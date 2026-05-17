Earth is the only known planet with vast amounts of water in three phases on the surface.

That makes understanding Earth’s actual climate physics significantly more difficult than understanding the climate on planets lacking this vast amount of water.

What roles do the vast, very deep oceans, water in three phases, and the physics of change of phase play in determining climate and climate change on Earth?

Can most of the energy flow in water, ice, and water vapor be neglected and still have a good description of climate and climate change on the water planet from just the effects of static average Infrared Radiation acting on water vapor and CO2, and cloud albedo of sunlight?

Do simplified physics models of static average one square meter of the planet ignore most of the influences of thermal, kinetic, electrical, and potential energies in the oceans and atmosphere?

Does this simplified static climate model greatly overestimate the affect of Infrared Radiation acting on atmospheric carbon dioxide?

A static, average square meter climate model may answer certain questions for physicists. But very few of the conclusions on the static, average square meter representation of the water planet Earth can be used to work back to describing the climate of the real water planet that is rotating, orbiting with a tilted axis of rotation, always and everywhere out of energy equilibrium, and vast amounts of water, water vapor, and ice are intercepting Infrared Radiation. Thus, the full amount of IR energy leaving to space measured at the Top of the Atmosphere can not be available in that form in the lower atmosphere to act on man-made CO2. The principles apply:

a) conservation of energy,

b) work,

c) reduced quality of energy after work is done,

d) law of minimum work, and

e) other laws of physics apply to climate on the water planet.

Does this change the conclusions of simplified analyses of the full amount of Infrared Radiation acting on “greenhouse gases” in the lower atmosphere?

The climate model studies of Infrared Radiation acting on man-made carbon dioxide by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change vary wildly in conclusions. They can only be classified as unrealistic and vastly overestimating the warming caused by IR acting on atmospheric CO2.

Conclusion

Static average square meter Climate models do not represent the correct amount amount of infrared radiations acting on atmospheric carbon dioxide and water vapor in the lower atmophere. Some of the Infrared Radiation measured at the Top of the Atmosphere is not available in the lower atmosphere. Rather, the missing IR energy in the lower atmosphere exists in water evaporated by sunlight, and kinetic, potential, thermal, and electrical energy in the lower atmosphere: weather. Estimates of man-made global warming are unrealistically high. The “greenhouse effect” of man-made carbon dioxide is too small to measure.

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