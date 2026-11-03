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There are positive stories from South Africa. For example see: Kelvin Kemm, and Leon Louw

Over 50 years of communist anti-colonialism in the third world, aided by some liberal governments in the west, has provided uncomfortable truths about what works and what doesn’t when it comes to human civilization. The first and most controversial truth is that, in many cases, third world societies are self destructive and incapable of maintaining the most basic of necessities.

The second controversial truth is that these same societies run by western interests function far better. All vital infrastructure is maintained and the people have upward mobility. In other words, western colonialism works. No matter what leftists and anti-colonial activists claim, time has proven them wrong.

Case in point: South Africa.

South Africa is like a living laboratory experiment; a real time test case for the inevitable failures of third world and far-left governance. After the end of Apartheid and the takeover of race communists under Nelson Mandela, the 75% black African population took over the bulk of governance.

This “revolutionary” government proceeded to impose 145 race-based laws largely designed to remove white South Africans from positions of political influence and from the workforce; giving preferential treatment to black South Africans regardless of merit. The results of this process are undeniably bleak.

The country has been suffering an accelerating decay for the past 20 years, but it appears that this collapse is about to hit a crescendo. Johannesburg, the industrial and financial center of the nation, is about to face a total infrastructure breakdown on a level that could lead to a humanitarian disaster and the deaths of numerous people.

Complaints of throttled water supplies have been growing. Recent reports suggest Johannesburg’s water network is under severe strain as of November, with widespread low pressure, intermittent supply, and prolonged outages in multiple areas. Residents in some suburbs report going weeks without consistent running water. If governance, funding, and maintenance do not improve, the system faces permanent shutdown.

The average person can live three to four days without water. The disruption of clean water leaves only the putrescent waste water flowing throughout the region, and horrific disease awaits anyone trying to drink it. Current estimates show around 6.5 million residents in the city. It’s a time bomb just waiting to go off.

But it’s not just the clean water services that are the problem. All elements of the country’s water management have been left to rot for decades. The black leftist run government inherited a wealth of municipal systems, and they did nothing to maintain them. Perhaps they expected that these systems would simply run forever?

Even rudimentary things like proper handling of sewage and the use of grates to stop debris from flowing into rivers do not exist. When the government actually tries to fix something, such as putting in a sewer grate for trash, the grate is stolen or destroyed.

Beyond the vital issue of water, other reports indicate a steep decline in city management for electricity, garbage, street repairs, stoplights, building repairs, etc. It’s actually impressive how quickly Johannesburg has turned into a cesspool.

Some will argue that South Africa is been this way for a long time, and none of this is news. However, the current population has been living on borrowed time and borrowed infrastructure. It’s a testament to the durability of western building methods that these systems have lasted this long without any upkeep. There comes a point where decline hits a nexus, and it seems that South Africa has arrived.

The irony is that the anti-colonials, the multiculturalists, the communists running the nation will undoubtedly turn to western governments for aid when everything comes crashing down. In other words, they will beg for “colonist” money while still pretending as if they are successfully self-governing. At no point will they ever admit they have failed, and this is why nothing ever changes for the better in the third world.