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1. Introduction
Since the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) ‘s First Assessment
Report (FAR) in 1990, the reports have contained at least four significant mistakes
that the IPCC has neither acknowledged nor corrected.
These mistakes have been promoted so constantly that governments have come to
believe they are true. The result is government policies that hurt their populations.
The situation is so bad that anyone who questions the IPCC results is attacked.
Nevertheless, examining the IPCC results has led to several papers identifying and
correcting mistakes.
This document summarizes the IPCC’s list of significant mistakes, with the hope
that the IPCC will acknowledge and correct them.
A second purpose is to inform the climate science community about the extent and
significance of the problem. Many papers by climate scientists do not provide this
information.
The IPCC has issued a series of reports, including mistakes that have not been
corrected. This document describes four of these errors.
1. Section 2.10.2 of the Fourth Assessment Report (AR4), published in 2007,
contains a math error.
2. In the same report, Table 2.14 states that methane’s warming effect is 21
times that of carbon dioxide (CO2
), and that of nitrous oxide is 310 times that
of CO2
.
3. In the Third Assessment Report (TAR) of 2001, in section 6.3.5, the IPCC
states that the radiative forcing of CO2
is logarithmic versus
concentration, ΔRF = 5.35LN(C/Co
).
4. The IPCC claims in the Fifth Assessment Report (AR5) that as CO2
increases, temperature increases, and then water vapor increases [5].
This is based on these three incorrect assumptions.
2. Mistake in AR4
Section 2.10.2 of the Fourth Assessment Report (AR4), published in 2007,
contains a math error.
This is explained in Reference [1]. The IPCC wanted the difference in the radiative
forcing on the curve ΔRF = 5.35LN(C/Co) between 378 and 379 ppm. They used a
“small perturbation method” that gave the average a close but incorrect answer.
The correct method was to use calculus. The slope of the curve is the first
derivative of the equation of the line. The slope of the curve at any given point is
the radiative forcing. Thus, the slope of the curve at 378 ppm is 5.35/378 =
0.014153 Wm 2 and at 379 ppm RE = 0.014116 W m-2
. This procedure gives the radiative forcing at any point over the entire range of the equation.
3. Mistake in methane and nitrous oxide
In the same report, Table 2.14 states that methane’s warming effect is 21 times that
of carbon dioxide (CO2), and that of nitrous oxide is 310 times that of CO2
. These values are unrealistic as both are measured in parts per trillion (ppt), whereas
carbon dioxide is measured in parts per million (ppm). The calculation method is
not given. Using known and reliable chemistry and physics, Lightfoot and Ratzer
show that methane’s warming is 0.0408% of CO2, not 21 times greater. Nitrous
oxides’ warming is 0.085% of that of CO2 and not 310 times greater.[2].
None of the 61 greenhouse gases identified in Table 2.14 have a measurable
warming effect on the Earth’s atmosphere. Their sum is also so small as to be
undetectable [3].
4. Mistake in the Third Assessment Report, TAR
In the Third Assessment Report (TAR) of 2001, in section 6.3.5, the IPCC states
that the radiative forcing of CO2 is logarithmic versus concentration, i.e., ΔRF =
5.35LN(C/Co).
The ideal gas laws, PV = nRT, show that volume is directly proportional to
temperature at constant pressure. All of the gases in the atmosphere, including
CO2, methane, and nitrous oxide, except water vapor, are above their boiling
points and, therefore, act according to the ideal gas laws.
Thus, the volume relationship with temperature for CO2
is straight, not logarithmic. This is the most straightforward proof and should not be surprising because the gas laws have been known for over 200 years.
Figure 2 from Reference [4] provides more recent and different proof. It shows dry
air’s enthalpy (heat content) as a straight line. Dry air contains all of the
atmosphere’s component gases except water vapor. Thus, CO2, methane, and
nitrous oxide are points in the straight line.
Figure 2 shows 240 points resulting from temperature and relative humidity
recorded at 20 representative locations on the Earth on the 21st of each month for
twelve months starting in March 2021. The points range from the Tropics to the
Arctic and Antarctica.
The graph below shows the dew point line when water vapor is included as moist
air. It consists of 400 points recorded at six-hour intervals for five days in February 2022.
The equation of the dew point line is:
y = -0.004x
2 + 1.0298x - 37.042 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1)
R2 = 0.984, and the asymptote reaches approximately 120 grams of water per
kilogram of dry air. When water vapor is included, the line of points is curved
rather than straight. Thus, the relationships between temperature and kilojoules
per kg of dry air for dry and moist air are significantly different and can be used
to identify whether or not water vapor is included.
