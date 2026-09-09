Source: Email from Randolph Kinney



The Snake River flowing south out of Yellowstone National Park - Wyoming, USA





How to Read Figure 1

What the Shortwave and Longwave Spectra Tell Us About the Atmosphere, Weather, and Climate

Figure 1: “Solar (Shortwave) and Terrestrial (Longwave) Radiation,” cross-reference: ChatGPT Image Sep 8, 2026 at 12_02_44 PM.png

At first glance, Figure 1 looks like a collection of irregular curves full of peaks and valleys. Those irregularities are actually much of the story. They show that Earth’s atmosphere does not interact with radiation uniformly. It is highly selective with wavelength.

A molecule can be nearly transparent at one wavelength and strongly absorbing at another. Consequently, the atmosphere cannot adequately be understood as simply “absorbing infrared radiation” or “transmitting sunlight.” We have to ask:

Which wavelength? Which molecule? Which direction? At what altitude? At what temperature?

Those questions turn Figure 1 from an illustration into a map of atmospheric radiative physics.

1. Start with the two halves of the graph

The horizontal axis is wavelength, in micrometers (µm), and is logarithmic.

The figure separates radiation broadly into:

Shortwave solar radiation (SWR): approximately 0.2–4 µm

and

Longwave terrestrial radiation (LWR): approximately 4–100 µm.

This division arises principally because the Sun and Earth have vastly different temperatures.

PART I — THE SHORTWAVE SIDE

2. The smooth solar curve versus the jagged surface curve

The black/red smooth curves represent approximately what the incoming solar spectrum would look like before atmospheric filtering.

The blue curve represents solar radiation reaching approximately sea level.

The difference between them is extremely important.

If Earth’s atmosphere were perfectly transparent to sunlight, the blue curve would more closely follow the extraterrestrial solar spectrum. Instead, it contains numerous depressions.

Those depressions tell us that photons have been removed from the directly transmitted solar beam by absorption and scattering.

That does not, by itself, mean every missing photon became atmospheric thermal energy.

Several processes are possible:

incident photon→​scattering, molecular absorption, cloud/aerosol interaction, surface absorption.​

3. Why the blue shortwave curve has so many “ups and downs”

The valleys aren’t random noise. They are spectral fingerprints.

Different molecules possess allowed electronic, vibrational, and rotational transitions. Radiation at frequencies matching those transitions is preferentially absorbed.

Therefore:

A downward feature means reduced transmission at that wavelength.

A deep valley generally means that the atmosphere between the Sun and detector has relatively high optical depth there.

4. The shortwave features

Ozone

At ultraviolet wavelengths, ozone absorbs strongly.

That is why incoming solar UV is strongly attenuated before reaching the surface.

This is enormously important biologically, but it also means solar energy is deposited within the atmosphere rather than exclusively at Earth’s surface.

5. What the shortwave valleys mean for weather

This is where the graph begins connecting spectroscopy to meteorology.

Suppose atmospheric water vapor increases.

The atmosphere can absorb somewhat more incoming solar radiation in its near-infrared bands. That changes where solar energy is deposited.

Instead of reaching the ground and heating it there, some energy can be deposited in the atmosphere.

Clouds add a much larger and more complicated influence because they both reflect sunlight and absorb radiation.

Thus the SWR curve is connected to:

surface solar heating,

atmospheric heating,

cloud formation,

evaporation,

convection,

boundary-layer development,

and ultimately weather.

But one must not read a spectral valley as a temperature change by itself.

A spectrum tells us about radiative interaction. Temperature requires the complete energy budget.

PART II — THE LONGWAVE SIDE

6. The orange 288 K curve

The smooth orange line represents approximately the spectral distribution expected from a 288 K blackbody.

It is an extremely useful reference.

The actual atmosphere does not follow that curve smoothly because gases absorb and emit selectively.

This produces the remarkable structure of the green and purple spectra.

