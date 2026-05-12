Read the source article here.

Comment by John Shanahan:

The United States still doesn’t get their priorities for nuclear power development in the right order. The United States needs the right priorities for all energy sources, the right regulatory guidelines, government backed development of advanced nuclear power technologies, government approved nuclear waste processing and storage, and focus on the right uses for nuclear power. Russia and China have been doing this since the 1990s. France has been doing it well since the 1970s.



Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) are still unlikely to drive the energy transition because renewables, batteries, and grid flexibility attract far more investment, scale faster, and generate quicker returns.

The main barrier is no longer just technology or timelines, but economics.

While SMRs may find niche uses in industrial clusters or remote grids, offshore wind, solar, storage, and transmission upgrades are already delivering emissions cuts and energy security today

Small Modular Reactors still won’t shift the Energy Transition, but for a different reason

Last year, I argued that small modular reactors will not save the energy transition. The core reasoning was simple: timelines were too long, costs too uncertain, and grid issues too persistent for SMRs to meaningfully scale in the critical decade ahead. Today, as the UK’s flagship SMR programme unfolds and European policymakers cast fresh doubt on offshore wind targets by pointing to Rolls-Royce’s design, one thing is clear: SMRs remain promised, not delivered. But the missing piece in the debate is no longer just timing, it is market prioritisation and capital competition.

The energy transition is in a race against time. Technologies compete not only to be clean, but to be investable, scalable and system-relevant within the lifespan of existing assets. In that competition, SMRs face structural disadvantages that go far beyond technology readiness.

Why SMRs Compete in the Wrong Economy

In the early rhetoric around SMRs, the narrative was framed as a simple trade-off: renewables bring intermittency and grid stress, nuclear brings dispatchability and firm power. This framing obscured a deeper point. Energy systems are not zero-sum puzzles where one technology simply replaces another. They are investment ecosystems where capital flows to where returns are fastest, risks are lowest and policy support is stable.

Today, that ecosystem overwhelmingly favours renewables, storage and flexibility solutions. Wind and solar are not just cheaper on a levelised cost basis; they integrate more naturally with digital grids, modular financing, and hybrid infrastructure strategies that combine solar, wind, batteries, demand response and interconnection. SMRs, by contrast, are large engineering builds with long lead times and high upfront capital requirements.

The UK’s own SMR timeline underscores this mismatch. The first unit is now expected to be ready for testing around 2030–2032. That means commercial deployment could be a decade after that. In the same period, offshore wind capacity alone in Europe is projected to grow to tens of gigawatts, not hundreds, but enough to reshape grid dynamics, storage markets and decarbonisation pathways well before SMRs arrive.

When capital is scarce, investors do not wait for future returns; they bet on near-term cash flows. This helps explain why renewable projects, battery factories, transmission upgrades and hydrogen early markets are attracting orders of magnitude more private investment than SMRs. The market has already judged where returns are likeliest in the 2020s and early 2030s.

The Myth of Dispatchable Value

Proponents of SMRs argue that dispatchable power is valuable. This is true, but the value is context-dependent. The grid of 2026 already recognises firm capacity mainly through metrics tied to flexibility, not base load. Batteries, demand response, grid balancing markets and sector coupling (including green hydrogen and power-to-x) are all mechanisms that provide firm contribution without nuclear scale and risk.

More importantly, the value of dispatchable nuclear is increasingly decoupled from peak system needs. Today’s grids prioritise fast response, fine-grained balancing rather than slow, heavy baseload adjustments. In that environment, SMRs structurally deliver late, heavy, and rigid capacity rather than fast, flexible, adaptive capacity.Related: Europe’s Renewable-Plus-Battery Market Set to Quintuple by 2030

Economics, Not Engineering, Is the Real Barrier

When the UK and other European governments talk about SMRs, the discussion often centres on engineering and regulation. But the real barrier is economics. Nuclear economics are borne from a model built in an age of fully centralised grids and cost-plus financing. That model is misaligned with today’s competitive power markets, where value is increasingly derived from short-duration flexibility, spot pricing, and hybrid energy packages.

To put it bluntly: SMRs compete in an economy that no longer exists. Renewables and storage are not just low-carbon. They are modular economic units that can be deployed incrementally, financed through asset-level debt, and brought online quickly enough to generate early revenues. SMRs can generate low-carbon electricity. But they cannot generate early cash flows.

SMRs and Industrial Strategy

This is not to say SMRs have no future. In specific industrial contexts, heavy industrial clusters, remote non-interconnected grids, certain process heat applications, SMRs could be a useful tool. But that does not make them central to decarbonisation at scale.

Europe’s energy transition is not only about electricity. It is about electrification of heat, transport and industry, grid flexibility, and system integration. Offshore wind, for all its critics, delivers carbon-free electrons today. It creates entire industrial supply chains, workforce development pathways and export sectors. SMRs create jobs too, but only after a decade of development, regulation, licensing and capital deployment.

This mismatch is not trivial. Public budgets and political capital are finite. When policymakers debate whether to prioritise a gigawatt of wind or invest in a nuclear unit that might deliver in the next decade, the choice reflects not only technology readiness but opportunity cost.

Timelines Are Only the Surface Issue

Critics of SMRs often focus on schedule slippage. That is a real issue. But it is a symptom, not the fundamental problem. The deeper reality is that the global energy transition prioritises technologies that can deliver measurable impact within this decade. Market forces, investor preferences and policy frameworks all align with that priority. Expecting SMRs to become a backbone of the system without confronting that reality is wishful thinking, not strategic planning.

SMRs in the Broader Transition Narrative

This is not a nuclear versus renewables argument. It is a systems architecture argument. The energy transition is not about picking winners in isolation. It is about designing an energy ecosystem that meets climate, security, reliability and economic objectives simultaneously.

SMRs may have a role. But their structural characteristics, capital intensity, long lead times, regulatory complexity, and economic misalignment make them less suitable than renewables and storage for the transition horizon we actually have.

Looking Beyond 2035

Nothing about this analysis suggests abandoning nuclear research or innovation. Future breakthroughs, advanced reactors, novel fuels, and breakthroughs in modular fabrication could change the story long term. In a 2050 world with widespread hydrogen, ubiquitous storage and even hypothetical energy sources like fusion, SMRs might sit comfortably alongside other firm power options.

But energy policy is not written in the language of 2050. It is written in the language of this decade. Keeping the lights on, cutting emissions, and reducing dependency on fossil fuels from unstable partners are urgent tasks. Offshore wind, solar, grid upgrades, and flexibility services are delivering today. SMRs are a valuable research agenda. But they are not the missing lever in the energy transition, where it actually stands in 2026.

If we are serious about timelines, economics and systemic impact, then the real question is not whether SMRs could play a role someday. It is whether we should build an energy future that waits for them now.

For the transition that the world actually needs, the answer remains no.

By Leon Stille for Oilprice.com

FACEBOOK Twitter LINKEDIN REDDIT PRINT

Leon Stille

Leon Stille has a background in energy sciences (MSc and BSc) and is pursuing a PhD in energy policy. He currently runs his own company,…

Leave a comment