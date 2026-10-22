Source: (Read the source text, click here)

Built from the original 2024–25 paper and geared to curious teens

With acknowledgment of the contributions of

. Douglas Lightfoot and Gerald Ratzer in Montreal, Canada

Mogul free skiing in the Austrian Alps in the 1950s-60s.

NOTE: Regional climate is based on long term averages of regional weather. Weather is defined by a Water Planet, not a solid rock planet with atmosphere and water vapor. Weather and climate vary all the time, everywhere. In reality, there is no such thing as a static, global average climate determined without consideration of the oceans and omitting the physics of the three phases of water. Reports describing climate change based only on electromagnetic radiation in and out of the atmosphere, “greenhouse gases”, and cloud albedo are incomplete and unrealistic. However if explained properly, they can be used as conservative overestimates of warming due to infrared radiation acting on carbon dioxide. They are overestimates of “greenhouse” heating caused by CO2 because all the Sun’s energy does not act on CO2 like claimed in those reports. A lot of the Sun’s energy goes to evaporation of ocean water, driving movements in the oceans and atmosphere, and transporting water vapor to land areas to green the planet.

[John Shanahan, retired civil engineer]

A NOTE ON THIS REVISED EDITION

This paper began with a simple ambition: to explain climate science in language a policymaker, student, or interested citizen could follow. We developed the original 2024–25 paper through nearly a year of research, discussion, and review of scientific and technical literature. That work provided the foundation. This edition does not erase it; it makes the physical story clearer, more complete, and easier to visualize.

Our later work on the New Earth Energy Budget Framework — Four-Part Series — forced us to examine several parts of the earlier explanation in much greater detail. Some statements were too absolute and needed refinement. In particular, we have revisited downwelling longwave radiation, molecular thermalization and subsequent emission, the distinction between internal energy pathways and external energy sources, ocean storage, and the final or “last emission” through which infrared radiation escapes to space.

The biggest change, however, is not a new equation. It is how the story is told. We will not assume the reader already knows what convection, latent heat, gravitational potential energy, adiabatic compression, thermalization, wavenumber, or emission height means. We will begin with things you have probably seen or felt: hot pavement, a swimming pool, a bicycle pump, a cloud, a warm ocean, a cold mountain, and sunlight on your face. From those experiences, we will build the physics, piece by piece.

Our teaching rule is simple: first picture something familiar; then ask what physically happened; then ask where the energy came from and where it went; only after that do we give the process its scientific name. Throughout the paper, one question will keep returning: Where is the energy now?

FOREWORD: START WITH THE EARTH WE ACTUALLY LIVE ON

Imagine Earth from far enough away that the entire planet fits within your field of view. It is not a flat diagram with arrows. It is a rotating sphere. One half is in sunlight while the other is in darkness. The equatorial regions generally receive sunlight at a steeper angle than the polar regions. The angle changes hour by hour and season by season. Clouds move. Storms grow and dissipate. Snow advances and melts. Forests, deserts, cities, mountains, and oceans all respond differently to the same Sun.

Now look more closely. About 71 percent of the surface is ocean. That matters enormously. Water can absorb a great deal of energy without warming as quickly as dry land. It can move that energy through currents. It can evaporate, rise invisibly through the atmosphere, form clouds, fall as rain or snow, and begin the journey again. Above all of this is an atmosphere that is never truly still.

Energy therefore does not simply arrive from the Sun, warm one place, and leave. It can be reflected immediately. It can be absorbed by land or water. It can become molecular motion. It can help evaporate water. It can ride upward with moving air, be stored in the ocean, cross an ocean basin, be released into the atmosphere, be absorbed as infrared radiation, be redistributed by collisions, and later reappear as newly emitted radiation. Eventually, if the Earth system is not continually gaining or losing stored energy, an equivalent amount must leave the planet.

The hemispheric approach developed by Uli Weber and colleagues is useful to us as a starting point because it keeps the rotating spherical Earth in view. Global averages remain useful for bookkeeping, but an average should never make us forget the physical world from which it was derived. Noon is not midnight. Miami is not Antarctica. An ocean is not a desert. January is not July.

Figure 1. Solar illumination of Earth with 23.5° axial tilt. At local solar noon near the equinox, the same incoming beam concentrates over a smaller horizontal area near the equator and spreads over a larger area toward high latitudes. T. Ciccone, October 2026

How the 23.5° tilt changes everything. The figure shows the geometric effect at local solar noon near the equinox: a horizontal surface at the equator receives about 1,361 W/m² in this idealized, clear-atmosphere calculation, about 1,179 W/m² at 30° latitude, and only about 237 W/m² at 80° latitude because the same beam is spread over a much larger horizontal area. The axial tilt then shifts the Sun’s declination north and south through the year, changing both the noon angle and the length of daylight. Thus, the summer hemisphere receives longer days and more direct sunlight, while the winter hemisphere receives shorter days and more oblique sunlight; inside the polar circles, the seasonal contrast reaches continuous summer daylight versus winter darkness. These are changes in incoming solar energy, not instantaneous temperature changes: oceans, land, clouds, winds, ice, evaporation, and stored heat delay and redistribute the temperature response.

