This is the original document. It was inspired by twenty five years of studying articles by scientists on both sides of and with different perspectives of this subject and conversations with the authors. It is based on a lifetime of outdoor adventures around the world from sea level to 19,000 feet, 5,800 meters. It is based on five years of field research and computer modeling to assess the adequacy of nuclear power plant design requirements for the most extreme weather events.

Trillions of research dollars, year of super computing time, and tens of thousands of scientist-man-years have been wasted on this deliberately false scientific claim. Governments in Australia, North America, and Europe have been dupped or have knowingly gone along with man-made climate change alarmism. China, and a lot of the rest of the world have not.

In some ways the processes of weather and climate controlled by the Sun, Earth’s atmosphere and oceans are very simple to explain. Middle school children can understand.

Static, global-average-parameters, Earth-as-a-flat-disk-always-facing-the-Sun electromagnetic “greenhouse” gas model are unfamiliar and even wrong in explaining Earth’s weather and “climate”.

Why have our university professors, school teachers, news media, elected officials and career bureaucrats taught or fallen for such outrageous lies?

The four seasons around the world

SPRING IN JAPAN

SPRING IN SOUTH AFRICA

SUMMER IN PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND, CANADA

SUMMER IN EUROPE - GERMANY

FALL IN CHINA

FALL IN ARGENTINA

WINTER HIKING IN THE JURA MOUNTAINS OF SWITZERLAND

WINTER IN ASIA, UZBEKISTAN

These photos show that weather and climate in the last fifty years have been wonderful. Many times in the past, weather and climate have been worse.

The fifty plus years of constant harangue about man-made global warming, worse floods, worse storms, worse droughts, worse heat waves, and worse blizzards is politics as usual in Australia, North America and Europe where freedom, honesty, democracy are supposed to cause life to be better.

A simple explanation how the weather works.





There is nothing new in this explanation. You can find it in the Farmers Almanac or observations by scientists describing the weather over the last 500 years.

Weather facts have been downplayed or ignored by “climate” experts focusing on electromagnetic radiation of sunlight and infrared radiation measured at the Top of the Atmosphere, ToA. The climate alarmists are at the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, the European Union, the United Kingdom. Presidents Carter, Clinton, Obama, and Biden and their science advisors ignored fact of the weather. Presidents and faculty at federal grant seeking universities ignored weather facts. For them, the only story is the supposed interaction of IR measured at the ToA on atmospheric CO2 in the lower atmosphere. It is all false science for political gain.

Weather simply explained





The Sun is the dominant source of heating the Earth.

The water vapor in the atmosphere plays the major role interacting with infrared radiation from heated land surfaces.

The oceans directly absorb energy from sunlight. It goes into evaporation that drives weather events and distributing fresh water to life on land. Sunlight striking the oceans does not produce the same amount of infrared radiation in the lower atmosphere as the land does for this reason. This is ignored in many electromagnetic radiation only climate studies and many answers from Artificial Intelligence queries. The point is that the same amount of infrared radiation measured at the Top of the Atmosphere does not exist in the same quantity in the lower atmosphere where there are oceans where it supposedly interacts with tiny amounts of CO2 to warm the whole atmosphere.

The oceans are key to finalizing the IR vs CO2 discussion.

Scientist who ignore the many roles of the oceans already conclude that the warming effect of full IR from additional CO2 from 250 ppm to 430 ppm is insignificant in the man-made climate crisis debacle. But by ignoring sunlight energy that is directly absorbed by the oceans, they don’t identify reality that IR in the lower atmosphere, over the vast oceans has to be less than the global IR measured at the Top of the Atmosphere. Thus, the “greenhouse effect” of IR in the lower atmosphere acting on CO2 is considerably less than they are describing and related atmospheric warming is probably too small to measure. There is no man-made global warming crisis, no strengthening of violent storms, floods, and droughts and no significant man-made sea level rise.

All climate change and sea level rise and lowering is due to Nature. She has been in charge all along.

This reasoning is supported by a query of simple Google AI in Appendix A. It is refuted by state of the art Grok AI in Appendix B. The reason for the different results may be in the way the questions formulated to both AIs.

If sunshine energy is directly absorbed in the ocean and it stays cooler than the land, I still think there is less IR acting on the CO2 than Happer, Hayden, etc assume. Therefore there is less “greenhouse gas” warming than they are calculating.

