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On Friday, SpaceX will go public in the biggest IPO in history. The deal is expected to give the company a valuation of $1.8 trillion. SpaceX will raise about $75 billion in the transaction, and, due to his massive ownership stake in the company, Elon Musk will become the richest person in history, with an estimated net worth of $1.1 trillion.

Last week, CNBC’s Jim Cramer added to the hype when he said that SpaceX could “end up with a $5 trillion valuation on the day it comes public.”

Is SpaceX worth the $1.8 trillion? Or $5 trillion? Perhaps it is. As a friend, a longtime commodities trader, told me on the phone this morning, “The market is always right.” We both agreed that Musk is a modern-day Edison. We also agreed that the world of finance and investing has become increasingly perilous. (For the record, my pal likes US Treasury bonds.) As one media outlet noted today, the IPO is leaving common investors with “no choice but to bankroll Musk’s AI dream.” Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal said: “Investors’ acceptance of SpaceX’s mammoth valuation will likely hinge on whether they believe Musk can deliver on his ambitious ideas, which include colonizing Mars and launching data centers into space.”

I don’t own SpaceX stock and will not be buying it. But it’s also clear that this IPO marks a turning point in the US equities market. Sure, the market may always be right, and yes, Musk might (repeat, might) eventually build villages on the Moon and on Mars. But the IPO numbers are completely unmoored from traditional financial valuation metrics. I made the chart above to illustrate that point. As I explained on May 30, “At a valuation of $1.75 trillion, the company’s stock will be trading at 93 times current revenue.” Add in the fact that Musk will retain 85% of the company’s voting shares and that less than 5% of the company’s stock will actually be sold to the public, and the deal becomes even more incredible.

Perhaps SpaceX is worth trillions of dollars. But we live in the Age of Hype. Has the hype around SpaceX lost all contact with reality? We are about to find out.

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Another Power Density Chart

Density is green. Whether we are talking about food or energy production, the goal should always be to have a small footprint. As I wrote back in 2012, “The real organizing principle for a green future is density, which not only provides the goods that we need to survive and prosper but also achieves the land-preservation goals of genuine environmentalists.”

On Sunday, I re-published a 2023 article on the Iron Law of Power Density. And since I’m mining the archives, I’m following up with the chart above, which I published in 2010 in my fourth book, Power Hungry: The Myths of “Green” Energy and the Real Fuels of The Future. As shown above, the power density of corn ethanol (and all biofuels) is pitifully low. Meanwhile, note the high power densities of natural gas and nuclear energy. Those numbers support my thesis, which hasn’t changed in nearly two decades: the best no-regrets energy policy is N2N, natural gas to nuclear.

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