Seasonal temperature response. The table below provides rounded, teaching-level estimates of the typical change in zonal-mean near-surface air temperature across the same latitude bands. These estimates are intended to show the size and direction of the seasonal response, not to imply that axial tilt alone determines temperature. The tropics change little, the mid-latitudes change substantially, and the polar regions change the most. Because land, ocean, sea ice, and atmospheric circulation create thermal lag, the warmest and coldest dates generally occur after the solstices.

Teaching note: The temperature values are deliberately rounded climatological approximations for broad latitude bands. They illustrate the seasonal response to changing insolation; they are not temperatures calculated directly from the W/m² values in Figure 1. NASA’s Earth-energy discussion confirms that axial tilt changes both solar angle and day length, producing the strong latitude-dependent seasonal cycle.

PART I — FOLLOW ONE UNIT OF SOLAR ENERGY

A good way to learn about the Earth’s energy system is to imagine following a single unit of energy on a journey. We will begin before it reaches Earth and keep asking the same questions. What receives the energy? What happens to it? What form does it take next? Is it still within the Earth system, or has it crossed the boundary into space?

1. Sunlight carries energy through empty space

Walk outside on a clear day and turn your face toward the Sun. You feel warmth. Step into deep shade, and the sensation changes. Something has traveled from the Sun to you. Yet the space between the Sun and Earth is almost empty. There is no continuous blanket of air between the two worlds to conduct heat, nor is there an interplanetary wind carrying warm air toward us.

The energy arrives as electromagnetic radiation. Visible light is part of it, as are ultraviolet and infrared radiation. Electromagnetic radiation can travel through a vacuum, which is why solar energy can travel roughly 150 million kilometers from the Sun to Earth.

When that radiation reaches Earth, its journey branches. Clouds and bright surfaces can reflect some of it back toward space. Some is absorbed in the atmosphere. A large share reaches the land and oceans, where it is absorbed. The instant the radiation is absorbed, the story changes: the energy is no longer simply an incoming beam from the Sun. It has become part of the Earth system.

2. What does it mean for the surface to ‘warm’?

Picture a black asphalt parking lot near noon. The surface can become painfully hot. Sunlight has struck the pavement, and much of that radiation is absorbed. At the microscopic level, atoms and molecules in the material move and vibrate more energetically. Temperature is one way we describe the state produced by that molecular activity.

Now hold your hand a few inches above the pavement. You do not have to touch it to notice that the nearby air can be warm. Energy has begun to move out of the pavement. Some goes into the air through direct molecular contact and turbulent mixing. Some leaves as infrared radiation. If the surface is wet, some can be used to evaporate water. One incoming stream of sunlight has already split into several pathways.

This is our first important lesson: energy can change form and be redirected without disappearing. The useful question is not merely “How hot did the pavement get?” It is “Where did the absorbed solar energy go next?”

3. Warm air rises: understanding convection before naming it

Think of a hot-air balloon. The burner does not pull the balloon upward with a rope. It heats the air inside. As the air warms, it expands and becomes less dense than the cooler air around it. The surrounding atmosphere provides buoyancy, so the balloon rises.

Sun-warmed land and ocean surfaces can produce a similar effect on the air immediately above them. The surface transfers energy to the nearby air. Warmer pockets of air become buoyant and rise, while cooler, denser air moves in to replace them. On a small scale, you may see this as shimmering air over a road. On larger scales, the same basic physics drives clouds, thunderstorms, sea breezes, and large atmospheric circulation systems.

This vertical Upward transport by moving air is called convection. The word is less important than the picture: the atmosphere is not a motionless layer over Earth. It is a moving fluid that can carry energy.

4. What is gravitational potential energy?

Suppose you carry a heavy box from the first floor of a building to the third. Your arms may complain, but the important physics is that you have done work against gravity. The box has not necessarily become hotter. Instead, it is now higher in Earth’s gravitational field. If you let it fall, its elevated position could be converted into downward motion.

Physicists call the energy associated with that elevated position gravitational potential energy. “Potential” means the energy can be converted into another form when conditions allow. A rock on a shelf, water behind a dam, and an air parcel lifted upward all illustrate the same broad idea.

Rising air therefore does more than simply move heat from one height to another. As buoyant air rises against gravity, energy is required to lift its mass. Later, as air descends into regions of higher pressure, compression can warm it. None of this creates energy from nothing. Gravity participates in an internal cycle of motion and conversion within the Earth system.

5. Evaporation: the swimming-pool experiment everyone has performed

Now step out of a swimming pool on a warm day. Your skin is wet. Even if the air temperature is comfortable, you may suddenly feel cold. A breeze makes the cooling effect even stronger. Why should water on your skin make you colder when the Sun may be shining brightly on it?

Some water molecules at the liquid’s surface move fast enough to escape into the air as invisible water vapor. Escaping requires energy. That energy must come from somewhere: your warm skin, the liquid water itself, the surrounding air, and, outdoors, nearby solar energy. The faster-moving molecules carry energy away. Your skin loses energy, and you feel the cooling.

Now expand that tiny experiment until it covers the oceans. Sunlight warms the sea surface. Some absorbed energy raises the water’s temperature. Some passes into the air. Some supplies the energy required for evaporation. This is why absorbed solar energy does not have to appear immediately as a higher ocean-surface temperature. Part of it can leave the surface via the water-vapor pathway. Imagine that more than half of all the solar energy that reaches Earth’s surface is used to evaporate water into water vapor.

