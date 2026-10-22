John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
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Very interesting. I understand the physics. I worked for the Air Force, classified at the time, in laser beam research, using a Compton Spectrometer to find new materials that would lase.

What I don't understand is how you'll ever be able to quantify the climate variables with any realistic hope of accuracy.

Have you read "Frozen in Time" by Michael Oard? As I understand it, explains the ice age from his knowledge of meteorology, in simple terms, assuming the reality of Noah's Flood being global - much more volcanic activity at that time (the "fountains of the deep" including volcanoes; not just water), thus a warmer ocean, more evaporation over the ocean, but a cooler land mass due to ash and clouds blocking sunlight, thus much greater precipitation over land, and cool enough summers not to entirely melt off the snow and ice, thus a buildup of glaciers and an ice age. Taking the Flood as the cause, he concludes there was only one ice age, and not long ago, taking the age of the earth as young assuming the biblical ages are correct. The many layers in ice cores can be explained as number of snowfall events; not years.

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
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I can see this window to make a comment, but cannot read the other comments because the background is almost black. Not sure if it's my pc, or your settings, or a substack site problem.

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