Furthermore, since most of the IR - CO2 “warming” comes from the first 20 ppm, I don’t understand how 20 ppm can significantly warm 1,000,000 part of atmosphere.

In other words, I question the “greenhouse” gas warming hypothesis almost in its entirety.

Appendix A: Question and Answer to Google simple AI. (John Shanahan’s question to Google AI.



This supports John Shanahan’s reasoning and is critical of William Happer and Cork Hayden.





1. Do less Infrared (IR) rays leave the ocean than the land surface?

Yes. Because the ocean absorbs sunlight, uses a massive portion of it for evaporation, and mixes the rest deep into the water column, its surface temperature generally stays much cooler and more stable than the land surface . [1, 2]

Land: Because land is solid and opaque, it absorbs sunlight only at the very surface. It heats up rapidly during the day and emits a large amount of infrared (longwave) radiation. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

Oceans: Water is transparent, allowing sunlight to penetrate and distribute its heat much deeper. Combined with the massive cooling effect of evaporation, the ocean’s surface temperature is kept lower. Warmer surfaces emit more IR radiation; therefore, less IR leaves the ocean surface compared to the land surface. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

2. How much sunlight energy goes to evaporation?

Globally, a massive portion of the solar energy reaching Earth’s surface is consumed by the water cycle. [1]

Percentage: Approximately 21% to 22% of all the incoming solar radiation that reaches the top of Earth’s atmosphere is used exclusively to evaporate water (mostly from the oceans). [1, 2]

Surface Energy Budget: When you look specifically at the sunlight that actually reaches the surface (after the atmosphere and clouds reflect or absorb some), about 50% of this absorbed energy goes directly into evaporating water. [1]

3. How much sunlight energy ends up driving ocean currents?

Ocean currents and wind are fueled indirectly by solar energy, but they consume a surprisingly tiny sliver of the sun’s total power. [1, 2, 3, 4]

The Math: Only about 0.1% to 0.5% of the solar energy reaching the Earth is converted into wind, waves, and ocean currents. [1, 2]

How it works: Sunlight heats the Earth unevenly (hotter at the equator, colder at the poles). This creates atmospheric pressure differences that drive global wind patterns. These prevailing winds then push the surface of the ocean, driving surface currents. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

Deep Currents: Some currents (like the global conveyor belt or thermohaline circulation) are driven by density differences rather than wind. Sunlight plays a role here too, as evaporation makes tropical surface water saltier and denser, causing it to sink and circulate in the deep ocean. [1, 2]





Appendix B. Question and Answer to Grok state of the art AI. Terigi Ciccone’s question to Grok state of the are AI



This says that John Shanahan’s reasoning is flawed and supports William Happer and Cork Hayden.

Earth: ever chasing energy equilibrium.

Question -1 I received a question from one of my readers to the subject article, and he says,” I have been conflicted for more than a decade about “precise” studies of CO2 that do not account for the Water Planet’s Oceans, only water vapor. There is no mention of the many roles the oceans play in weather. As these authors define it, climate is a global static average of a flat surface always facing the sun. Far from reality on the Blue Marble. With the simple to understand Law of Conservation of Energy, if there is significant energy in the oceans and atmosphere, there must be a reduction of infrared radiation in the lower atmosphere where IR supposedly interacts with CO2 to cause additional heating. This civil engineer believes there is a simple solution. Estimate all the other energies in the atmosphere and oceans. Subtract those energies from the IR energy acting on CO2 in the lower atmosphere used by Happer, Hayden, and the UN IPCC. Restimate the heating effect of IR on atmospheric CO2. All the energy in the atmosphere and oceans comes from the sun, except for energy from Earth’s core and other outer space sources. Don’t they have to reduce the amount of IR energy the UN IPCC is using to act on atmospheric CO2?” Can you provide me with an easy-to-understand explanation?

Response-1 Yes, I can give you a clear, straightforward explanation. This is a common point of confusion, and your reader’s civil-engineer intuition about the Law of Conservation of Energy is actually a good starting point — but the way he’s applying it to CO₂ and infrared (IR) radiation has a key misunderstanding.