6. Latent heat: energy hidden in the change of state of the water

A thermometer can mislead us if we expect every bit of solar energy transfer to produce an immediate temperature change. When liquid water becomes vapor, energy is required to change the molecular arrangement. The energy has not vanished merely because it is not showing up as a simple rise in temperature.

Scientists call the energy involved in a phase change latent heat. The old meaning of “latent” is hidden. For our story, the key idea is straightforward: evaporation can remove energy from a surface and its local environment, while water vapor carries that energy upward into the atmosphere.

Water is therefore much more than scenery in the climate system. It is a transport vehicle. Every day, enormous quantities of water leave oceans, lakes, soils, and plants as vapor. Wherever that vapor goes, the energy history of evaporation goes with it.

7. The return trip: condensation and clouds

Follow a parcel of warm, moist air upward. As it climbs, atmospheric pressure decreases. The parcel of air expands and generally cools. Eventually, it may cool enough for some water vapor to condense back into tiny liquid droplets or ice crystals. A cloud forms where moments before the water vapor was invisible.

The change from vapor back to liquid is called condensation. During condensation, the energy associated with the phase change is released into the surrounding atmosphere. The energy that helped water escape the ocean can therefore later be released elsewhere, perhaps kilometers above the surface and hundreds of kilometers away.

This is why the water cycle is also an energy cycle. Evaporation can cool one place. Atmospheric motion can carry the vapor. Condensation can transfer energy at another location and altitude. Rain may then return the water to the surface, where the cycle can begin again and allow all plant and animal life to thrive across the globe.

Figure 2. The lower atmosphere transports energy by several connected processes. The arrows should be read as a journey, not as separate unrelated mechanisms. T. Ciccone, October 2026

8. Why rising air cools

If you have traveled from a warm valley into the high mountains, you already know the observation: higher air is often colder. One reason is clear if you follow the rising parcel we discussed above. Near the surface, atmospheric pressure is higher because more air is stacked on top. Higher up, less air is stacked, and the pressure is lower.

As an air parcel rises into lower pressure, it expands. Expansion requires work. If the parcel exchanges little heat with its surroundings during the motion, its temperature falls. This is called adiabatic expansion. “Adiabatic” does not mean that energy has disappeared; it describes a process in which little heat crosses the parcel boundary during the expansion or compression under consideration.

Our rising parcel is now doing many things at once. It rises, expands, cools, carries water vapor upward, perhaps later condenses into cloud droplets, and exchanges radiation with its surroundings. The real atmosphere does not pause one process while another operates.

9. Why sinking air warms

Now imagine the trip in reverse. Air descends toward the surface, and the surrounding pressure increases. The parcel is compressed into a smaller volume, and its temperature can rise.

A bicycle pump offers a familiar clue. Pump a tire rapidly, then touch the pump barrel. It becomes warm. Compressing a gas can increase its temperature. In the atmosphere, descending air likewise warms as pressure rises. This is called adiabatic compression.

Rising expansion and cooling, followed elsewhere by sinking compression and warming, are parts of atmospheric circulation. Gravity is essential to the pressure structure in which this occurs, but the process is not an unlimited new energy source. It is an internal conversion within a moving atmosphere whose total energy still has to balance.

Figure 3. Rising air expands and cools as pressure falls; descending air is compressed and warms as pressure rises. T. Ciccone, October 2026

PART II — THE OCEANS: EARTH’S GREAT THERMAL FLYWHEEL

10. Why water changes temperature slowly

Imagine walking barefoot on a beach on a bright afternoon. The dry sand can be so hot that you hurry toward the water. Then your feet reach the ocean, and suddenly the water feels comfortable. The sand and the water have been under the same Sun. Why do they behave so differently?

Water can absorb a large amount of energy while changing temperature relatively slowly. The ocean also mixes. Wind stirs the upper layers, waves churn the surface, and currents move water both horizontally and vertically. Evaporation removes energy from the surface at the same time. Dry land generally cannot redistribute incoming solar energy in all these ways.

This enormous ability to absorb, store, move, and later release energy makes the ocean behave somewhat like a flywheel in a machine. A mechanical flywheel smooths rapid changes by storing energy when it is available and returning it later. The ocean does something analogous, but thermally. The phrase “thermal flywheel” is an analogy, but it captures an important physical truth: the ocean is a massive moving energy reservoir.

During the day and in warm seasons, ocean water can absorb and store energy. At night and in cooler seasons, some stored energy can return to the atmosphere. Currents can transport energy over great distances before it reappears at the surface. This is one reason coastal climates often differ from inland climates.

11. Ocean currents and atmospheric winds work together

The Tropics receive more solar energy than polar regions. If that unequal heating remained where it arrived, temperature contrasts would become far more extreme. Instead, the atmosphere and oceans continually redistribute energy.

Winds, storms, Hadley circulation, and jet streams move air. Ocean currents move water. The Gulf Stream and the broader Atlantic circulation are familiar examples, but they are only parts of a global system. Warm water can travel toward cooler regions, while cold water can return through other pathways. The atmosphere and ocean push on one another through winds, evaporation, rainfall, and surface heat exchange.

The exact pathways are complex, but the picture is simple enough for our journey: energy absorbed in one place may influence another much later. Climate is a three-dimensional, time-dependent system. The ocean gives the planet memory because energy can be stored below the surface rather than being immediately returned to the atmosphere or space.

