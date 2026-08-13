Source: email.

German fairy tale of the Pied Piper of Hamelin. Town officials “ratted” out on a contract. As a result, their children are led away by the contractor.

Children in Tibet neatly, diligently doing math homework. Asian students are taught differently than American students.

See this story of a student from Mexico who had great success earning advanced degrees in science in South Korea and China.

Too many American students have problems with STEM subjects, reading, comprehension, and composition. Questionable recognition is given in politically correct areas.

Russ Babcock

Russ Babcock is a retired biochemist with a career in mining. He has written many articles about climate science, energy, and related problems in government.

The stolen land narrative in Canada is only one of the MANY purposely destructive woke-driven yarns created by the political left. This one, and others - like AGW, Fluid Gender Spectrum, DEI, History Rewrites, Victim Worship, Normalization of the Absurd, oppressor-oppressed dialectic, BLM, Critical Race Theory, immigration of inmiscibles, are all meant to divide communities of all sizes and compositions in western world nations. All in order to make way for a Marx-inspired form of world governance. If we ever get through this attack on humanity, we might figure out just how much of an insidious cult that the WEF really is.

I am most concerned that western world democracies have been slip-sliding away into the abyss. Our post secondary students have become empty vessels ripe for any kind of ideological suggestion so long as it doesn’t require any critical independent thinking on their part. Ironically, this is all because of their K-12 experience which has rendered them incapable of critical and independent thinking. The populations of our university campuses are easy pickin’s for those who want to fill these vacant heads with Neo Marxist garbage that reverses the meanings of up and down, good and evil, opinions and facts, truth and fiction, right and wrong. The indoctrination is done in such a way that these students aren’t even left confused, because they actually believe they have been awakened to the truth of everything and it doesn’t matter that these truths don’t align with reality. So they are TOLD.

It has all happened BECAUSE these same students have no tools to distinguish being taught from being indoctrinated. Throughout their lives to this point, they have been “taught” WHAT to think in place of HOW to think. Our Halls of Learning have become Halls of Indoctrination. Even our school teachers apparently don’t know how crucial they have been in this effort to stupidize future generations. Our teachers are not bad people. It’s just a matter of how cunning and sinister that the administration of school systems has become. Ignorance is not a valid excuse either though - not in the free world that has accomplished so very much for humanity over the decades and centuries in spite of inevitable spotty ignorance.

The Democrat Party in the US has been swallowed up by Neo Marxist ideologies and the Liberal Party in Canada isn’t far behind, neither or which would have ever got a footing in their respective societies with such insane ideas without the help from legacy media organizations (aka mainstream media). These Left-bent political parties are growing in numbers just as fast as the empty heads can be filled with these garbage narratives. It is just a matter of time unless we (the royal WE) wake up and turn these ships (countries) around. Already, communism has become a publicly acceptable choice of governance in the US and is no longer relegated to the waste bins of disgust and eternal failure. Figuratively speaking, these Left wing parties have us collectively eating garbage, and what’s worse, we’re doing it willingly.

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