Here’s the simple version:

1. The Core Misconception: “Subtract Other Energies from the IR”

Your reader thinks something like this:

“There is a certain amount of IR energy in the lower atmosphere. CO₂ interacts with some of it to cause heating. But the oceans and atmosphere also contain huge amounts of other energy (heat stored in water, moving air, evaporating water, etc.). So we should subtract all that other energy first, which leaves less IR available for CO₂ to act on. Therefore, the IPCC/Happer-type calculations overestimate CO₂’s effect.”

This subtraction idea does not work that way in physics.

Energy exists in different forms (radiant/IR energy, sensible heat/temperature, latent heat in water vapor, kinetic energy of winds and currents, chemical energy, etc.). These forms convert into each other, but they don’t simply “use up” or subtract from the pool of IR photons available for CO₂ to absorb.

IR radiation is electromagnetic energy traveling at the speed of light.

When a CO₂ molecule absorbs an IR photon at its specific wavelength (~15 microns), that energy is almost instantly turned into molecular motion (heat) through collisions with nitrogen and oxygen. That heat then spreads through the air.

Other forms of energy in the oceans and atmosphere (stored heat, evaporation, winds) affect temperature, circulation, and humidity, which in turn affect how much IR is emitted upward from the surface and how the atmosphere is structured. But they do not reduce the fundamental ability of CO₂ to absorb the IR photons that are present at its wavelengths.

In short: You can’t just subtract “ocean heat” or “latent heat” from the IR term like subtracting numbers in an accounting ledger. The radiative transfer happens according to quantum physics and the absorption spectrum, independent of those other energy pools.

2. How Energy Actually Flows (Simple Picture)

Think of it like this:

The Sun is the ultimate source of almost all energy (a tiny bit comes from Earth’s interior and cosmic rays).

Sunlight warms the land and especially the oceans (which cover 71% of the planet and have enormous heat capacity — they act like a giant thermal battery).

The warm surface (especially oceans) emits infrared radiation upward.

Greenhouse gases (mainly water vapor , then CO₂, methane, etc.) absorb some of that IR at specific wavelengths.

The atmosphere then re-emits IR both upward (to space) and downward (toward the surface).

To keep the planet’s overall energy balance, the surface and lower atmosphere must warm up until the amount of energy leaving the top of the atmosphere equals the energy coming in from the Sun.

Oceans play many huge roles, exactly as your reader suspects:

They absorb and store vast amounts of heat (this is why we have seasons and why global temperatures don’t swing wildly).

They evaporate water → water vapor (the dominant greenhouse gas) and latent heat.

They drive major circulations (like the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation your paper discusses) that move heat around the planet and bring old, carbon-rich deep water to the surface.

They moderate weather and create feedbacks.

The paper you co-authored actually does a good job highlighting many of these natural oceanic processes (especially in Appendix A on the Meridional Overturning Mediated Carbon Cycle). These are real and important.

3. Why IPCC-Style Calculations Don’t Just “Subtract Other Energies”

When scientists (IPCC, Happer, or others) calculate the effect of extra CO₂, they are usually doing one of two things:

Radiative forcing calculations (how much extra energy is trapped by adding more CO₂, holding everything else fixed at first).

Full climate models that do include oceans, water vapor feedbacks, circulation, evaporation, etc.

The basic radiative transfer part (how much IR CO₂ absorbs at certain wavelengths) comes from laboratory spectroscopy and quantum mechanics. It is not derived by taking total energy in the system and subtracting “other stuff.” The line-by-line calculations already account for the presence of water vapor, clouds, temperature structure, etc.

Your reader’s proposed method (”estimate all other energies → subtract from IR → re-estimate CO₂ effect”) would actually be double-counting or misapplying conservation of energy. The system already balances. Adding CO₂ changes the radiative part of the balance, and the rest of the system (oceans, evaporation, circulation, temperature) responds by adjusting until a new equilibrium is reached.

4. The Valid Part of the Reader’s Concern

Your reader is right about these things:

Many popular explanations of “CO₂ as the control knob” are oversimplified and downplay the oceans, water vapor, and natural variability.

Oceans have enormous thermal inertia and play active roles (not just passive heat sinks).

Climate is not a static average of a flat disk always facing the Sun — it is a dynamic, three-dimensional, watery, rotating planet with huge internal variability.

There are legitimate debates about how well models capture ocean circulation, cloud feedbacks, and natural carbon cycle processes (this is exactly the territory your paper explores).

These are fair points and align with parts of what you and your co-authors have been arguing.