PART III — RADIATION INSIDE THE ATMOSPHERE

12. Warm matter emits infrared radiation

So far, we have followed moving air, evaporating water, clouds, currents, expansion, compression, and storage. Radiation doesn’t stop when sunlight reaches the ground. Warm matter also emits electromagnetic radiation.

Every object above absolute zero emits radiation. At temperatures common on Earth, much of that emission is in the infrared. Human eyes cannot see infrared, but instruments can detect it. A warm road, the ocean’s surface, a cloud, and the atmosphere itself can all emit infrared radiation. To be clear, absolute zero is −273.15 °C, −459.67 °F, or 0 K (kelvin). It is the theoretical lowest possible temperature in the universe—the point at which a system reaches its minimum thermal energy state.

This gives our energy journey another path. Solar radiation can be absorbed by the surface, become part of the surface’s internal energy, and later leave that surface as infrared radiation. But that infrared photon may or may not travel directly to space. Its fate depends strongly on its wavelength and on what lies in its path.

13. Why some gases interact with infrared radiation

Most air is nitrogen and oxygen. Other molecules, including water vapor and carbon dioxide, have peculiar molecular motions that allow them to absorb and emit infrared radiation at specific wavelengths/frequencies. This is not a property of “heat” in general; it is a property of molecular structure and the energy differences available within those molecules.

The atmosphere is therefore not equally transparent to all infrared wavelengths. At some wavelengths, radiation can travel relatively freely, while at others absorption is strong. Water vapor, carbon dioxide, clouds, ozone, and other constituents can affect overlapping portions of the spectrum.

That is why a high-precision description cannot treat all infrared radiation as a single undifferentiated stream. Eventually, we must ask which wavelength—or, equivalently in spectroscopy, which wavenumber—we are referring to. The atmosphere has a spectral fingerprint.

14. What actually happens when a molecule absorbs a photon?

Imagine an infrared photon leaving a warm ocean surface and traveling upward. It encounters a water-vapor or carbon-dioxide molecule that can absorb radiation at that photon’s wavelength. Absorption occurs.

At that instant, the original photon does not remain inside the molecule like a marble in a box. The photon, as that photon, is gone. Its energy has been transferred to the molecule, which now occupies a higher-energy state. This distinction matters because it prevents us from imagining that the exact same photon simply waits and later pops back out.

Energy survives the interaction; photon identity does not. That simple sentence will help us understand the next step.

15. Thermalization: collisions spread the energy

The lower atmosphere is crowded at the molecular scale. An excited molecule is surrounded by other molecules and collides with them extremely frequently. During these collisions, energy can transfer among molecular motions and internal states.

The energy carried by a single absorbed infrared photon can therefore be distributed throughout the surrounding gas. Rather than remaining associated with a single excited molecule, it becomes part of the local molecular energy reservoir. We experience the collective molecular state as temperature and internal energy.

This redistribution is called thermalization. In plain English: radiation was absorbed, and collisions transferred its energy to the surrounding air. Our original paper correctly emphasized that these collisions are important. Where it went too far was treating thermalization as though it permanently prevented later infrared emission.

Figure 4. Absorption destroys the identity of the incoming photon; collisions redistribute the energy. Later molecular excitation can lead to emission of a new photon. T. Ciccone, October 2026

16. How radiation can appear again after thermalization

Stay with the same parcel of warm air. Molecules continue to collide. Collisions do not carry a one-way sign saying “energy may only leave excited molecules.” A collision can also place an infrared-active molecule into an excited state.

That excited molecule may later emit an infrared photon. The emitted photon is new. It is not the original surface photon returning with its direction and history intact. The energy has passed through a chain of molecular interactions and has now reappeared as radiation.

For teaching purposes, we have sometimes called this reverse thermalization. A more precise description is collisional excitation followed by radiative emission. The key physical picture is a two-way coupling: radiation can be converted into molecular energy, and molecular energy can later contribute to new radiation.

17. Upward and downward infrared radiation

A molecule in the atmosphere does not know which direction we would prefer its emitted photon to travel. Thermal emission is not directed only upward toward space. Across a large collection of molecules, infrared radiation is emitted in many directions—upward, downward, and sideways.

Downwelling longwave radiation is therefore physically real and measurable. However, measuring downward radiation alone does not capture the atmosphere’s full energy transport. At the same time, air is convecting, water is evaporating and condensing, winds are moving energy, clouds are changing, collisions are redistributing energy, and upward radiation is also occurring.

The better question is not “Does downward infrared radiation exist?” It does. The more useful questions are quantitative: How large are the upward and downward spectral fluxes? Where were the photons emitted? How often are they reabsorbed? How do radiative exchanges interact with convection, latent heat, clouds, and circulation?

18. Last emission: the final radiative step to space

Imagine a newly emitted infrared photon traveling upward. It may be lucky and pass through a relatively transparent part of the atmosphere. Or it may travel only a short distance before another molecule absorbs it. If absorption occurs, the photon’s identity ends, its energy is redistributed, and later a different photon may be emitted.

This sequence can repeat countless times. Absorption, collisions, excitation, emission, another absorption, more collisions, another emission. How often it happens depends on wavelength, altitude, temperature, pressure, atmospheric composition, clouds, and direction.

