Source: https://sareforpresident.com/
NOTE: John Shanahan recommends that we follow this recommendation to contact our officials in Washington, D.C. Demand that they stop funding the war in Iran. Further military actions by Israel and the United States will make things worse for people in the region and the rest of the world.
The following is based on a statement by Diane Sare, Candidate for the US Presidency
Yes, the U.S. President is Nuts, But Congress Has the Power of the Purse—
Don’t Let Them Change the Subject!
We are very fortunate to have been advised by constitutional attorney Bruce Fein, that it was the U.S. Congress’ cutting off the funds, that stopped America’s unjustified and genocidal war in Vietnam—a war which claimed the lives of 57,000 American soldiers and left countless others to die by suicide after their return.
On July 1, 1973, President Nixon, cut off from the funds, was forced to sign the Continuing Appropriations Resolution for FY1974, and call it quits in Vietnam.
The urgent matter before us now, is to stop the US, together with Israel, from waging another unjustified and genocidal war, that this time, threatens all 8.4 billion people in the world with annihilation.
Diane Sare, Candidate for the United States Presidency, urges all Americans to join with her in calling, visiting, and emailing members of the U.S. House and Senate to remind them that they have both the power and the obligation under the U.S. Constitution to stop this war.
She also welcomes people from around the world to pressure Members of our Congress, particularly Committee Chairs, and tell them how this illegal war of aggression is endangering your country and the entire world.
To be very clear, Congress could convene an emergency session in Washington D.C., within 24 hours, to pass a resolution that would stop the funding and the war against Iran, dead in its tracks.
For Americans or US residents, call the Congressional switchboard phone number, (202) 224-3121, ask for your representative, and tell them, or leave them a message that they must hold an emergency session right now, to pass a resolution to stop funding the Iran war!
For people from abroad, if you have a message to send to a any member of the Congress at all, please send it to timrush@larouchepub.com, and Tim will be sure to convey them to priority targets in the Congress.
Alternatively, it is said to be very effective to contact U.S. embassies in your country, since they regularly report foreign public opinion back to Washington.
I’m giving my scientific friends in the US and abroad, a somewhat unique opportunity to tell every Congressman to use the Power of the Purse to stop the war against Iran, just as Congress stopped the Vietnam war, only the stakes are much higher now!
Rick Sanders,
Schiller institute; former Associate Editor, 21stCentury Science and Technology Magazine.
Thanks for reading John Shanahan's Substack - Energy And The Modern World! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
From Russ Babcock, British Columbia, Canada
In my long life thus far, I have never seen such a wide gap between the Democrats and the Republicans.
WHAT LED TO THIS GAP?
ANSWER: Over the last ~20 years or so (beginning of Obama era), the Democrat Party has been malignantly infested with neo-Marxist ideologies while the frustrated conservative-minded Americans through the Republican Party have adopted Donald Trump to fight back on their behalf, first in 2016 and then again in 2024. What Trump has been endeavoring to do during his terms are yielding sorely needed positive results (many) but his tactics and extremely boorish methods (even if he's also extremely transparent with his unabashed and self-exposing honesty - wearing his values and lack of them on his sleeve) are often difficult to swallow for even many of those who are benefiting from his efforts. Who's benefiting? Essentially all of humanity who still cherish common sense, reality, freedom, access to clean safe storable transportable cheap energy, law & order, national security, international peace, capitalistic free enterprise, and GENUINE democracy are benefiting.
We can only hope he (with help from the Iranian people) finishes the job at hand in Iran and SOON, because otherwise the American electorate is going to hand the reins back to the insanely wokish and irresponsible Democrats who have since moved much further left from where that Party was when they were Liberals. Then the entire world is in very deep trouble. Even liberal minded people who are still ideological centrists (alongside the conservative minded centrists) are no longer welcome in the Democrat Party, but they could reclaim the House and the political power that goes with it, for no other reason than hatred for Donald Trump.
Who doesn't want the war brought to an end in Iran? But who doesn't want the existential threat to everyone and anyone everywhere who refuses to submit to a terrorist government's rule or brutal barbaric practices brought to an end. I strongly suggest that the vast majority of humanity won't be satisfied until we have BOTH.
Sometimes we have to unite and fight such ugliness with whatever works. When the only method that works is violent conflict with the oppressors, then that is also when war is justified. Why can't we just be grateful that we're on the rightful side? It's no different than learning as children to really appreciate the doctor who forced us to swallow horrible tasting medicine when we were sick.
respectfully, this is an undefendable suggestion. to leave Iran now, without ending it's quest for a workable nuclear weapon, would be reckless and irresponsible. I put no faith in agreements - treaties, cease fires - are words on paper and, in the hands of zealots, are valued less than the paper (see, Munich, 1938). Any terms less than unconditional are unacceptable. For Congress to withhold funding would completely invalidate ALL sacrifices made to date.