Bottom Line – Easy Version

The Law of Conservation of Energy does apply — total energy in must equal total energy out in steady state. But you cannot solve the CO₂ question by simply subtracting “all the other energies in the oceans and atmosphere” from the IR term and then re-calculating. Different forms of energy interact through temperature, evaporation, convection, and circulation, not by direct subtraction from the pool of IR photons.

The oceans are critically important (your paper already makes this case in several places). However, the fundamental physics of CO₂ absorbing IR at specific wavelengths, and the resulting shift in the altitude from which Earth radiates to space, still stands. The question is not whether that basic mechanism exists, but how large its effect is compared with natural variability, ocean dynamics, and other feedbacks — and that is where reasonable scientists can and do disagree.

Question -2 Before relaying your response to the reader, I have a clarifying question. In several places, you introduced the concept of the need for energy balance, e.g., energy in must equal energy out. However, in discussions with you and as written in the article, we agreed that this “equilibrium” is a tendency and not a realistically achievable goal at any point in time, except for isolated/random cases over centuries or millennia. Explain

Response -2 Excellent question. This is a subtle but important distinction, and you’re right to flag it — we have emphasized in our discussions and in the paper that true equilibrium is rarely (if ever) achieved in the real climate system. Here’s the clear reconciliation:

Short-Term vs. Long-Term Energy Balance

1. The planet as a whole must balance energy over long timescales (this is required by physics)

If, over many decades to centuries, the Earth absorbed significantly more energy from the Sun than it radiated back to space (or vice versa), the planet’s temperature would keep rising (or falling) without limit. That cannot happen indefinitely. Conservation of energy requires that, in the long-term average, energy in must approximately equal energy out at the top of the atmosphere (TOA). This is not optional — it’s a hard physical constraint.

This long-term balance is what scientists mean when they talk about the planet being “in energy balance” or approaching a new steady state after a forcing (such as added CO₂ or a big volcanic eruption). Over centuries or millennia, the system tends toward this balance.

2. In reality, perfect equilibrium is almost never reached at any specific moment

You are correct that the climate system is dynamic and never truly static. At any given time — or even over years and decades — there are imbalances. These occur because:

The Sun’s output varies slightly.

Volcanic eruptions inject aerosols or water vapor.

Ocean circulation (like the AMOC and the processes discussed in your Appendix A) moves huge amounts of heat around and brings old carbon-rich water to the surface on decadal-to-millennial timescales.

El Niño / La Niña cycles, solar variability, and other natural oscillations constantly perturb the system.

The oceans have enormous heat capacity, so they can absorb or release heat for centuries before the whole planet fully adjusts.

Because of this thermal inertia and constant natural “forcing and feedback,” the climate is always chasing balance rather than sitting in perfect equilibrium. Small, persistent imbalances cause gradual warming or cooling until a new approximate balance is approached — only to be disturbed again.

Simple Analogy

Think of it like a bank account with automatic deposits and withdrawals:

Over many years, your average deposits must roughly equal your average withdrawals, or your balance will go to zero (or infinity). This is the long-term “energy balance” requirement.

In any given month or year, you can spend more than you earn (or earn more than you spend). Your balance fluctuates. The climate system does the same thing with heat.

The oceans act like a very large savings account with slow deposit/withdrawal rules. They can absorb extra heat for a long time before the overall “account balance” (global temperature) changes much.

The climate is never in perfect monthly equilibrium — it is constantly fluctuating — but the long-term books must still balance, or the temperature would run away.

How This Fits the Paper and Our Earlier Discussions

This is exactly why the paper stresses that climate is not a static average of a flat surface always facing the Sun. The system is dynamic, with important natural variability on many timescales (including the oceanic processes in Appendix A). True equilibrium is a useful theoretical reference point and a long-term constraint, but the real world is always in a state of quasi-balance or “chasing equilibrium” while being constantly perturbed by natural and (now) human factors.

When we say “in steady state, energy in equals energy out,” we are speaking about the long-term average tendency, not claiming the planet is ever perfectly balanced at any particular moment. Both statements are true at the same time:

The system is dynamic and rarely (if ever) in perfect equilibrium.

Over sufficiently long timescales, energy conservation still requires that average energy in ≈ average energy out, or the planet’s temperature would change without bound.

This distinction is standard in climate physics. The paper’s emphasis on natural variability and oceanic roles is fully compatible with it.

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