Energy can leave the Earth environment only by radiation. For energy that leaves Earth as infrared radiation, there is a final event. A photon is emitted along a path that reaches space without being absorbed again. We call that event the last emission before escape to space. “Last emission” is not a new law of physics. It is an accounting question: where was the escaping radiation emitted for the final time?

There is no reason to expect a single universal last-emission shell around Earth. Different wavelengths experience different degrees of atmospheric transparency. Some escaping radiation can originate near the surface, while other spectral regions can have their final emissions much higher in the atmosphere.

Figure 5. A photon may be absorbed and replaced by subsequent emissions many times. ‘Last emission’ refers to the final emission before radiation crosses the top-of-atmosphere boundary and escapes to space. T. Ciccone, October 2026

PART IV — PUTTING THE PIECES TOGETHER

19. The troposphere is a heat-transport region

We can now stand back and watch all our pathways operate at once. Sunlight reaches the rotating Earth. Land and oceans absorb some of it, warming their surfaces. Air touching those surfaces warms and rises. Water evaporates, cooling the surface while carrying energy into the atmosphere. Moist air rises, expands, cools, and can form clouds. Condensation transfers energy to the surrounding air. Winds carry air horizontally. Ocean currents carry water. Descending air is compressed and warms. At every stage, matter also absorbs and emits radiation.

The troposphere—the lowest major region of the atmosphere, where most weather occurs—is not merely a radiative-transfer system. It is Earth’s primary heat-transport region. Convection, evaporation, condensation, circulation, molecular collisions, clouds, and radiation operate together.

We use two teaching categories: the Radiative Transfer Concept (RTC) and the Heat Transport Concept (HTC). They are not rival laws. They are two ways to organize processes that coexist in the same atmosphere. Radiation matters. Physical transport matters. The challenge is to account for both without double-counting the same energy.

20. Internal pathways are not extra energy sources

This brings us to one of the easiest mistakes in an energy-budget discussion: confusing a pathway with a source. Suppose the same dollar is passed from one person to another ten times. Ten transactions occurred, but no new dollars were created. Energy accounting has a similar problem.

Solar radiation is an external input to the surface climate system because energy from the Sun enters the Earth system. Geothermal energy provides a much smaller input from Earth’s interior to the surface system. However, convection, evaporation, condensation, ocean storage, gravitational potential energy, adiabatic expansion and compression, thermalization, and atmospheric infrared exchange mostly describe what happens to energy already inside the system.

A parcel of air may be warmed, rise, cool, descend, and warm again through compression. Every stage is physically real. But if we count the compression warming as though gravity had created an entirely new supply of energy, we can count the same energy more than once. The discipline is always to ask: Is this new energy crossing a boundary, or is energy already inside the system being moved or converted?

21. Gross flows can be much larger than the net flow

Imagine two people at a table. Alice hands Ben $100. Ben hands Alice $90. If we count every bill moving across the table, the gross exchange is $190. After both transactions, Ben is only $10 richer, and Alice is $10 poorer. The net transfer is $10.

Atmospheric radiation can behave similarly in an accounting sense. Large upward and downward infrared fluxes can coexist. Their difference is the net radiative transfer across the boundary under consideration. At the same time, nonradiative energy transfers and changes in storage also have to be included.

The same distinction will matter when we discuss carbon. Large natural carbon exchanges can occur in both directions, while a much smaller net imbalance changes the amount stored in a single reservoir. Gross numbers answer one question; net changes answer another.

22. The Earth-system boundary

Now imagine drawing an enormous invisible boundary around the entire Earth and its atmosphere. Inside that boundary, energy can take complex journeys. It can move from the ocean to the air, from the air to a cloud, from a cloud to the surface, from the surface to the atmosphere, from radiation to molecular motion, and from molecular motion back to radiation, through countless intermediate steps.

Those internal exchanges can be much larger than the net energy entering or leaving the planet. They matter greatly for temperature, weather, evaporation, clouds, circulation, and energy storage. But the outer boundary gives us a powerful bookkeeping check.

Across the planetary boundary, energy enters primarily as solar radiation and leaves as electromagnetic radiation to space. If, over a sustained period, more energy enters than leaves, the Earth system gains stored energy. If more leaves than enters, stored energy decreases. Internal complexity does not remove that boundary requirement.

Figure 6. Within the Earth system, energy can flow through many pathways. Across the planetary boundary, radiation is the primary exchange. T. Ciccone, October 2026

23. Why global averages are useful — and why they are not the whole story

Suppose you want one number describing the average solar energy available over the whole spherical Earth. A standard calculation spreads the intercepted solar power over the planet’s full surface area. That is useful bookkeeping. It does not mean that anyone believes every square meter is illuminated equally at every moment.

The physical Earth still has day and night, seasons, latitude, clouds, mountains, oceans, deserts, and weather patterns. A global average can obscure the very differences that drive circulation. The average is useful for checking the planetary balance; it is not a movie of what happens at a particular place and time.

This is where the Weber hemispheric approach is useful for our investigation. It keeps geometry, timing, and surface storage visible before the final averaging. The conventional global mean remains valuable for the boundary balance. We can use both levels of description without pretending they answer the same question.

PART V — CO₂, WATER VAPOR, AND THE CARBON CYCLE

24. What increasing CO₂ does for plants

Walk through a greenhouse, and you are watching carbon dioxide become part of living tissue. Plants take in CO₂ through tiny openings in their leaves. Using energy from sunlight, they build organic matter. Carbon that was once in the air becomes part of a leaf, stem, root, fruit, or seed.

