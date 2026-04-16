Source: https://sareforpresident.com/

NOTE: John Shanahan recommends that we follow this recommendation to contact our officials in Washington, D.C. Demand that they stop funding the war in Iran. Further military actions by Israel and the United States will make things worse for people in the region and the rest of the world.

The following is based on a statement by Diane Sare, Candidate for the US Presidency

Yes, the U.S. President is Nuts, But Congress Has the Power of the Purse—

Don’t Let Them Change the Subject!

We are very fortunate to have been advised by constitutional attorney Bruce Fein, that it was the U.S. Congress’ cutting off the funds, that stopped America’s unjustified and genocidal war in Vietnam—a war which claimed the lives of 57,000 American soldiers and left countless others to die by suicide after their return.

On July 1, 1973, President Nixon, cut off from the funds, was forced to sign the Continuing Appropriations Resolution for FY1974, and call it quits in Vietnam.

The urgent matter before us now, is to stop the US, together with Israel, from waging another unjustified and genocidal war, that this time, threatens all 8.4 billion people in the world with annihilation.

Diane Sare, Candidate for the United States Presidency, urges all Americans to join with her in calling, visiting, and emailing members of the U.S. House and Senate to remind them that they have both the power and the obligation under the U.S. Constitution to stop this war.

She also welcomes people from around the world to pressure Members of our Congress, particularly Committee Chairs, and tell them how this illegal war of aggression is endangering your country and the entire world.

To be very clear, Congress could convene an emergency session in Washington D.C., within 24 hours, to pass a resolution that would stop the funding and the war against Iran, dead in its tracks.

For Americans or US residents, call the Congressional switchboard phone number, (202) 224-3121, ask for your representative, and tell them, or leave them a message that they must hold an emergency session right now, to pass a resolution to stop funding the Iran war!

For people from abroad, if you have a message to send to a any member of the Congress at all, please send it to timrush@larouchepub.com, and Tim will be sure to convey them to priority targets in the Congress.

Alternatively, it is said to be very effective to contact U.S. embassies in your country, since they regularly report foreign public opinion back to Washington.

I’m giving my scientific friends in the US and abroad, a somewhat unique opportunity to tell every Congressman to use the Power of the Purse to stop the war against Iran, just as Congress stopped the Vietnam war, only the stakes are much higher now!

Rick Sanders,

Schiller institute; former Associate Editor, 21stCentury Science and Technology Magazine.

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