead babies don’t lie Since October 7, 2023, tens of thousands of Palestinian children have been slaughtered by the Israeli regime, armed and funded by the United States of America. e American people have allowed that. Our representatives have been allowed to condemn the nation of South Africa for presenting evidence of genocide and genocidal intent to the International Court of Justice, accusing that entire nation of "antisemitism" while remaining silent about the mass murder occurring before the eyes of the world. I said at the time, and with the release of the Epstein files, I will now emphasize, that complacency in the face of the mass murder of children, including their being shot multiple times by snipers, as medical doctors have documented, indicates a likely epidemic of pedophilia in the ruling class.

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What are we now going to do about it? Lyndon LaRouche warned Americans in 2001 not to look outside, but within, the United States for the cause of the terrible September 11 attacks. He identified British and American elements, naming the networks of Jimmy and Teddy Goldsmith, who, it turns out, had very close relations with Jeffrey Epstein. ( at Jimmy Goldsmith was deceased by the time of the Sept. 11 as LaRouche acknowledged, is not the issue. LaRouche was identifying the apparatus of which Jimmy and Teddy were just one element, and now we know where we can discover the rest of it..) Do you believe that it was coincidental that the attack on Iran began with strikes on an all-girls elementary school, killing over 100 of them in the @rst hours? I don’t. We have a class of billionaire Anglo-Zionist elites who take pleasure in violating the laws of the universe, including erupting in orgiastic pleasure if they can impose suGering on other human beings, especially those too weak to defend themselves. For those of you too young to remember, look up the recordings from the Enron executives as they spiked California energy prices, screaming, “We’re gonna f*** granny up the a***!” And there you have the mentality of the Wall Street and City of London War Party today. If we, the American people, continue to allow that crowd to dictate our policy, we are doomed. e Congress must not be allowed to posture any longer. Does anyone reading this believe that Howard Lutnick or Hillary Clinton told the truth about their relationship with Epstein? I believe the @les already have shown that they did not. is is the 250th anniversary of the founding of our republic. We owe a great debt to those who sacri@ced everything to create a nation “dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal," as Abraham Lincoln said at Gettysburg. If, like myself, you believe our nation is worth keeping, support my campaign, and join me in demanding accountability now.