CO₂ is therefore an essential plant nutrient. Increasing the amount available to plants can increase photosynthesis and can improve water-use efficiency in many plants when other requirements—light, water, nutrients, and suitable temperature—are available. Satellite observations have documented widespread terrestrial greening in recent decades, with CO₂ fertilization an important contributor.

A doubling of today’s atmospheric CO₂, from roughly 430 ppm to about 860 ppm, would fall within the range deliberately used in many commercial greenhouses to enhance the growth and productivity of many crops, provided those other requirements are met. The biological and radiative questions should be kept distinct: the fact that CO₂ is beneficial to plant growth is a real physical and biological effect, while its infrared behavior is a separate part of the Earth energy discussion.

25. Why the ocean contains so much carbon

The oceans contain far more carbon dioxide than the atmosphere. It is tempting to picture the sea as a giant bottle of carbonated water: warm it, and CO₂ comes out; cool it and CO₂ goes in. That picture captures one real effect—gas solubility depends on temperature—but it is incomplete.

Seawater is chemically active. Dissolved carbon dioxide participates in equilibria among bicarbonate and carbonate ions. Ocean circulation, biology, alkalinity, mixing, and exchange at the sea surface all influence where carbon resides and how quickly it moves.

Henry’s Law is therefore part of the story, not the whole story. Warming and cooling can affect the ocean-atmosphere CO₂ exchange, but atmospheric concentration cannot be inferred from temperature and Henry’s Law alone.

26. Gross natural carbon exchange versus human emissions

Natural carbon flows among the atmosphere, oceans, land, and biosphere are enormous. Plants take up and release carbon. Soils exchange carbon with the air. Oceans absorb and release carbon. Human emissions from fossil fuels and land use are smaller than these gross natural exchanges.

Return to our two people exchanging $100 and $90. The fact that $190 moved does not tell us the direction of the $10 net change unless we track both sides. The same discipline applies to the carbon cycle. To understand a change in atmospheric CO₂, we must distinguish the large gross exchanges from the much smaller net changes among reservoirs.

Human activities release additional CO₂ into the atmosphere, while much larger natural exchanges continually move CO₂ among the oceans, atmosphere, soils, and living organisms. Gross flows, net changes, and biological effects are distinct questions. A strong explanation keeps those questions separate rather than using a single number to answer all three.

PART VI — OTHER NATURAL PROCESSES

27. Geothermal and volcanic energy

Earth is not a cold rock with a thin warm skin. Travel downward, and temperatures rise. Much of the planet’s internal heat comes from residual heat left over from Earth’s formation and from heat continually produced by radioactive decay. During formation, gravity played a major role as material fell together, compressed, and separated into layers, converting gravitational potential energy into heat. Mechanical friction and deformation, including tidal flexing, can also convert motion into heat.

Volcanoes, hydrothermal systems, and geothermal regions give us visible reminders that this internal energy exists. Stand near a hot spring, watch lava emerge from a volcano, or observe a hydrothermal vent on the seafloor. The local intensity is unmistakable. But local intensity and global-average importance are not the same thing. The global geothermal heat flux is small compared with absorbed solar energy.

Volcanoes can also influence climate through atmospheric processes. A large explosive eruption can inject sulfur-containing material high enough to form aerosols that reflect sunlight and cool the surface for a time. Submarine eruptions can strongly heat nearby water. The Hunga Tonga eruption was unusual for injecting a large amount of water vapor into the stratosphere. These effects warrant study, but claims that submarine volcanism is the established cause of ENSO, or that Hunga Tonga alone caused the 2023–24 global temperature rise, require evidence beyond what the original paper provided.

There is a useful mirror image of the volcanic-aerosol story. Sulfur emissions from industry and shipping can also form sulfate aerosols that reflect incoming sunlight and increase cloud reflectivity. Recent reductions in these emissions have lowered sulfate aerosol levels in some regions. Removing some of that reflective material allows more solar energy to be absorbed, creating a warming influence. Recent research indicates that this effect contributed to some of the noticeable global warming of the past several decades, although the exact magnitude remains under study. The lesson is important: temperature can respond to multiple causes operating simultaneously.

28. Ozone and ultraviolet radiation

High above us, ozone performs a very different job. It absorbs much of the Sun’s biologically harmful ultraviolet radiation. Human-produced chlorofluorocarbons and related compounds can release chlorine in the stratosphere and have played a major role in ozone depletion. International restrictions under the Montreal Protocol sharply reduced many of these substances.

Ozone also belongs in an energy story because absorption determines where solar ultraviolet energy is deposited in the atmosphere. Changing ozone can therefore alter the vertical pattern of energy absorption. But ozone chemistry should not be reduced to a single explanation for every observed change in surface temperature. It is one interacting part of a larger system.

PART VII — WHAT THE FOUR-PART SERIES ADDS

29. From a conceptual paper to quantitative closure

So far, we have mostly told a physical story. We have identified pathways and tried to make each one understandable. But a list of plausible mechanisms is not yet an energy budget. Engineering ultimately demands numbers.

Imagine building a bridge. It is not enough to say that steel is strong, concrete supports compression, and cables can carry tension. The engineer must calculate the loads and show that the complete structure closes within acceptable margins. Our Earth energy framework faces the same requirement.