The orange curve answers:

What would thermal emission look like if emissivity were unity and there were no wavelength-selective atmospheric structure?

The green and purple curves then show how dramatically the real atmosphere differs from that simple reference.

7. The green curve: radiation escaping upward

The green curve represents upwelling longwave radiation reaching the top of the atmosphere.

Here the dips have a different interpretation from those on the incoming solar curve.

At wavelengths where the atmosphere is relatively transparent, a satellite can receive radiation originating from relatively warm lower layers or the surface.

At strongly absorbing wavelengths, however, radiation emitted by the surface is absorbed before reaching space.

The radiation eventually reaching the satellite at those wavelengths tends to have its last emission higher in the atmosphere.

This introduces one of the most important concepts for understanding the graph:

Effective emission altitude

A satellite does not literally see a geometrically sharp atmospheric surface.

8. Why a dip in the green curve can mean a higher emission altitude

Consider the CO₂ band near 15 µm.

Near the center of the band, atmospheric opacity is high.

Surface photons at those wavelengths generally do not travel directly to space.

Instead, absorption and emission occur repeatedly along the atmospheric column. The radiation finally escaping to space tends to originate from higher levels than radiation in transparent spectral regions.

Because tropospheric temperature normally decreases with altitude, those higher emitting layers are colder.

9. The CO₂ 15 µm band

This is the region of greatest interest for our work.

The band is centered near

λ≈15 μm,ν~≈667 cm−1.

It originates principally from the CO₂ bending vibrational mode and its rotational-vibrational structure.

But the broad feature seen on Figure 1 is actually composed of thousands of individual spectral lines.

At sufficiently high spectral resolution, what appears here as one broad feature becomes an intricate forest of lines.

Each line has its own:

strength,

pressure broadening,

Doppler broadening,

optical depth,

and effective emission altitude.

Therefore there is no single CO₂ absorption distance or single CO₂ emission altitude applicable to the entire 15 µm band.

The band center, shoulders, and wings behave differently.

That point becomes extremely important when discussing “CO₂ saturation.”

10. Saturation does not mean CO₂ has stopped mattering

Adding more CO₂ cannot reduce direct surface transmission much below essentially zero at those already opaque wavelengths.

But that does not imply the entire 15 µm band is radiatively unchanged.

Increasing CO₂ changes:

optical depth in weaker lines, absorption in the band wings, pressure-broadened regions, contribution functions, effective emission altitude, both upward and downward spectral radiation.

Thus “the 15 µm band is saturated” is too imprecise to resolve the climate question.

11. The 8–12 µm atmospheric window

Within much of approximately 8–12 µm, the clear atmosphere is comparatively transparent.

Surface thermal radiation can therefore escape through this region much more readily than through strongly absorbing bands.

That is why it is called an atmospheric window.

It isn’t perfectly transparent.

Water vapor, ozone, aerosols, clouds, and other constituents still affect it.

12. Ozone at 9.6 µm

Notice something particularly interesting about Figure 1.

The O₃ band near 9.6 µm lies inside the broader atmospheric-window region.

This illustrates why “window” must not mean “nothing absorbs here.”

It means relatively high transmission compared with neighboring strongly opaque regions.

The ozone feature interrupts that transparency.

This is an excellent example of why the ups and downs matter.

13. Water vapor dominates enormous portions of the infrared spectrum

H₂O produces extensive absorption and emission throughout the longwave spectrum.

Its importance differs from CO₂ in a critical respect: atmospheric water vapor concentration varies enormously with temperature, altitude, geography, and weather.

That means the purple and green curves can change substantially with humidity.

The far infrared becomes especially influenced by water-vapor rotational absorption and continuum effects.

Thus a spectrum measured over a dry desert can look substantially different from one measured in humid tropical air.

PART III — THE PURPLE CURVE

14. Downwelling longwave radiation at the surface

The purple curve represents radiation arriving downward at the surface from the atmosphere.

