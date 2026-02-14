Solar panels destroyed by hail storm. Not only do solar panels not work a lot of the time, but they are the most vulnerable to destruction by nature.

COMMENT: by John Shanahan

This article by the Bad Boys Substack makes an excellent point that the greatest problem with solar is that is that it doesn’t always work during periods of peak demand. Therefore, solar photovoltaic is nearly worthless for large scale implementation on the electrical grid

Most public discussions about solar focus on energy production, but power systems are built around reliability during peak demand. Once you look at the grid through the lens of accredited capacity—that is, capacity that can be relied upon during peak demand—instead of annual energy, the land requirements for different technologies look radically different.

This is the energy vs. capacity distinction that most solar land-use debates miss.

Last September, we were retained by Cerro Gordo County, Iowa, to provide expert witness testimony on a proposed 500-megawatt (MW) solar facility, the River City Energy Project. If you are interested in retaining us for a utility proceeding, please reach out to us by clicking here.

Link to article - Solar’s Land Us Problem Is Much Worse Than You Think