The solar energy absorbed by Earth, the energy stored or released by the oceans, latent and sensible heat transfers, upward and downward spectral radiation, and the outgoing radiation measured at the top of the atmosphere must be mutually consistent within observational and numerical uncertainties. If the numbers do not close, the explanation is incomplete, no matter how attractive the diagram looks.

That is the purpose of the New Earth Energy Budget Framework — a Four-Part Series now underway. Part I develops the physical system and its major flows. Part II examines downwelling longwave radiation and the meaning of photon absorption and thermalization. Part III examines atmospheric transport pathways. Part IV is intended to test spectral calculations and quantitative closure. Until that Part IV validation is complete, detailed numerical conclusions from Part IV remain under verification.

30. What we mean by ‘last emission profiles’

Imagine standing in space with a perfect infrared detector, catching thousands upon thousands of photons leaving Earth. Now imagine that each photon could answer one question: “Where were you last emitted before you escaped?” Some would point almost to the surface. Others would point several kilometers down into the atmosphere. In strongly absorbing parts of the spectrum, some would trace their final departure to much higher altitudes.

That question introduces the concept of emission height. An infrared photon traveling toward space must have been emitted somewhere—perhaps by the surface, perhaps by a cloud, or perhaps by a molecule hundreds or thousands of meters above the ground. The altitude of that emission is its emission height. If the photon then reaches space without being absorbed again, that location is its last-emission height.

Now we need one more idea: wavenumber. Infrared radiation spans a range of wavelengths. Spectroscopists often describe those wavelengths using wavenumber, measured in inverse centimeters (cm⁻¹). You do not need to memorize the conversion. For this paper, simply think of the horizontal axis as sorting infrared radiation into different spectral neighborhoods.

Why should the last-emission height change as we move across those neighborhoods? Because the atmosphere is not equally transparent across the infrared spectrum. In a relatively transparent atmospheric window, radiation can sometimes escape from low altitudes or even directly from the surface. In a strongly absorbing band, radiation from low levels is more likely to be absorbed before it reaches space, so the radiation that finally escapes can have its last emission higher in the atmosphere.

Figure 7. Last-emission-height profile across the infrared spectrum. The horizontal axis shows infrared wavenumber (cm⁻¹), which identifies different parts of the infrared spectrum. The vertical axis shows altitude above Earth’s surface. Because atmospheric gases absorb and emit radiation differently at different wavenumbers, infrared radiation that escapes to space does not originate from a single universal height. Some wavelengths escape from low altitudes near the surface, while others, especially within the strong absorption bands of water vapor, carbon dioxide, and ozone, are last emitted from higher altitudes. T. Ciccone, October 2026

Read Figure 7 from left to right as a landscape rather than as a single number. The blue line rises where escaping radiation tends to originate from a higher last-emission region and falls where the atmosphere is more transparent to that part of the spectrum. The key idea is the shape: there is no single emission height for all infrared radiation.

A last-emission profile is therefore the collection of these final-emission heights across the spectrum. It gives us another way to connect molecular spectroscopy to the planetary boundary. Instead of asking only how much radiation leaves Earth, we also ask where, spectrally and vertically, the escaping radiation made its final departure.

This does not replace standard radiative-transfer physics. It is an accounting lens applied to that physics. Its value depends on careful calculations, closing the numerical bookkeeping, and comparing the results with appropriate observations.

CONCLUSION — THE EARTH AS A CONNECTED ENERGY SYSTEM

Return to the sunlight on your face. That is where our journey began. A stream of electromagnetic energy crossed the empty space from the Sun and reached a rotating planet covered mostly by water. From there, the story became wonderfully complicated.

Some sunlight was reflected and never penetrated deeply into the system. Some was absorbed by land and ocean. A sunlit surface warmed. Air above it became buoyant and rose. Water evaporated, carrying energy away from the surface. Moist air climbed, expanded, cooled, and formed clouds. Condensation transferred energy to the atmosphere. Winds carried air across continents. Currents carried water across ocean basins. The ocean stored energy and released it later. Descending air compressed and warmed.

At the same time, the radiative story continued. Warm matter emitted infrared radiation. Water vapor, carbon dioxide, clouds, ozone, and other constituents interacted with different parts of the spectrum. A photon could be absorbed and lose its identity. Collisions could redistribute its energy. Later collisions could excite another CO2 or water vapor molecule, and a new photon could be emitted. That new photon might be absorbed again—or it might make the final trip to space.

Seen this way, climate is not a single arrow, a single molecule, a single equation, or a single mechanism. It is a connected system of radiation, matter, water, motion, gravity, chemistry, storage, and transport. The scientific task is not to choose a favorite pathway. It is to understand how the pathways fit together and then make the numbers add up.

For the curious student, the most useful habit is to keep asking a handful of physical questions. Where did the energy come from? Who or what received it? What happened to it? What form is it in now? Where did it go next? Is it still circulating within the Earth system, or has it finally crossed the planetary boundary?

Those questions are simple enough for a fifteen-year-old to ask. Answering them quantitatively can occupy a scientist for a lifetime. That is not a contradiction. It is one of the pleasures of science: the deepest investigations often begin with a simple question, asked carefully.