This is not simply the green curve reflected downward.

It is generated by atmospheric emission along downward paths.

15. Why the purple line also goes up and down

The downward spectrum contains molecular structure because atmospheric gases emit efficiently at wavelengths where they absorb efficiently, under LTE through Kirchhoff’s law.

At wavelengths where atmospheric emissivity is high, the atmosphere can produce substantial downward radiance.

In relatively transparent regions, atmospheric emission toward the surface is weaker, allowing the cold sky above to appear radiometrically colder.

This explains why the atmospheric window is so important to radiative cooling.

A surface looking upward through a transparent window effectively exchanges radiation with colder atmospheric levels and, to some extent, space.

Where the atmosphere is opaque, the surface primarily exchanges radiation with nearby atmospheric layers.

16. Where did a downward photon come from?

This is where our last-emission-height analysis becomes important.

A downward photon measured at the surface cannot normally be assigned a unique altitude simply by measuring its wavelength.

Instead there is a probability distribution of possible last-emission heights.

17. Collisions—the physics that Figure 1 does not show

This is one of the most important limitations of the graphic.

The graph displays radiation.

It does not directly display molecular collisions.

In the lower atmosphere, collisions occur vastly more frequently than spontaneous infrared radiative transitions for vibrationally excited molecules.

Conversely, collisions can populate molecular excited states that subsequently emit photons.

Thus radiation and molecular kinetic energy are coupled.

The atmosphere cannot be accurately represented as photons simply bouncing endlessly between CO₂ molecules.

PART IV — WHAT THE UPS AND DOWNS MEAN FOR CLIMATE

18. A spectral valley is not automatically “heating”

This deserves emphasis.

If a detector sees reduced radiation at wavelength λ, we cannot simply conclude:

missing radiation=atmospheric warming.

We must determine what happened to the energy.

Possibilities include absorption followed by:

collisional thermalization,

re-emission,

redistribution among molecular states,

transport by atmospheric motion,

eventual radiation in another direction,

or combinations of these.

Energy conservation requires us to follow the entire system.

19. Weather versus climate

The same graph operates on two very different timescales.

Weather changes the spectrum through rapidly varying temperature, humidity, clouds, surface temperature, aerosols, and atmospheric profiles.

Climate concerns persistent statistical changes in those quantities and in the resulting energy flows.

For example, increasing humidity can alter H₂O bands within hours.

Cloud formation can radically change both SWR and LWR within minutes.

Changing CO₂ concentration produces a much slower systematic alteration of infrared optical depth.

The observed atmosphere therefore contains all of these effects simultaneously.

20. Why clouds affect both sides

Clouds are particularly important because they operate strongly in both spectral regimes.

In shortwave:

clouds→more solar reflection→less solar energy reaching the surface.

In longwave:

clouds→greater IR opacity→radiation emitted from cloud temperature.

A cloud can therefore produce competing radiative effects.

That is one reason the climate system cannot be reduced to a single infrared absorption curve.

21. Why the green and purple curves are not mirror images

This is perhaps the single most useful lesson for someone encountering this graph for the first time.

One might initially expect:

If molecules radiate upward and downward, shouldn’t the two spectra be approximately identical?

No.

The detector at the surface looks upward through one temperature-density-composition profile.

A satellite looks downward through another optical path toward the warm surface.

22. What Figure 1 can tell us—and what it cannot

Figure 1 can tell us conceptually:

where important molecular bands occur,

where the atmosphere is relatively transparent,

where solar radiation is attenuated,

where terrestrial radiation is strongly affected by atmospheric gases,

why TOA and surface spectra differ,

and which wavelengths are especially useful for probing different atmospheric layers.

Nor can it establish the complete partition between radiation, convection, latent heat, sensible heat, ocean storage, and atmospheric storage.

For that we need the complete conservation equations and observations.

Randolph Kinney

Pisgah Forest, NC

kinneyr2@yahoo.com





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