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Gerald Ratzer's avatar
Gerald Ratzer
5h

This is an excellent article that is still valid after two years.

That same year, we published a technical paper on the warming caused by GHGs.

Reliable Physics Demand Revision of the IPCC Global Warming Potentials

Apr 2024 Journal of Basic & Applied Sciences 20:54-58

DOI: 10.29169/1927-5129.2024.20.05

H D Lightfoot, Gerald Ratzer.

This study employs rigorous methods to quantify the impacts of CO2, CH4, and N2O on atmospheric warming. For example, this quantitative analysis from reliable physics shows that CO2's contribution to warming in Amsterdam is 0.0083 °C, out of a total difference of 26 °C. The warming effect of CH4 on the Earth’s atmosphere is 0.408% of that of CO2, and the warming by N2O is 0.085% of that of CO2.

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