SOURCES AND REFERENCES

Core physics, atmosphere, and Earth energy budget

1. NOAA — The Earth-Atmosphere Energy Balance.

Useful for Sections 1–9 and 19–23: incoming solar radiation, surface absorption, longwave radiation, convection, evaporation/latent heat, condensation and atmospheric energy transfer.

NOAA — The Earth-Atmosphere Energy Balance NOAA

2. Wallace, J. M. & Hobbs, P. V. — Atmospheric Science: An Introductory Survey, 2nd ed., Academic Press, 2006.

Excellent standard reference for convection, atmospheric stability, adiabatic expansion/compression, latent heat, circulation, clouds and radiation.

Elsevier — Atmospheric Science: An Introductory Survey

3. Petty, G. W. — A First Course in Atmospheric Radiation, 2nd ed., Sundog Publishing, 2006.

A particularly appropriate reference for Sections 12–18: absorption, emission, spectroscopy, atmospheric windows and radiative transfer.

University of Wisconsin — Grant Petty publications/resources

4. HITRAN — High-Resolution Transmission Molecular Absorption Database.

This should be an important technical source behind the spectral portions of Sections 13–18 and eventually Part IV. HITRAN provides spectroscopic parameters for CO₂, H₂O, O₃ and other atmospheric molecules.

HITRAN Database

5. Gordon, I. E., et al. (2022). “The HITRAN2020 molecular spectroscopic database.” Journal of Quantitative Spectroscopy and Radiative Transfer, 277, 107949.

Formal peer-reviewed HITRAN citation.

HITRAN2020 paper — ScienceDirect

Oceans and the thermal-flywheel discussion

6. IPCC AR6 WGI, Chapter 5 — Global Carbon and Other Biogeochemical Cycles and Feedbacks.

Despite the title, this contains useful physical discussion of ocean heat capacity, air-sea exchange, mixing and ocean carbon chemistry. It notes, for example, that the heat capacity of the upper 100 m of ocean is about 30 times that of the atmosphere. IPCC

IPCC AR6 WGI Chapter 5 PDF

7. NOAA Ocean Service — Ocean Circulation.

Useful background for Sections 10–11 on ocean circulation, wind-driven currents and redistribution of energy.

NOAA — Ocean Circulation

CO₂, plant growth, and greening

8. Zhu, Z., et al. (2016). “Greening of the Earth and its drivers.” Nature Climate Change, 6, 791–795.

This is the primary peer-reviewed paper behind the widely cited satellite-greening result.

Nature — Greening of the Earth and its drivers

9. NASA Goddard Space Flight Center (2016) — Rising CO₂ Levels Greening Earth.

Excellent reader-friendly companion source. NASA reports significant greening across roughly one-quarter to one-half of Earth’s vegetated land during the satellite period examined. NASA Scientific Visualization Studio

NASA — Rising CO₂ Levels Greening Earth

Carbon cycle and ocean carbon

10. IPCC AR6 WGI, Chapter 5 — Global Carbon Cycle.

Contains quantitative carbon reservoirs, gross natural exchanges, anthropogenic emissions and land/ocean uptake. Its Figure 5.12 is particularly useful because it explicitly distinguishes gross natural carbon flows from anthropogenic fluxes and net accumulation. IPCC

IPCC — Chapter 5: Global Carbon Cycle

11. Sarmiento, J. L. & Gruber, N. (2006). Ocean Biogeochemical Dynamics. Princeton University Press.

Authoritative treatment of ocean carbon reservoirs, carbonate chemistry, circulation and air-sea CO₂ exchange.

Princeton University Press — Ocean Biogeochemical Dynamics

Geothermal, volcanic and other natural processes

12. USGS — Volcanoes and Climate Change.

Useful authoritative source for Section 27’s discussion of volcanic aerosols, sunlight and temporary cooling.

USGS — Do volcanoes affect weather?

13. NASA Earth Observatory — Hunga Tonga eruption and stratospheric water vapor.

Supports the manuscript’s distinction between the unusual water-vapor injection from Hunga Tonga and broader claims about its climatic effects.

NASA Earth Observatory — Tonga Eruption Blasted Unprecedented Amount of Water Into Stratosphere

14. NASA — Ozone / Stratospheric Ozone.

Supports Section 28: UV absorption, chlorine chemistry, CFCs and ozone depletion.

NASA Ozone Watch

15. World Meteorological Organization — Scientific Assessment of Ozone Depletion.

Stronger technical source for CFCs, chlorine chemistry, ozone recovery and the Montreal Protocol.

WMO — Scientific Assessment of Ozone Depletion

Original 2024-25 Paper

16. 2-27-25: A Simplified Explanation Of Climate Science For Policymakers And Science Students. https://www.academia.edu/127989493/2_27_25_A_SIMPLIFIED_EXPLANATION_OF_CLIMATE_SCIENCE_FOR_POLICYMAKERS_AND_SCIENCE_STUDENTS_pdf

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Built from the original 2024–25 paper and geared to curious teens

With acknowledgment of the contributions of H. Douglas Lightfoot

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Pictures of the Earth’s climate in the last century.

Do they suggest that man-made carbon dioxide is a catastrophic global-warming pollutant?

Should we abandon fossil fuels with Net Zero mandates and sequester atmospheric CO2?

What should be done with organizations that demand that we abandon the modern world?

[John Shanahan, retired civil engineer]