Thus, the concept that warming by CO2 is close to its upper limit is incorrect. The
water vapor curve has been mistakenly identified as being for CO2
.
5. Mistake in the Fifth Assessment Report, AR5
The IPCC claims in the Fifth Assessment Report (AR5) that as CO2 increases,
temperature increases, and water vapor increases [5], as in the figure below.
This is based on these three assumptions:
5.1. CO2 and air temperature go up and down together
5.2. CO2 and water vapor go up and down together
5.3. warming by water vapor can be added to that of CO2 to give enhanced
warming
We now know that increased water vapor follows the temperature increase when
the temperature rises. As a result, CO2 falls because it is diluted by water vapor and
increased temperature.
6. Discussion
The mistakes documented in this report are only a sample. Other researchers
report other mistakes.
It is important to note that even in 2010, the IPCC’s problems became evident.
In March 2010, the United Nations Secretary-General and the Chair of the
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) requested that the
InterAcademy Council (IAC) conduct an independent review of IPCC processes
and procedures.
On October 15, 2019, the IAC issued its report. It is Reference [6].
The key recommendations of the IAC are:
“The Committee’s main recommendations relate to IPCC’s governance and
management, its review process, characterizing and communicating uncertainty,
communications, and transparency in the assessment process. Other detailed
recommendations on specific aspects of the assessment process appear in
Chapters 2-4, and a complete list of recommendations appears in Chapter 5.”
Here is the primary recommendation related to governance and management:
“The IPCC should establish an Executive Committee to act on its behalf between
Plenary sessions. The committee’s membership should include the IPCC Chair, the
Working Group Co-chairs, the senior member of the Secretariat, and three
independent members, including individuals from outside of the climate
community. Members would be elected by the Plenary and serve until their
successors are in place.”
This recommendation was not implemented.
7. Conclusions
This document identifies and includes four significant errors the IPCC made in its
official reports: AR4, AR5, and TAR. These errors lead to unrealistic conclusions
that are not supported by evidence. These uncorrected errors destroy the IPCC’s
credibility.
The IPCC must step up and acknowledge these mistakes, correct them, and
apologize to the World’s people.
8. References
[1] Lightfoot HD, Mamer OA. Does a math problem in IPCC report climate change
2007: The physical science basis (AR4) compromise the science? Forest Res Eng
Int J. 2018;2(4):231. DOI: 10.15406/freij.2018.02.00054
Also, at this Dropbox
link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/58yt48g9lu37sxjlqllv8/Does-a-math-
problem-in-IPCC-FREIJ-02-00054.pdf?rlkey=5uzsglulqjc98iyfmay5rri35&dl=0
[2] Lightfoot H D and Ratzer G, Reliable Physics Demand Revision of the IPCC
Global Warming potentials, Journal of Basic & Applied Sciences, 2024, 20, 54-58.
Also, at this Dropbox
link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/24wsi1vo4105rk018vrp7/Reliable-Physics-
Demand-Revisiion-of-the-IPCC-Global-Warming-Potentials.pdf?
rlkey=r5bovxfbk80yooiz1xrsqca78&dl=0
[3] Lightfoot H D and Ratzer G, Only the Greenhouse Gas, Water Vapor,
Measurably Warms the Earth, Journal of Basic & Applied Sciences, 2024, 20, 87-
91
Also, at this Dropbox
link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/fbuyvm7m8xq2m70xaljiz/Only-the-
greenhouse-gas-water-vapor-measurably-warms-the-Earth-JBASV20A8-
Lightfoot-002.pdf?rlkey=xqlf14uewrw3cx7c03grrjjqj&dl=0
[4] Lightfoot H D and Ratzer G, The Sun and the Troposphere Control the Earth’s
Temperature, Journal of Basic & Applied Sciences, 2023, 19, 163-173
Also, at this Dropbox
link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/apz61d4t9vhqux8282g81/The-Sun-and-
the-Troposphere-Control-the-Earths-Temperature.pdf?
rlkey=tkewk5jg52e391ukjdrr9hn8v&dl=0
[5] Lightfoot H D, The IPCC Made Three Fatal Errors in Assumptions about CO2
,
Journal of Basic & Applied Sciences, 2020, 16, 94-104
Also, at this Dropbox
link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/zrd16n623djhm2pc5grng/IPCC-made-
three-fatal-errors-in-assumptions-about-CO2-Copy.pdf?
rlkey=27wpy9u9y7f6x8y8he97ja4nf&dl=0
[6] Climate change assessments, Review of the processes and procedures of the
IPCC, October 2010. InterAcademy Council, Committee to Review the
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Available
at: https://www.ipcc.ch/site/assets/uploads/2019/03/IAC-Report.pdf