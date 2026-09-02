Solar photovoltaic installation in China
Solar installations in China have for the first time overtaken coal power plants as the country’s largest source of electricity, the national energy authority said on Tuesday.
By the end of July, photovoltaic systems had an installed capacity of 1,286 gigawatts, making them the largest form of power generation, the authority said.
Installed capacity of coal-fired power plants stood at 1,285 gigawatts.
Chinese state television said solar power accounted for a 31.5% share of total installed electricity generation capacity.
China has for years been expanding electricity generation from solar energy, in particular in the west and north-west of the country. It is also however among the biggest emitters of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide, partly because of coal production.
Coal power is cheap for China and the country also uses the process of coal gasification to produce chemical substances that would otherwise require crude oil. China relies on imports when it comes to oil.
The expansion of photovoltaic systems is slowing, however.
From January to July this year, the People’s Republic added 62% less solar capacity than in the same period a year earlier, the energy authority said.
The reason is a change in standards which, from the summer of last year, abolished price guarantees for solar power projects and allowed market forces to determine prices going forward.
FILE PHOTO - An aerial view of a photovoltaic power station shaped like a cartoon figure of a panda bear. (is associated with: «Solar overtakes coal as biggest power source in China») -/TPG via ZUMA Press/dpa
Evidently, the normal problems with solar panels in other parts of the world do not happen in China.
Thanks for reading John Shanahan's Substack - Energy And The Modern World! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Since 1970, I have attempted to engage in discussions with people who have different views on important topics. One of the first significant figures was young John Holdren, President Obama's Science Advisor, starting in 2010. A person on the other side of the thought spectrum was Jon Boone in Maryland. Jon is a sincere thinker and observer of what is happening in nature and with government. I consider him to be a true Renaissance man. He is knowledgeable on many subjects, an excellent writer, wind energy critic, observer, and painter of birds. He is honest and knowledgeable, unlike many in government, the United Nations, and the World Economic Forum.
When I commented that wind turbines in Kansas and solar panels in Arizona might be acceptable, he replied in an email:
"In the same way there is not really “two sides” to any “discussion” about the shape, spin, or size of the Earth or the way the moon affects the oceans’ tides, there is in fact not realistically two sides to any discussion about the functionality of grid scale renewables. Belief that capacity-less wind and solar, which can generate no modern power, can actually replace in any meaningful time frame high capacity genuine power plants, is bereft of empirical evidence. At best it is wishful thinking at the level of fairies and leprechauns. In practical application, it engenders dysfunction at every level of consideration. At worst, it is high level bunco that has fleeced the modern world dearly in terms of cost, price, sanity, and intellectual/moral integrity."
"I wish you would reconsider giving those who “feel” otherwise a warm welcome and a respectable place your table. They are the Duke and Dauphin of energy producers. As such they should not be coddled and even embraced by people who know better but feel polite acceptance should rule the day. Let’s not condone in your face hornswoggle. Wind and solar make no sense in Arizona and Kansas, despite the recitation of statistical flummery. They make no sense anywhere. "Every little bit" does NOT help."
The basic idea in Jon Boone's criticism of producing electricity from wind turbines is that they are 100% flawed and inferior to fossil fuels and nuclear power in every conceivable way. I agree, but am willing to try to educate anyone willing to learn. Wind energy served humanity for hundreds of years, powering ships, pumping water, and milling grain. If some people want wind turbines and solar panels, there is nothing wrong with them having them as long as they don't force their decisions on anyone else, harm large quantities of wildlife, and dispose of the volumes of waste on their private property in accordance with community ordinances.
My top priority is to stop ALL man-made climate change alarmists, anti-fossil fuels, and anti-nuclear power from controlling any related government policies and planning, and to keep them away from educating students at all levels.
Great article, love the pictures!
Electricity generation capacity refers to the maximum amount of electricity a generator can produce at any given time, while electricity generation consumed is the actual amount of electricity produced and used over a specific period.
January-July 2026 in China, electricity "consumed" by different sources:
Coal: 49.7% (January–June 2026)
Solar: 13% (January–July 2026)
Wind + Solar combined: 24.6%
Other renewables — mainly hydropower, plus biomass: 16.6%
Other non-renewable sources — chiefly nuclear and gas: 9.1%
A simple percentage chart would therefore show coal at about half of generation, wind-and-solar at about one-quarter, other renewables at one-sixth, and all remaining sources just under one-tenth. A solar-only percentage for the exact January–June comparison was not supplied in the official release; the roughly 13% solar figure cited earlier covers January–July and uses electricity consumption rather than generation.