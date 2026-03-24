Source: email

I would offer another explanation of the focus and motives of the socialists. They want to be in charge. Successful action by individuals compromises their plans for collectivism. They desire to be in control of the collective. Capitalism rewards the citizen, collectivism rewards the oligarchs who control the engines of production, the activities that are vital to societal success and progress. As von Mises explained so lucidly, collectivism delivers a rigidly controlled society, and the result is mediocrity.

Socialists are phony altruists who most of all want to be in control. So they declare a harm for the populace, and one avenue for control is to declare an economic activity as harmful so that they can control it. All socialist societies are driven by central top-down control of the means of production. The last thing they will allow is individual activity that isn’t controlled by the oligarchs. They aren’t really interested in the progress of civilization and the welfare of citizens -- their priority is being in charge and control. Collectivism always delivers mediocrity that prevents progress and prosperity.